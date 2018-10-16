Carolina Calendar: November 2018

Feature Image: Persimmon Festival • Colfax • November 3

Now in its 11th year, this festival honors traditional farming as much as it does the native fruit. The historic Stafford Farm, which dates back to the 1700s, will feature music, arts and crafts vendors, historic demonstrations, food and beverages, and tours of the property.

Learn more: (336) 682-5328 or colfaxpersimmonfest.com

Western

Boone Film Festival • Boone • November 1, 3

Regional filmmakers will compete for awards in the categories of Appalachian Culture, Adventure, and Environment. A youth event will be held on November 1 at Watauga High School Performing Arts Center, with the main event on November 3 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (800) 841-2787 or boonefilmfestival.com

WNC Pottery Festival • Dillsboro • November 2-3

On Saturday, shop for a variety of clay art styles from more than 40 master potters on Front Street. Plus, don’t miss pre-show events like the Clay Olympics on Friday.

Learn more: (828) 631-5100 or wncpotteryfestival.com

Rural Hill’s Amazing Maize Maze • Huntersville • November 2-3

Bring a flashlight to explore one of the Southeast’s largest corn mazes in the dark. Look for clues to help you find the exit in this family-friendly activity.

Learn more: (704) 875-3113 or ruralhill.net

The Return — A Beatles Tribute Band • Hayesville • November 3

These four friends pride themselves on authentically re-creating the Beatles concert experience, from exact replicas of the band’s instruments and costumes to John Lennon’s onstage gum chewing.

Learn more: (828) 389-2787 or thepeacocknc.org

Carolina Pottery Festival • Shelby • November 3

This 19th annual festival will feature more than 100 potters selling their wares at the LeGrand Center.

Learn more: (704) 484-2787 or facebook.com/carolinapotteryfestival

Statesville Pumpkin Fest • Statesville • November 3

Visit downtown Statesville for a variety of pumpkin-related activities, including a pie-eating contest, and smashing, painting, and bowling with pumpkins. This 16th annual festival will offer food, music, arts and crafts vendors, a classic car cruise-in, a cornhole tournament, and a kids’ zone.

Learn more: (704) 878-3436 or statesvillepumpkinfest.com

Farm Harvest Dinner and Barn Dance • Highlands • November 9

Skilled chefs will prepare a dinner using products from local farmers, who will be on site at The Farm at Old Edwards Inn and Spa. Dinner will be followed by a barn dance with a performance by Back Porch Orchestra.

Learn more: (866) 526-8008 or oldedwardsinn.com

Christmas in November • Valdese • November 10

This annual gift and craft show at Old Rock School will feature more than 35 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, and other gifts. There will be door prizes, and the first 300 shoppers will receive a free tote bag. Admission is $1 or a canned food donation.

Learn more: (828) 879-2129 or townofvaldese.com

Chefs in the House with Craig Richards • Highlands • November 10

As part of the Highlands Food and Wine Festival, acclaimed Chef Craig Richards of St. Cecilia in Atlanta will create a delightful meal at the Inn at Half-Mile Farm. Tickets are required.

Learn more: (855) 271-7246 or halfmilefarm.com

Christmas on Main • Andrews • November 17

Enjoy musical entertainment on three stages and more than 100 craft vendors before watching the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.

Learn more: (828) 321-3584 or andrewschamber.com

Downtown Christmas Festival • Lenoir • November 17

Enjoy craft vendors, live entertainment, Christmas decorations, kids’ activities, visits from Santa, and food vendors at this annual event to benefit the Caldwell County Rotary Club scholarship fund.

Learn more: (828) 381-9742 or caldwellrotaryclub.org

Thanksgiving House Party • Cashiers • November 21-25

High Hampton Resort celebrates the end of its 96th season with a four-day holiday celebration, featuring a Thanksgiving buffet and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Learn more: (800) 334-2551 or highhamptonresort.com

Christmas in the Park • Blowing Rock • November 23-24

Celebrate the holiday season with Santa, carols, hot chocolate, games and activities, and the lighting of Memorial Park. On Saturday, the annual Christmas parade will march down Main Street at 2 p.m.

Learn more: (828) 295-5222 or blowingrock.com

Santa on the Green and Cashiers Christmas Tree Lighting • Cashiers • November 23

Visit Santa at the gazebo on The Village Green, then watch the tree lighting and enjoy music and s’mores.

Learn more: (828) 743-3434 or discoverjacksonnc.com

Beech Mountain Holiday Market • Beech Mountain • November 24

Shop for local arts and crafts, including handmade pottery, jewelry, wood products, and other Christmas gifts, at the Buckeye Recreation Center.

Learn more: (828) 387-3003

Thanksgiving Kiln Opening • Blowing Rock • November 24

In addition to the regular sales rooms, the kiln at Bolick and Traditions Pottery will be filled with special wood-fired items like Santa face jugs, pitchers, vases, and candlestick holders available for purchase. Food will be served.

Learn more: (828) 295-5099 or traditionspottery.com

The Lion in Winter • Brevard • November 30-December 16

In this performance at Brevard Little Theatre, King Henry II’s family has been fighting over who will inherit the kingdom, but they all must appear united when the king of France joins them for a Christmas feast.

Learn more: (828) 884-2587 or thebrevardlittletheatre.org

Central

Last Stop on Market Street • Charlotte • November 2-4, 9-11, 16-18

In this play based on the New York Times best-selling and Newbery Medal-winning book, CJ learns powerful new lessons through the eyes of his Nana.

Learn more: (704) 973-2828 or ctcharlotte.org

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. • Davidson • November 2-4, 9-11

See young actors perform this classic Disney story at Armour Street Theatre.

