Carolina Calendar: August 2017

Western

The Corey Anne Celebration of Women in the Arts • West Jefferson • August 4-30

This annual month-long exhibit is a celebration of female artists. In addition to featuring work by regional artists, there will also be a symposium and an expressive arts workshop.

Learn more: (336) 846-3827 or florenceartschool.org.

Festival of Wisdom and Grace • Lake Junaluska • August 7-10

This weekend of workshops, professional training, worship, and fellowship is designed specifically for adults in “the second half of life.” This year’s theme is Living with Grace.

Learn more: (800) 222-4930 or lakejunaluska.com.

Transylvania County Handcrafters Guild Summer Show • Brevard • August 11-12

At this summer craft show at Brevard College, talk to talented artists and craftspeople and browse their work — like hand-carved wood and stained glass.

Learn more: (828) 862-8122 or facebook.com/tchguild.

Penland School of Crafts Benefit Auction • Penland • August 11-12

During this 32nd annual weekend gala, more than 240 works in books, clay, drawing, glass, iron, letterpress, painting, and photography will be for sale.

Learn more: (828) 765-2359 or penland.org.

Historic Valdese Waldensian Festival • Valdese • August 11-12

Waldensian communities around the world celebrate the 1893 “Glorious Return” of the Waldenses from exile in Switzerland to their native Cottian Alps of Italy: This 42nd annual festival mirrors those celebrations, and features more than 170 food, art, and craft vendors; live music and entertainment; a bocce ball tournament; and more.

Learn more: townofvaldese.com.

Krazy with Kudzu • Chimney Rock • August 12

Sure, kudzu is an invasive species that’s threatening the biodiversity of the Southeast, but there’s got to be something positive to say about the state’s most infamous weed: This event will showcase the good as well as the bad — learn about methods used to get rid of it, but also how to make kudzu jelly and baskets.

Learn more: (828) 625-9611 or chimneyrockpark.com.

Biltmore Concert Series • Asheville • August 18, 19, 24, 26

The 21st annual summer concert series on the Biltmore Estate’s south terrace will feature musicians Tony Bennett, REO Speedwagon, the Goo Goo Dolls, Phillip Phillips, and the Newsboys — as well as expansive sunset views of the Blue Ridge.

Learn more: (866) 336-1255 or biltmore.com.

Dirty Dancing Festival • Lake Lure • August 18-19

Nobody puts Baby in a corner: There’s no better place to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic romance than the place much of it was filmed. Attend a lakeside screening of the movie at Morse Park Meadows, and enjoy live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, and an arts and crafts garden.

Learn more: (828) 625-2725 or dirtydancingfestival.com.

Colors of the Season Showcase • Dillsboro • August 19

Browse more than 60 booths featuring handmade arts and crafts and listen to live bluegrass and country music at the summer installment of this seasonal festival on Front Street.

Learn more: (828) 586-3511 or visitdillsboro.com.

Hot Nights Cool Rides Car Show • Forest City • August 19

Each year, more than 400 cars, trucks, and motorcycles line historic Main Street during this car show. In addition to the vehicles, there will also be live music and local food vendors.

Learn more: (828) 247-4417 or townofforestcity.com.

Franklin Area Folk Festival • Franklin • August 19

See nearly 50 live demonstrations, including quilting, wood carving, and canoe building. Listen to mountain music and browse local crafts that showcase Appalachian heritage.

Learn more: (800) 932-5294 or franklinfolkfestival.com.

Quilter’s Reunion Quilt Show • Sawmills • August 19

This sixth annual event will showcase quilts made by patrons of The Cotton Quilt, a quilt shop located in a 103-year-old home. The quilts will be hung outside the shop in natural light, and there will be live bluegrass music on the porch. Come hungry for hot dogs and cookies.

Learn more: (828) 244-7797 or thecottonquilt.com.

Solar Eclipse Visible in Western North Carolina • August 21

Nine counties in North Carolina — Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Swain, and Transylvania — are in the eclipse’s path of totality. But even if you can’t head west, a partial eclipse will be visible everywhere in the state. Click here for more information and events.

Toe River Valley Watershed Exhibit • Burnsville: August 19-September 23 • Spruce Pine: August 26-September 23

Two communities along the Toe River will each host an exhibition of photography by Doug Sudduth and paintings from Blue Ridge Fine Arts Guild artists. A geologist will speak at both galleries; and kids will paint rocks as they learn about the ecosystem, dip their toes in the Toe, and create murals that will be displayed in both Mitchell and Yancey counties.

Learn more: toeriverarts.com.

High Country Beer Fest • Boone • August 26

Sample craft beer and food, listen to live music, and attend seminars on beer tasting, brewing, and food pairing at the High Country Fairgrounds. The nonprofit event benefits the Appalachian State University Fermentation Sciences program.

Learn more: (828) 262-1188 or hcbeerfest.com.

