August 2017 Beer Event Guide

Summer Sip Craft Beer Crawl • Salisbury • August 4, 5-9 p.m.

On August 4, hop on the downtown Salisbury trolley to enjoy an evening filled with great food and great beer. Tickets are $25 (plus taxes and fees) and include a tasting mug, walking map, and access to 20 locations. Purchase tickets here.

Downtown Salisbury • 204 E Innes St, Suite 260, Salisbury, NC 28144

2nd Annual Friends and Beerfest: IPA Edition • Charlotte • August 5, 4-8 p.m.

Join Legion Brewing for their 2nd Annual Friends and Beerfest, featuring IPAs from more than 20 Charlotte breweries. The event features live music and food, and will benefit the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation. Purchase tickets here or at the door.

Legion Brewing • 1906 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

Beer, Cheese, and Chocolate with the Brewmaster • Raleigh • August 5, 4 p.m.

Oak & Dagger’s brewmaster and kitchen have collaborated on a series of beer pairings to go along with three offerings each of cheese and chocolate. Learn more about the art of combining food and drink. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Oak & Dagger Public House • 18 Seaboard Avenue Suite 140, Raleigh, NC 27604

Cherishing the Craft: Beer and Cheese Pairing • Charlotte • August 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Join Sugar Creek Brewing and Orrman’s Cheese Shop for a class on cheese and beer pairings. The class will feature five tastings and a “beer hour” for a chance to meet with Sugar Creek’s brewers. Space is limited to 50 spots, so make sure to secure your spot beforehand. Tickets are $29 and can be purchased here.

Sugar Creek Brewing Company • 215 Southside Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217

Toast of Kannapolis Beer and Wine Festival • Kannapolis • August 13, 2-6 p.m.

Come to the new Kannapolis City Hall for Toast of Kannapolis, an event featuring as many as eight vineyards and three breweries around the area. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Kannapolis City Hall • 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Alley Cats and Ales Pint Night and Silent Auction • Cary • August 13, 12-5 p.m.

Join Fortnight Brewing for an afternoon benefitting Alley Cats & Angels, an organization working with cat adoption in the Triangle. Registration is free and can be completed here.

Fortnight Brewing Company • 1006 SW Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511

Wilmington Beer Mile • Wilmington • August 19, 2-6 p.m.

Come to Waterline Brewing Company for a unique event – the Craft Beer Mile. Participants will run four laps and drink four beers, with heats for men, women, and relay teams. Featured breweries include Bill’s Front Porch, New Anthem Beer Project, Waterline Brewing, and Waterman’s Brewing. Tickets range from $25 to $40 and can be purchased here.

Waterline Brewing Company • 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

6th Annual BCBB Hog & Beer Dinner • Durham • August 20, 5-6 p.m.

Join Bull City Burger & Brewery for their sixth-annual pasture-raised Hog & Beer Dinner. The all-you-can-eat-and-drink dinner will feature five pork-centric meals. Adult tickets are $69.03 and child tickets are $25.10. Both can be purchased here.

Bull City Burger & Brewery • 107 E. Parrish Street, Durham, NC 27701

2017 Burlington Royals Beer Run • Burlington • August 24, 6-7 p.m.

Get your exercise and enjoy an evening at the ballpark. The fourth annual 1K beer run will take place before the game – enjoy a beer after each lap around the stadium’s warning track. After the race, the game will include $1 draft beers from Red Oak and other local breweries. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Burlington Athletic Stadium • 1450 Graham Street, Burlington, NC 27217

Eddy Pub Beer Dinner with Chef Isaiah Allen • Saxapahaw • August 24, 7-9 p.m.

On the evening of August 24, The Eddy Pub will feature a five-course meal paired with beers from Carrboro’s Steel String Brewery. Call the restaurant for reservations at (336) 525-2010.

The Eddy Pub • 1715 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw, NC 27340

1st Annual Homebrew Contest • Salisbury • August 26, 3-5 p.m.

Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery & Eatery will be hosting its first annual homebrewing contest, including light ale, wheat, amber ale, IPA, and stout categories. Live entertainment will be provided from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Contact info@morganridgewailwalk.com to register by August 1.

Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery & Eatery • 421 North Lee Street, Salisbury, NC 28144

10th Annual High Country Beer Fest • Boone • August 26, 3-7 p.m.

Enjoy selections from more than 50 craft breweries, mostly based in North Carolina, at the High Country Fairgrounds. The event features live music, transportation to and from the fairgrounds, food, seminars, and more. The festival benefits Appalachian State’s Fermentation Sciences program. Tickets can be purchased here.

High Country Fairgrounds • 748 Roby Greene Road, Boone, NC 28607

Brewfest • Chapel Hill • August 26, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Stop by the Chapel Hill Farmer’s Market to celebrate the partnership between craft beer and farmers. The farmer’s market will feature beer samples from 10 local breweries and a demo on cooking with beer.

Chapel Hill Farmer’s Market • 201 S Estes Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

