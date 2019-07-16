Carolina Calendar: August 2019

Feature Image: Food Truck Festival • Greensboro • August 25

Taste sweet and savory goodies like Chinese-style dumplings, made-to-order ice cream sandwiches, and Maine lobster rolls from more than 50 food trucks at the intersection of Greene and Market streets. Wash down your food with a craft beer, listen to live music, and visit with craft vendors. Admission to this biannual event is free, and there are plenty of activities to entertain the kids.

Learn more: greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com

Western

Artists in Residence • Blowing Rock • August 1-September 15

Meet a variety of North Carolina artists working in photography, pottery, oil painting, watercolor, furniture, glass, and more at the Edgewood Cottage.

Learn more: (828) 295-6114 or artistsatedgewood.org

Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair • Burnsville • August 2-3

Listen to live music and browse works from 200 artists in the Burnsville town square. The creations at this 63rd annual event will include jewelry, pottery, candles, and more.

Learn more: (828) 682-7413 or yanceychamber.com

Associates’ Weekend • Lake Junaluska • August 2-4

Join the Lake Junaluska Associates, a group of individuals who love the lake, for a weekend of entertainment, food, fellowship, and inspiration.

Learn more: (800) 222-4930 or lakejunaluska.com/associates

Bye Bye Birdie • Hendersonville • August 2-4, 9-11, 16-18

When 1950s Elvis-like heartthrob Conrad Birdie is drafted, he decides to choose one girl for a very public farewell kiss, sending small-town teens into a craze. Enjoy this campy musical at the Hendersonville Community Theatre.

Learn more: (828) 692-1082 or hendersonvilletheatre.org

Art After Dark • Waynesville • August 2

Oil painter Sarah Sneeden will demonstrate her technique at the Twigs and Leaves Gallery as part of Art After Dark Friday. Attendees can also enjoy live music and hors d’oeuvres, and browse a display of works from more than 140 regional artists.

Learn more: (828) 456-1940 or twigsandleaves.com

Runaway Train Live • Sparta • August 2

Listen to this band live as part of Sparta’s Music on Main events, which take place during the first Friday of every month. Local merchants, other live performances and activities will also be available.

Learn more: (336) 372-5473 or facebook.com/pg/musiconmainsparta

Hiroya Tsukamoto in Concert • Shelby • August 3

Spend the evening in the Great Hall at the Earl Scruggs Center, listening to internationally acclaimed guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto as he plays a repertoire of innovative music.

Learn more: (704) 487-6233 or earlscruggscenter.org

Festival of Wisdom & Grace • Lake Junaluska • August 5-8

This conference is for those seeking purpose and renewal in the second half of life. Enjoy multiple worship, workshop, and bible study sessions on growing deeper roots in your faith. Dr. Richard H. Gentzler and Rev. Dr. Fred Allen will serve as keynote speakers.

Learn more: (800) 222-4930 or lakejunaluska.com/wisdom-and-grace

Lee Keller Paintings • Morganton • August 5-September 20

Browse this exhibit by local artist Lee Keller, which combines her love of art, animals, and nature, at Morganton City Hall.

Learn more: (828) 438-5362 or morgantonnc.gov

Animal Enrichment Day • Grandfather Mountain • August 7

Talk with Grandfather Mountain’s animal keepers and learn how they use toys, special treats, and new scents to keep the animals active and stimulated. The keepers will also lead participants in family-oriented games and crafts.

Learn more: (828) 733-2013 or grandfather.com

Waldensian Festival • Valdese • August 9-10

Enjoy food and browse crafts from more than 170 vendors in downtown Valdese during this annual festival. Attendees can also take part in footraces and bocce tournaments and listen to live music.

Learn more: (828) 879-2129 or waldensianfestival.com

Transylvania County Handcrafters Guild Juried Craft Show • Brevard • August 9-10

Get to know the Transylvania County Handcrafters and browse their work, which includes everything from jewelry to pottery at Brevard College under the tent.

