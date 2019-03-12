Carolina Calendar: April 2019

Feature Image: Liberty Antiques Festival • Liberty • April 26-27

Browse antique furniture, pottery, quilts, clocks, dolls, and more at Pike Family Farm. Hundreds of sellers will bring truckloads of items to this 100-acre farm near downtown Liberty for this festival, which happens twice a year. The items at this festival are truly special — vendors cannot sell reproductions, crafts, or anything made after 1975.

Learn more: (800) 626-2672 or libertyantiquesfestival.com

Western

Art in the Hall Presents: “Ruckus” • Morganton • April 1-May 24

Local artists will explore how Morganton has grown artistically in this exhibit at City Hall. Proceeds will benefit TOSS, a children’s art studio.

Learn more: (828) 438-5362 or morgantonnc.gov

“All Together Now” • Asheville • April 6-28

This exhibit at Grovewood Gallery features artwork from pediatric patients enrolled in the Arts for Life program. Proceeds will benefit children in the program.

Learn more: (828) 253-7651 or grovewood.com

Trout Derby • Blowing Rock • April 6

Celebrate the first day of trout season with some friendly competition. The person who catches the longest trout in any body of water in Watauga County will be eligible to win prizes.

Learn more: (828) 295-4636 or blowingrock.com

Valley of the Lilies Half-Marathon & 5K • Cullowhee • April 6

Runners from across the country will meet at Western Carolina University to enjoy beautiful mountain views while participating in this half-marathon and 5K.

Learn more: (828) 227-8802 or halfmarathon.wcu.edu

Brew Hop • Sylva • April 6

Follow the Jackson County Ale Trail and taste beer at City Lights Café, Balsam Falls Brewing, Innovation Brewing, Mad Batter Food & Film, The Cut, and more.

Learn more: (828) 586-2719 or discoverjacksonnc.com

Public Schools Art Exhibit • Brevard • April 11-May 17

View more than 200 pieces of student-created art at the Transylvania Community Arts Council Gallery.

Learn more: (828) 884-2787 or tcarts.org

Regional Chair Caning Summit • Asheville • April 12-13

Calling all chair nerds: The Silver River Center for Chair Caning invites regional seat-weavers to swap tips and tricks with craftsmen who preserve this art form.

Learn more: (828) 707-4553 or silverriverchairs.com

Beatles Revue • Elkin • April 12

The Reeves Theater House Band will play hits from The Fab Four during this event. Enjoy wine, craft beer, and songs from “Please, Please Me” all the way to “Let It Be.”

Learn more: (336) 258-8240 or reevestheater.com

Bread Festival • Asheville • April 13-14

Professional and home bakers will gather to improve their bread-baking skills, share ideas, and network with artisans during this festival. Sarah Owens, the James Beard-award winning author of Sourdough: Recipes for Rustic Fermented Breads, Sweets, Savories, and More, will teach a six-hour class for master bakers.

Learn more: ashevillebreadfestival.com

Radio Zydeco • Hayesville • April 13

Experience a fusion of sounds from rock ’n’ roll to soul to dance music at the Peacock Performing Arts Center in a concert with this musical group from Lafayette, Louisiana.

Learn more: (828) 389-2787 or thepeacocknc.org

RockyFest • Hiddenite • April 13

Head over to Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area for a day full of live music, trail races, rock climbing, rappelling, kids’ activities, food, craft vendors, and more.

Learn more: (828) 632-1308 or rockyfacepark.com

Gravity Games • Lenior • April 13

Students from across the state will gather on Main Street to race gravity-powered cars and win prizes as part of the North Carolina Science Festival.

Learn more: (828) 758-6392 or ncgravitygames.com

April Craft Market • Valdese • April 13

Purchase handmade crafts and baked goods at the Old Rock School. Proceeds will benefit the Historic Valdese Foundation.

Learn more: (828) 879-2126 or visitvaldese.com

Easter Hat Parade • Dillsboro • April 20

Meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs on Webster Street, get your face painted, make a hat, and watch antique cars in the parade, which starts at Town Hall.

Learn more: (828) 586-2155 or visitdillsboro.org

Songwriters Showcase • Hayesville • April 20

Learn about new local singer-songwriters and listen to their original works. Hosted by Rob Tiger, this event has become a tradition at the Peacock Performing Arts Center.

Learn more: (828) 389-2787 or thepeacocknc.org

MerleFest • Wilkesboro • April 25-28

Pay tribute to Eddy Merle Watson, a traditional Appalachian artist, with four days of music at Wilkesboro Community College. This music festival started in 1988 and now hosts numerous artists on 13 stages through the course of the event.