Benton Blount • Morganton • August 26

Since being a top-10 finalist on America’s Got Talent in 2015, country singer and native North Carolinian Benton Blount has toured the country and performed with a long list of celebrated artists, including Zac Brown and Dolly Parton. See him live at the Morganton Municipal Auditorium.

Learn more: (828) 433-7469 or commaonline.org.

Central

Pigs and Pedals • Asheboro • August 4-5

Test your cooking skills at this annual downtown festival, which features barbecue competitions, a car show, a hot dog eating contest, a beer garden, local music, and food.

Learn more: (336) 626-1277 or pigsandpedals.com.

A Night in Nashville • Lewisville • August 5

As part of their Ladies of Nashville Tour, award-winning singer-songwriters Jenn Bostic, Sarah Darling, and Kyshona Armstrong will blend harmonies and musical genres like country, pop, and blues for this concert at Shallowford Square.

Learn more: (336) 945-5558 or lewisvillenc.net.

Revolutionary War Battle Reenactment • Sanford • August 5-6

Watch the Revolutionary War come to life at this reenactment of the skirmish that left Col. Phillip Alston’s home riddled with bullet holes. Wander through military encampments, watch military drills, and observe craft demonstrations.

Learn more: (910) 947-2051 or facebook.com/houseinthehorseshoe.

Chili Cook-off • Selma • August 5

This summer shindig at the town hall gazebo is all about food and music: There will be chili and barbecue cook-offs, a pecan pie contest, and musicians performing throughout the day.

Learn more: (919) 989-8687 or visitselma.org.

Friday Night Live • Mocksville • August 11

RayLen Vineyards and Winery hosts this festive summer evening of live music and good food. Sip your wine while enjoying a performance by country music band Norlina.

Learn more: (336) 998-3100 or raylenvineyards.com.

Play in the Clay • Mount Gilead • August 12

Get your hands dirty at Town Creek Indian Mound State Historic Site. See how the Pee Dee culture used the clay around them: Make a small piece of pottery, help daub lodge walls, and see how clay is used in constructing a canoe.

Learn more: (910) 439-6802 or towncreekindianmound.com.

The Secret Garden • Raleigh • August 15-20

The classic children’s book, written by Frances Hodgson Burnett in 1911, is reimagined as a musical by composer Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Marsha Norman. It will be performed at the Kennedy Theatre.

Learn more: (919) 832-9997 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com.

Bee Friendly to Bees Day • Greensboro • August 19

This bee celebration will take place on National Honey Bee Day at the Guilford County Cooperative Extension Demonstration Garden. See a beehive, enjoy a honey tasting, go on a scavenger hunt, and more, all while learning about these important pollinators.

Learn more: (336) 641-2400 or guilfordextension.com.

National Airborne Day Celebration • Fayetteville • August 19

In honor of the 77th anniversary of the Army’s airborne forces and the 17th anniversary of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, the museum will have special displays and period reenactors.

Learn more: (910) 643-2778 or asomf.org.

A Tribute to ABBA • Southern Pines • August 19

The Dancing Dream ABBA tribute band will put on a high-energy show that would make its namesake proud. It’s sure to bring back memories and get attendees of all ages on their feet.

Learn more: (910) 365-9890, vision4moore.com.

Count • Chapel Hill • August 23-27

This play by Lynden Harris, based on years of conversations with prisoners throughout the U.S., offers a look into the lives of six men on death row. It deals with fundamental questions of oppression and hope.

Learn more: (919) 962-7529 or playmakersrep.org.

Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival • Cary • August 26-27

One of the largest juried art fairs in the country, this festival has been a popular downtown event for decades. For its 41st annual year, dozens of artists will showcase their talents, while food, plenty of live music, and a “kids’ world” will make the whole family happy.

Learn more: (919) 319-4560 or townofcary.org.

Home Grown Arts Festival • Kernersville • August 26

The Kernersville Arts and Crafts Guild hosts this festival at Körner’s Folly, a historic-home-turned-museum. Local artisans will showcase and sell their creations on the lawn.

Learn more: (336) 996-7922 or kornersfolly.org.

Carolina Sky Music Festival • Mount Airy • August 26

There will be live music, food, craft beer, and wine in a beautiful setting at Round Peak Vineyards, which boasts 13 acres of grapes and some of the best views in the Yadkin Valley.

Learn more: (336) 352-5595 or roundpeak.com.

Food Truck Festival • Greensboro • August 27

More than 50 food trucks will gather downtown for this afternoon festival, which will also feature craft vendors, live music, craft beer, and kids’ activities.

Learn more: (336) 601-7225 or greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com.

Eastern

National Night Out Street Food Festival • Greenville • August 1

In honor of National Night Out, an event promoting police-community partnerships, the Greenville Police Department and Uptown Greenville will host a street-food festival.

Learn more: (252) 561-8400 or uptowngreenville.com.

NC Watermelon Festival • Murfreesboro • August 2-5

Try your hand at a seed-spitting contest, watch a parade, take part in a 5K, and watch a fireworks display in honor of the refreshing and quintessential summer fruit at this annual downtown festival.