Learn more: (828) 862-8122 or facebook.com/tchguild

The Sculpture Walk on Lake Chetola • Blowing Rock • August 9-11

Take a stroll around the lake and enjoy a sculpture exhibit that features national and regional sculptors. NC artists Bob Timberlake, Joe Miller, and Dr. Lawrence Wheeler will make an appearance Friday and Saturday evening.

Learn more: (828) 295-92779 or thesculpturewalk.com

WE 2019 • West Jefferson • August 9-11

Commemorate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock at Saloon Studios Live with some of the original Woodstock performers, including Melanie and John Sebastian. Guests can meet bands and enjoy a weekend of live music to relive this historic pop culture moment.

Learn more: (336) 877-2374 or we2019.org

Leading Ladies • Hayesville • August 9-11, 16-18

When two unlucky Shakespearean actors learn a rich old lady is on her death bed, they impersonate her relatives in attempt to win the fortune. See if the actors pull off their con at the Peacock Performing Arts Center.

Learn more: (828) 389-2787 or thepeacocknc.org

Clay Howard & The Silver Alerts with Whiskey Foxtrot • Elkin • August 9

Listen to live music at The Reeves Theater & Café from Clay Howard, a Kernersville native, and his five-piece band – The Silver Alerts. Winston-Salem-based band, Whiskey Foxtrot will also perform original material and cover songs.

Learn more: (336) 258-8240 or reevestheater.com

Sourwood Festival • Black Mountain • August 10-11

Celebrate sourwood honey at this 42nd annual event in downtown Black Mountain with live music, dancing, arts and crafts, carnival rides, face painting, made-to-order ice cream creations, and other summertime fare.

Learn more: (828) 669-2300 or sourwoodfestival.com

Live Music and Dancing • Spruce Pine • August 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 31

Listen to live music at the Altapass Orchard on the Blue Ridge Parkway from local artists like Smokey Joe and the South Toe Syndicate, Terry McKinney, Amantha Mill and Bear Wallow, and Sound Traveler. The orchard is a non-profit organization that provides free, live, traditional music and dancing every weekend.

Learn more: (828) 765-9531 or altapassorchard.org

Catawba Scavenger Hunt • Morganton • August 10

This one-of-a-kind scavenger hunt is a series of interactive art installations along the Catawba River on the Morganton Greenway. Proceeds will benefit TOSS arts studio.

Learn more: (828) 448-1734 or tosstudio.org/hunt

Amateur & Professional Camera Clinic • Grandfather Mountain • August 17-18

Non-professional and amateur photographers are invited to Grandfather Mountain to learn the characteristics of a good photograph from top photographers.

Learn more: (828) 733-2013 or grandfather.com

Folk Festival • Franklin • August 17

Experience a day filled with live demonstrations of woodcarving, blacksmithing, weaving, and other heritage skills. Enjoy live bluegrass music and Civil War reenactments as well as food, kids’ activities, and Border collie demonstrations.

Learn more: (828) 524-6564 or franklinfolkfestival.com

Festival of the Arts • Hudson • August 17

Celebrate the fine arts with food, wine, live music, and dancing at the HUB Station Art and Business Center. This festival will showcase a variety of artists’ work, from pottery to stained glass.

Learn more: (828) 726-8871 or townofhudsonnc.com

Open Studio Art Tour • Asheville • August 17

The residents at Grovewood Village will open their studios to the public, allowing visitors to gain insight to their creative process and view their most recent works. The tours for this event are free and self-guided.

Learn more: (828) 253-7651 or grovewood.com

Pickin’ on the Square • Shelby • August 17

Calling all pickers. Bring your instrument for a jam session on the historic court square at the Earl Scruggs Center. Can’t pick? No problem. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of live bluegrass music.

Learn more: (704) 487-6233 or earlscruggscenter.org

Marriage Enrichment Retreat • Lake Junaluska • August 18-20

Learn how to forge stronger relationships with your spouse through meaningful conversation. Retreat leader Ned Martin will use emotionally-focused therapy and a faith-based approach to explain the psychology behind successful relationships.