Learn more: (800) 343-7857 or merlefest.org

The Metric • Burnsville • April 27

Join cyclists on a 60.7-mile loop through Yancey and Mitchell counties, beginning and ending at Burnsville Town Square. Race to the finish or enjoy a leisurely ride through the mountains.

Learn more: (828) 682-7413 or yanceychamber.com

Greening Up the Mountains • Sylva • April 27

Celebrate the arrival of spring through traditional and contemporary forms of Appalachian art, music, and food.

Learn more: (828) 554-1035 or greeningupthemountains.com

Central

Spring Matinee Races • Pinehurst • April 6

Pack a picnic basket full of your favorite goodies and spend an afternoon watching horse races at the Pinehurst Harness Track.

Learn more: (800) 644-TROT or vopnc.org

Johnston County Writers Conference • Selma • April 6

Learn about a variety of publishing companies at the Selma Woman’s Club. Afterward, listen to a talk from author Celia Rivenbark.

Learn more: (919) 202-5990 or jocowriters@gmail.com

Rapunzel • Cary • April 6

Watch Rapunzel leave the safety of her tower to experience a world full of adventure in this children’s play at the Cary Arts Center. Now it’s time for Rapunzel to discover the world for herself.

Learn more: (919) 469-4069 or townofcary.org

“Voices From The Past” • Charlotte • April 6

Stroll through Settlers’ and Elmwood/Pinewood Cemeteries and hear 50 costumed portrayers tell stories about Charlotte’s history.

Learn more: (980) 439-1927 or voicesfromthepastcharlotte.com

The Milk Carton Kids • Raleigh • April 11

Grammy-nominated musical duo The Milk Carton Kids will perform their newest album at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

Velvet Caravan • Cary • April 12

Listen to an acoustic blend of jazz, swing, and Latin music in a concert featuring this globally recognized quintet.

Learn more: (919) 469-4069 or townofcary.org

Music for a Great Space presents: The Kevin McDonald Jazz Trio • Greensboro • April 12

Greensboro native Kevin McDonald will collaborate with Pianist Reuben Allen and bassist Dave Baron in this concert at Christ United Methodist Church.

Learn more: (336) 638-7624 or musicforagreatspace.org

Brews & Bubbles • Greensboro • April 12

Tour the Greensboro Science Center’s aquarium, museum, and zoo while tasting a variety of beer. Proceeds will benefit the Greensboro Science Center’s conservation efforts.

Learn more: (336) 288-3769 or greensboroscience.org

Spring Plant Sale • Charlotte • April 12-13

Walk through UNC Charlotte’s Botanical Gardens and purchase a selection of colorful vegetable plants, perennials, trees, shrubs, exotic greenery, and carnivorous plants.

Learn more: (704) 687-0721 or gardens.uncc.edu

Pete the Cat • Charlotte • April 12-14, 19-20, 26-28, May 3-5

In this play at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, the Biddle family adopts Pete the cat and finds their pet loves blues music. This feline touches the lives of everyone he meets in this musical performance.

Learn more: (704) 973-2828 or ctcharlotte.org

The Southern Women’s Show • Raleigh • April 12-14

Discover the latest trends in fashion, jewelry, health, and beauty, and snack on gourmet treats during this three day event at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Learn more: (704) 376-6594 or southernshows.com

Ode to Joy • Fayetteville • April 13

Nearly 200 Spring Festival Chorus performers will sing Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at the Huff Concert Hall located at Methodist University.

Learn more: (910) 433-4690 or fayettevillesymphony.org

“Other Lives of Daniel Boone” • Pineville • April 13

Commemorate the 250th anniversary of Daniel Boone’s first excursion through the Cumberland Gap at the President James K. Polk Historic Site by listening to stories from three generations of women who were a part of Boone’s life.

Learn more: (704) 889-7145 or jameskpolk.net

Streetfest and Fireworks Festival • Sanford • April 13

Gather downtown for a 5K race benefiting the Salvation Army. Listen to live music, enjoy refreshments from food trucks, and end the night with a dance party and fireworks.

Learn more: (919) 718-4659 or sanfordstreetfest.com

Extension Master Gardener Volunteers Plant Sale • Fayetteville • April 13

Purchase a perennial, annual, or herb at the Agriculture Center and support Cumberland County’s projects.