Learn more: (252) 398-7695 or watermelonfest.com.

National Lighthouse Weekend • Bald Head Island • August 4-6

This 1817-themed weekend will include historic food tastings, lectures, and a special event on the lighthouse grounds, where visitors can interact with costumed historic figures like pirates, soldiers, and Thomas Jefferson, who commissioned Old Baldy.

Learn more: (910) 457-7481 or oldbaldy.org.

Shrimp by the Bay • Edenton • August 4

The 16th annual Shrimp by the Bay event, sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and held at the Wharf Landing Pier, will include a seafood dinner, a silent auction, a raffle, and live entertainment.

Learn more: (252) 482-3400 or visitedenton.com.

Dragon Boat Race and Festival • Oriental • August 11-12

Watch teams of 20 paddlers (plus a drummer and a steersperson) move in unison, combining their strength to move dragon boats, the world’s largest flat-water racing canoes. In addition to racing, enjoy food, music, kids’ activities, a parade, and more on the waterfront.

Learn more: (252) 675-9424 or orientaldragonboat.com.

Beaufort Pirate Invasion • Beaufort • August 11-12

More than 100 pirate and militia reenactors will roam the streets like it’s the 17th century, bursting into song, posing for pictures, and engaging in mock battles to the delight of visitors both young and old. Enjoy historical demonstrations, such as sword fighting and cannon firing.

Learn more: beaufortpirateinvasion.com.

WUNC Mill Music Sessions: Dom Flemons • Rocky Mount • August 11

This free outdoor concert by Grammy Award-winning folk artist Dom Flemons is part of a family-friendly summer concert series on the lawn at Rocky Mount Mills that celebrates the state’s rich musical heritage.

Learn more: (252) 969-0909 or rockymountmills.com.

The Crossing of Lake Gaston • Littleton • August 12

Swim, paddleboard, kayak, raft, or use your imagination to come up with a non-powered way to cross Lake Gaston for this annual fund-raising event. If traversing the one-mile route by water isn’t your thing, feel free to walk over the adjacent Eaton Ferry Bridge.

Learn more: (252) 586-5711 or osail.org.

Crape Myrtle Festival • Scotland Neck • August 12

Scotland Neck is home to more than 500 crape myrtles, and this year marks the town’s 30th year celebrating the colorful trees. Enjoy food, arts and crafts, amusement rides, a petting zoo, and live music.

Learn more: (252) 826-3152 or townofscotlandneck.com.

Shrimp Festival • Sneads Ferry • August 12-13

In its 47th year, North Carolina’s official shrimp festival will feature live music, food vendors, fireworks, a parade, a cornhole tournament, a touch tank, and contests.

Learn more: (910) 467-6530 or sneadsferryshrimpfestival.org.

Outer Banks Pirate Festival • Nags Head • August 16-17

Pirates from Blackbeard’s crew will invade Jockey’s Ridge Crossing to teach visitors about the history of pirates on the Outer Banks. Mini pirates will enjoy treasure hunts, a pirate school, and face painting.

Learn more: outerbankspiratefestival.com.

Virginia Dare Faire • Manteo • August 18

Celebrate Virginia Dare’s 430th birthday with the cast of The Lost Colony. Watch dancing and fighting demonstrations, have photos taken with Queen Elizabeth, and take part in activities like face painting and sack races. Plus, no birthday would be complete without cake and ice cream.

Learn more: (252) 473-2127 or thelostcolony.org.

Ocracoke Fig Festival • Ocracoke • August 18-19

The island’s long history of growing — and loving — figs is celebrated at this annual festival in the community square at Silver Lake Harbor. There will be a fig cake bake-off with free samples, a square dance, and old-fashioned crafts and games. Local vendors will provide fresh figs, preserves, fig trees, local cookbooks, fig-smoked barbecue, and more.

Learn more: (252) 928-6711 or ocracokevillage.com.

2017 King Mackerel Tournament • Sneads Ferry • August 18-19

This Southern Kingfish Association (SKA) event continues to be acclaimed by North Carolina sports fishermen as one of the best king mackerel tournaments in the Carolinas, with an overall first-place prize of $10,000 based on 100 boat entries. Pre-registration is available online, and onsite registration is from 12-9 p.m. on Friday, August 18.

Learn more: (910) 938-0930 or SFKMT.com.

Donovan Frankenreiter • Wilmington • August 25

This surfer, singer-songwriter, and guitarist has been performing for more than two decades and exemplifies “surf rock” — perfect for an outdoor summer concert on the coast.

Learn more: greenfieldlakeamphitheater.com.

Lumina Daze • Wightsville Beach • August 27

Dance to live jazz and shag music, bid in a silent auction, enjoy food and drink, and join a dance contest on the lawn at the Wrightsville Beach Museum’s annual event at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort.

Learn more: (910) 256-2569 or wbmuseumofhistory.com.