Learn more: (800) 222-4930 or lakejunaluska.com/marriage

Dearly Departed • Highlands • August 22-25, 29-31, September 1

Enjoy this comedic play, which follows a Baptist family in the backwoods of the Bible Belt, at the Highlands Performing Arts Center.

Learn more: (828) 526-8084 or highlandscashiersplayers.org

Nathan Favors • Bakersville • August 22

Guest artist Nathan Favors’ work will be displayed at the Mica, a co-op gallery, through October 21. Flavors makes wooden bowls using exotic woods sourced from Costa Rica, Austria, the United States, and other countries.

Learn more: (828) 688-6422 or micagallerync.com

Mac Arnold & Plateful O’Blues • Hayesville • August 24

Catch classic blues artist Mac Arnold at the Peacock Performing Arts Center for an evening of live music. Arnold played music with James Brown in high school, and later joined the Muddy Waters Band.

Learn more: (828) 389-2787 or thepeacocknc.org

Central

Pigs & Pedals • Asheboro • August 2-3

Eat and vote on your favorite Carolina ’cue in the historic downtown area. Listen to live music, enjoy brews from the beer garden, and entertain your kids with activities.

Learn more: (336) 626-1277 or pigsandpedals.com

First Friday with Live Music by Joel Crafton • Greensboro • August 2

Enjoy live music from Joel Crafton, also known as Black Pinoy, at the GreenHill Art Gallery. Crafton combines R&B, soul, and pop to create his own sound.

Learn more: (336) 333-7460 or greenhillnc.org

Confluence: Where Music Gathers • Charlotte • August 3-4

Experience the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s first multistage music festival. Find your new favorite band, meet local artists, and learn about the music business from industry professionals.

Learn more: (704) 391-3900 or usnwc.org

Watermelon Festival • Denton • August 3

Compete in watermelon-eating, seed-spitting, and biggest-melon contests at this third annual festival in Harrison Park. Food sales benefit summer art camps for Denton kids.

Learn more: (336) 859-4231 or facebook.com/dentonwatermelonfestival

Nathan Stanley with Dewey & Leslie Brown, featuring The Carolina Gentlemen • Liberty • August 3

Come out to the Liberty Showcase Theater for an evening filled with live music. Nathan Stanley is a grandson of the late bluegrass pioneer Dr. Ralph Stanley, for whom Dewey Brown played fiddle.

Learn more: (336) 622-3844 or thelibertyshowcase.com

GreenHill Summer Camps, Draw. Paint. Sculpt • Greensboro • August 5-9

Little campers will explore different artistic materials such as charcoals, pastels, watercolor, acrylics, clay, and plaster at the GreenHill Art Gallery for a week-long camp. This camp will teach kids how to express themselves in a variety of ways.

Learn more: (336) 333-7460 or greenhillnc.org

Live After 5 Concert • Pinehurst • August 9

Dance the night away to a blend of Motown, disco, and beach music at Tufts Memorial Park Village. Purchase a snack from a food truck or bring your own picnic.

Learn more: (910) 295-7100 or vopnc.org

Gypsy • Wadesboro • August 9-11, 16-18

Watch this well-known musical about one mother’s determined journey to get her daughters into show business at the Ansonia Theatre.

Learn more: (704) 694-4950 or ansoniatheatre.com

Bubble Day • Pineville • August 10

Round up the kids and head to the President James K. Polk State Historic Site for a day filled with bubbles. Little visitors can enjoy bubble machines, bubble making, and complimentary bubbles.

Learn more: (704) 889-7145 or jameskpolk.net

Tea with Seagrove Potters • Seagrove • August 10

Find your favorite teapot and cups or a pitcher and tumbler at this pottery gallery crawl, which includes participating shops along NC Highway 705, known as the “Pottery Highway.”