Learn more: (910) 321-6882 or cumberland.ces.ncsu.edu

Garden Club Home Tour • Southern Pines • April 13

Tour six elegant homes and gardens during this 71st annual tour which includes the Southern Pines and Pinehurst communities. Proceeds benefit community beautification.

Learn more: (910) 692-6942 or southernpinesgardenclub.com

Central Piedmont Jr. Livestock Show & Sale • Hillsborough • April 16-17

FFA and 4-H participants ages five to 18 will show hogs, steers, heifers, lambs, and goats for top prizes at the Carolina Holstein Barn. Livestock will go to auction at this event.

Learn more: (919) 636-2182 or orange.ces.ncsu.edu

Herb Sale • Greensboro • April 18

Purchase herbs for cooking, gather gardening tips and educational material, and meet vendors at this herb sale at the Greek Orthodox Church.

Learn more: (336) 317-3789 or ncherbsociety.org

The Healer’s Calling: Women and Medicine in the Backcountry • Burlington • April 20

Spend the day at the historic Alamance Battleground learning how 18th-century women used medicinal skills at home and in the community to help prevent disease.

Learn more: (336) 227-4785 or historicsites.nc.gov

“April Showers, Art Flowers” • Hillsborough • April 22-May 26

Ring in spring by browsing the latest exhibit at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, which includes paintings by Chris Graebner and fused glass by Susan Hope.

Learn more: (919) 732-5001 or hillsboroughgallery.com

Little Shop of Horrors • Benson • April 26-28

A flower shop assistant named Seymour discovers a plant that feeds on human flesh and blood in this musical at W.J. Barefoot Auditorium. Watch Seymour’s attempts to curtail the plant’s appetite.

Learn more: (919) 894-3825 or thebensonarts.com

The Legacy Motown Revue • Mount Airy • April 26

Watch The Legacy perform classic hits at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. Stan Stigall, leader of The Legacy, toured with The Original Drifters.

Learn more: (336) 786-7998 or surryarts.org

Junie B. Jones: The Musical • Davidson • April 26-May 5

Accompany Junie B. Jones on her first day of first grade as she navigates new friendships, learns she need glasses, and meets a sweet cafeteria lady in this musical at the Armour Street Theatre.

Learn more: (704) 892-7953 or davidsoncommunityplayers.org

Jimmy-June Music and Arts Festival • Asheboro • April 27

Spend the day at Bicentennial Park munching on snacks, sipping beers, listening to musical performances, and visiting vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Randolph/ Montgomery Counties Family Crisis Center.

Learn more: (910) 571-2632 or jimmyjunefest.com

Franklin County Historic Homes Tour • Louisburg • April 27

Tour nine homes built in the Georgian, Federal, and Neoclassical Revival periods that have been restored or will be restored.

Learn more: (919) 906-2108 or personplace.org

Tuxedo Trot • Greensboro • April 27

Dress in your best penguin-themed apparel and run or walk a 5K with friends and family at the Greensboro Science Center to help save endangered African penguins.

Learn more: (336) 288-3769 or tuxedotrot.com

Spring into Gardening • Greensboro • April 27

Now is the time to ask a Guilford County master gardener volunteer for landscaping advice and vegetable and herb growing tips, by attending a garden tour at the NC Cooperative Extension Demonstration Garden.

Learn more: (336) 641-2400 or guilford.ces.ncsu.edu

The Isaacs • Mount Airy • April 27

This award-winning group of family singers from Hendersonville, Tennessee, will perform at the Historic Earle Theatre with acoustic instruments and harmonious vocals.

Learn more: (336) 786-7998 or surryarts.org

Piedmont Farm Tour • Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh • April 27-28

Discover the meats, dairy, fruits, mushrooms, and other products that are grown locally by touring 50 sustainable farms across the Triangle.

Learn more: (919) 542-2402 or carolinafarmstewards.org

Picaro • Charlotte • April 27-28

Follow Carlos Alexis Cruz, a young boy who flees Guatemala for a better life in the United States, in the world premiere of this play at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte.

Learn more: (704) 973-2828 or ctcharlotte.org

“Still I Rise” • Chapel Hill • April 28

The Women’s Voices Chorus will mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in America in this performance at UNC’s Hill Hall. New York-based composer Michael Bussewitz-Quarm and the Capital City Girls Choir will help celebrate strong women throughout history.

Learn more: (919) 307-6860 or womensvoiceschorus.org

Eastern

Ronan Tynan • Washington • April 2

Listen to Dr. Ronan Tynan sing operatic, oratorio, and pop music in this performance at the Historic Turnage Theater.