Learn more: (910) 464-6228 or teawithseagrovepotters.webstarts.com

Miss May’s Elegant Tea • Huntersville • August 11

Sip tea and lemonade and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres at Historic Rural Hill in honor of May Davidson, the benefactress of the Rural Hill Cultural Center.

Learn more: (704) 875-3113 or ruralhill.com

GreenHill Summer Camps: Little Monet • Greensboro • August 12-16

Kids will play with colors, shapes, lines, and textures at this camp, while learning about the style of well-known artists such as Van Gogh, Monet, and Picasso.

Learn more: (336) 333-7460 or greenhillnc.org

Open NC Art Review • Greensboro • August 17

Local artists are invited to present 15 images of their artwork to the director of curatorial & artistic programs at GreenHill Art Gallery, Edie Carpenter, and other artistic professionals for constructive feedback.

Learn more: (336) 333-7460 or greenhillnc.org

GreenHill Summer Camps: Messy Hands • Greensboro • August 19-23

Before the kids go back to school, send them to GreenHill Art Gallery for a week of sloppy, gooey fun. Campers will create messy art using slime and splatter paint concoctions.

Learn more: (336) 333-7460 or greenhillnc.org

Southern Women’s Show • Charlotte • August 23-25

Discover hundreds of boutiques at the Charlotte Convention Center during this weekend-long event. Win prizes and shop for jewelry, gourmet treats, and health and beauty products.

Learn more: (704) 376-6594 or southernshows.com

Personality Festival • Roxboro • August 23-24

Take a spin on your favorite carnival ride, enjoy fair-style food, meet special craft and merchandise vendors, and listen to live music in front of the courthouse during this festival.

Learn more: (336) 599-8333 or facebook.com/roxchamber211

Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival • Cary • August 24-25

Celebrate the last days of summer at the Cary Town Hall campus with arts and crafts, food, and dozens of vendors.

Learn more: (919) 319-4560 or townofcary.org/lazydaze

Homegrown Arts Festival • Kernersville • August 24

Meet local artisans and purchase goods on the lawn of Körner’s Folly. After the festival, stick around for a tour of the historic house.

Learn more: (336) 996-7922 or kornersfolly.org

Artist Round Table • Greensboro • August 28

Spend the evening at the GreenHill Art Gallery learning about the works featured in the exhibition “Constant Change/Motion,” moderated by curators Edie Carpenter, the director of curatorial & artists programs, and Jonell Logan, an independent curator affiliated with the gallery.

Learn more: (336) 333-7460 or greenhillnc.org

“Speaking in Color” Reception • Hillsborough • August 30

Welcome the newest exhibit at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, which features abstract oil landscapes by Lolette Guthrie, sewn textiles by Alice Levinson, and blown glass by Pringle Teetor.

Learn more: (919) 732-5001 or hillsboroughgallery.com

239th Anniversary of the Battle of Charlotte • Huntersville • August 31-September 1

Visit the Historic Latta Plantation during its annual Revolutionary War weekend, which includes historic reenactments. Guests can visit the oldest cabin in Mecklenburg County, which is on the site where Lord Cornwallis’s army attempted to take over Charlottetown.

Learn more: (704) 875-2312 or lattaplantation.org

Eastern

Fireworks by the Sea and Boardwalk Blast • Carolina Beach • August 1, 8, 15, 22, 30

Listen to live music on the boardwalk, ranging from rock to country to Motown, and enjoy a fireworks show afterward. Pack your own picnic or purchase snacks from a vendor.

Learn more: (910) 458-8434 or pwilmingtonandbeaches.com

Fort Macon Summer Concert Series Presents: Wild Honey • Atlantic Beach • August 2

Sit back and relax at Fort Macon State Park for a concert from indie pop band Wild Honey.

Learn more: (252) 726-3775 or friendsoffortmacon.org

National Lighthouse Weekend • Bald Head Island • August 2-4

Celebrate Old Baldy Lighthouse and its history with food and activities, or run in a 5K or 10K race. Participants can adopt ducks for the annual duck race down Bald Head Creek. The winner of the race will get $500.