Learn more: (252) 947-2076 or gobcca.org

Pig Cookin’ Contest • Newport • April 2

Join more than 65 cooks for great barbecue, live music, and fun rides at this contest that supports Carteret County charities working to help Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.

Learn more: newportpigcooking.com

Taverns and Trolley Beer Tour • Edenton • April 6

Kick off North Carolina Beer Month with a brewing demonstration at the Edenton State Historic Site. Then, take a trolley tour before enjoying a tasting.

Learn more: (252) 482-2637

The Message of Easter • Williamston • April 11-14,18-21

Come watch this show — at the outdoor theater beside Piney Grove Baptist Church — based on the biblical story that depicts Jesus Christ’s last days before his crucifixion.

Learn more: (252) 792-1342 or messageofeaster.org

Master Gardener Volunteers Association Plant Sale • Wilmington • April 11-14

Stop by the New Hanover County Arboretum and choose from more than 10,000 locally grown plants during this sale.

Learn more: (910) 798-7660 or nhcarboretum.org

Heritage Homes Tour • New Bern • April 12-13

The New Bern community suffered significant damage from Hurricane Florence. Now, they want to celebrate their resilience with a home tour, which will include the city’s five historical districts.

Learn more: (252) 638-8558 or newbernhistorical.org

Pilgrimage Tour of Homes and Countryside • Edenton • April 12-13

Walk through more than 100 years of history by touring the historic homes, plantations, and public buildings of Edenton. Guests can also take part in carriage rides and watch history reenactments.

Learn more: (252) 482-2687 or edentonpilgrimage.org

In-Water Boat Show • Oriental • April 12-14

Spend the weekend browsing maritime goods and services, inspecting boats of all sizes, and shopping for your favorite items at the nautical flea market.

Learn more: (252) 249-0228 or orientalboatshow.com

Master Gardener’s Home, Flower, and Garden Show • Barco • April 13

Purchase your favorite plant, chat with vendors, and brush up on your plant knowledge at educational booths at the Currituck County Cooperative Extension.

Learn more: (252) 453-2782 or currituck.ces.ncsu.edu

Presidential Ball • Edenton • April 13

In April 1819, President James Monroe and other government officials traveled to Edenton on a tour of the South. Come to the courthouse to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Monroe’s visit with ballroom dancing, a fund-raiser, and a formal dinner.

Learn more: (252) 482-2637

Lighthouse Run • Oak Island • April 13

Experience some of the most beautiful scenery on the North Carolina coast, from salt marshes and footbridges to beaches and the Oak Island Lighthouse, during this fund-raiser and run.

Learn more: (910) 457-6964 or oakislandlighthouserun.com

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen • Oriental • April 13

Spend an evening at the Old Theater with this Grammy-nominated bluegrass band.

Learn more: (252) 617-2125 or pamlicomusic.org

Earth Day Celebration • Scotland Neck • April 13

Local organizations will gather at Sylvan Heights Bird Park to present science-focused educational booths and hands-on activities. This event is part of the statewide North Carolina Science Festival.

Learn more: (252) 826-3186 or shwpark.com

Wine and Food Weekend • Beaufort • April 24-28

Indulge in food, wine, and spirits from restaurants across the country. Proceeds will benefit local charities in the Beaufort community.

Learn more: (252) 826-3186 or shwpark.com

Cycle NC Coastal Ride • Edenton • April 26-28

Edenton will host campsites at downtown waterfront park areas for more than 2,000 cyclists from nearly 40 states and about three countries, as they race up the coast from one central campsite to the next.

Learn more: (252) 482-0300 or ncsports.org

Spring Fling • Greenville • April 27

Search for a special item at a giant, all-day yard sale at St. James United Methodist Church. Shoppers can eat ham biscuits, barbecued chicken, and baked goods while picking out merchandise. Proceeds will benefit local ministries.

Learn more: (252) 752-6154 or stjconnect.org

Tribute to Louis Armstrong • Lumberton • April 27

Trumpeter Dean Simms, known as the one-man band Satchmo, will take audience members back in time as he tailors his trumpet playing, singing, and showmanship to mirror blues artist Louis Armstrong at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater.

Learn more: (910) 738-4339 or carolinaciviccenter.com

Blackbeard’s Scallywag 5K/10K and Half-Marathon • Ocracoke • April 27-28

Start spring with this annual half-marathon, which winds around Ocracoke’s harbor and passes the second-oldest lighthouse in the U.S. Runners can sign up for a half-marathon, 5K, or 10K.

Learn more: (252) 489-1810 or runocracoke.com