Learn more: (910) 457-7481 or oldbaldy.org

Art Gallery Opening for Mónica Linares • Beaufort • August 3

Meet Mónica Linares, a Venezuelan artist who lives in Apex, and browse her simple, colorful work at the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery.

Learn more: (252) 728-5225 or beauforthistoricsite.org

Pelican Awards and Taste of the Coast • Morehead City • August 3

Taste gourmet seafood from more than 10 local restaurants at the Crystal Coast Civic Center and enter to win weekend trips to the coast in the silent auction. The North Carolina Coastal Federation will award individuals who have excelled in coastal stewardship at this event.

Learn more: (252) 393-8185 or nccoast.org

Young Potter’s Wheel Camp • Greenville • August 5-9

Participants ages 10-15 will learn the basic techniques of the potter’s wheel during this day camp at the Jaycee Park Center for the Arts and Crafts. Students will prepare clay for throwing, center their creations, and trim them before glazing and firing them in the kiln.

Learn more: (252) 329-4546 or greenvillenc.gov

Dragon Boat Race and Festival • Oriental • August 9-10

Watch or participate with teams of dragon boat paddlers competing to win money for their charities of choice at River Dunes. Enjoy food, music, kids’ activities, and a parade at this 10th annual event.

Learn more: (252) 675-9424 or orientaldragonboat.com/odb

New World Festival of the Arts • Manteo • August 14-15

Meet a variety of regional artists and browse their works on the downtown waterfront. Artistic creations in a variety of media will be sold, including watercolors, drawings, photography, jewelry, sculptures, and pottery.

Learn more: (252) 473-5558 or darearts.org

OBX Pirate Festival • Nags Head • August 14-15

Learn about the history of Outer Banks pirates at Jockey’s Ridge Crossing. Watch a cannon demonstration, take pictures with mermaids, and send your little ones off to Scallywag School to learn about musket drills and shipboard line handling.

Learn more: (252) 473-5558 or kittyhawk.com/events

Fig Festival • Ocracoke • August 16-17

Celebrate Ocracoke’s heritage by learning about the island’s fig history at the Ocracoke Preservation Society. Chester Lynn, local fig expert, will lead a talk, a marketplace will offer dozens of fig preserves and treats, and visitors can compete in the fig cake bake-off.

Learn more: (252) 928-7375 or ocracokepreservation.org

King Mackerel Tournament • Sneads Ferry • August 16-17

Compete in this fishing tournament at the New River Marina. A seafood meal will be served Friday evening. Proceeds will benefit the local community and schools.

Learn more: (910) 938-0930 or sfkmt.com

North Carolina Shell Show • Wilmington • August 23-25

Whether you’re a naturalist or hobbyist, shell collectors can compete for prizes in divisions like shell crafts and photography at the Coastline Conference/Convention Center.

Learn more: (336) 692-4492 or ncshellclub.com

Live and Local: Tryon Palace Beer Festival • New Bern • August 24

Sip regionally brewed beers and taste snacks from food trucks at Tryon Palace. Live music will entertain guests, who will receive a souvenir glass with their ticket.

Learn more: tryonpalace.org

Lumina Daze • Wrightsville Beach • August 25

Dance the night away to three big-band groups in a ballroom at the Blockade Runner Resort. Bid on a prize in the silent auction and enjoy the cash bar at the Wrightsville Beach Museum.

Learn more: (910) 256-2569 or wbmuseumofhistory.com

Murder Mystery Dinner • Beaufort • August 30

Join the staff and volunteers at the NC Maritime Museum in Beaufort for an evening filled with plot twists, clues, and fun. Work together to solve the museum’s haunting mystery.

Learn more: (252) 504-7740 or ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com

Labor Day Surf-Off • Oak Island • August 31

Join the Oak Island Parks and Recreation Department for a day of sun, surf, and competition at the 16th Street beach access. Beginners and seasoned surfers are encouraged to compete. There will also be a paddleboard race and a bodyboarding competition.

Learn more: (910) 278-5518 or ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com