Learn more: (704) 892-7953 or davidsoncommunityplayers.org

Winston-Salem Quilts • Winston-Salem • November 2-3

This biennial quilt show will feature pieces made by members of the Forsyth Quilters Guild, as well as vendors, demonstrations, two raffle quilts, and afternoon trunk shows.

Learn more: (336) 978-8807 or forsythquilters.org

Blue Jeans and Pearls Gala • Greensboro • November 3

Carolina Adoption Services will celebrate 25 years of adoptions at the Grandover Resort’s annual Blue Jeans and Pearls Gala.

Learn more: (336) 275-9660 or carolinaadoption.org

NC Gourd Arts & Crafts Festival • Raleigh • November 3-4

Visit this 77th annual festival for all things gourd-related: displays from around the world, crafting classes and activities, vendors, educational talks, a silent auction, and a gourd competition.

Learn more: (919) 696-0744 or ncgourdsociety.org

Kirk Cameron Living Room Reset • Raleigh • November 4

Kirk Cameron and his wife, Chelsea, will host a conversation on what matters most to us as spouses and parents at Crossroads Fellowship. They will be joined by musical guest Matt Hammitt.

Learn more: (919) 981-0222 or crossroads.org

Merry Merry Market • Greensboro • November 7 (Our State will be here!)

Get your holiday shopping done early at this boutique market at Revolution Mill, which will feature 40 small businesses selling handmade items.

Learn more: merrymerrymarketgso.com

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert • Raleigh • November 9-11

Listen to music from the third installment of the Harry Potter movie series, performed by the North Carolina Symphony at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukenergycenterraleigh.com

A Notable Night in Paris • Greensboro • November 10

The Greensboro Symphony Guild’s fall gala will be held at Proximity Hotel, and will feature French foods and wines, musical entertainment, a silent auction with original local art, and a raffle.

Learn more: (336) 486-5355 or gsoguild.org

NC Dance Festival • Greensboro • November 10

As part of the festival’s 28th season, professional modern dance choreographers from across the state will perform at Greensboro’s Van Dyke Performance Space.

Learn more: (336) 373-2727 or danceproject.org

Iron & Wine • Raleigh • November 10

See singer-songwriter Sam Beam perform distinctly cinematic songs at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

Holiday Angelo’s Artisan Market • Winston-Salem • November 11

Visit Wise Man Brewing for more than 40 local vendors selling handmade, antique, and repurposed items. There will be live music and food trucks at this free event.

Learn more: facebook.com/angeloartisanmarket

MADE 4 the Holidays • Greensboro • November 11, December 2

The Greensboro Farmers Market will be filled with more than 100 emerging and established artists selling fine art, pottery, jewelry, and fiber art. Live music and food trucks will also be on site.

Learn more: (336) 373-2402 or gsofarmersmarket.org

The Art of Giving • Hillsborough • November 12-December 31

Shop for art from Hillsborough Gallery of Arts’ 22 local artists, featuring paintings, sculptures, photography, glass, jewelry, turned wood, pottery, and fiber art.

Learn more: (919) 732-5001 or hillsboroughgallery.com

Highland Echoes • Raleigh • November 14

Experience stories of the Scottish Highlanders through music and dance at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

Royal Court of Brandenburg • Fayetteville • November 15

The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra will perform beloved Baroque masterpieces by J.S. Bach and Antonio Vivaldi.

Learn more: (910) 433-4690 or fayettevillesymphony.org

Arts & Wellness Class: Gratitude Boxes • Greensboro • November 15

Using paint, found objects, mixed media, and collage techniques, make your own “gratitude box” to store memorabilia from the people, places, and things you are grateful for. A variety of boxes will be provided.

Learn more: (336) 333-7460 or greenhillnc.org

Celebration of Seagrove Potters • Seagrove • November 16-18

A gala on Friday will feature a live auction, a jazz band, food, wine, and craft beer. The weekend continues with a pottery market at Historic Luck’s Cannery.

Learn more: (336) 517-7272 or discoverseagrove.com

Carolina Christmas Bazaar • High Point • November 17

Shop from 78 vendors and enjoy a bake sale, “General Store,” café, and a silent auction, which will include furniture and wall art.

Learn more: (336) 472-4710 or wesleymemorial.org

Seagrove Pottery Festival • Seagrove • November 17-18

Featuring a pottery market, an auction, demonstrations, and food vendors at Seagrove Elementary School, this festival takes place in the largest pottery community in the country.

Learn more: (336) 873-7887

Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair • Winston-Salem • November 17-18

Shop from some of the most respected artisans in their respective media and watch them demonstrate their techniques at this 55th annual fair.

Learn more: (336) 725-1516 or piedmontcraftsmen.org

North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival • Cary • November 23-January 13

See more than 20 new Chinese lantern displays with thousands of LED lights at the Booth Amphitheatre.

Learn more: (800) 514-3849 or boothamphitheatre.com

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical • Charlotte • November 23-25, 30-December 1-2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23

Hilarity ensues when the “worst kids in the history of the world” audition for the annual church Christmas pageant. See the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s most popular show of all time.

Learn more: (704) 973-2828 or ctcharlotte.org

Holiday Corks & Crafts Small Business Saturday Market • Lewisville • November 24

Live music, food trucks, and more than 50 vendors selling handmade, antique, and repurposed items will be at Westbend Winery.

Learn more: facebook.com/corksandcraftsatwestbend

Best Christmas Pageant Ever • Davidson • November 29-December 2, 12-16

In this comical Christmas play, a couple struggles to cast the notorious Herdman kids in a church Christmas pageant.

Learn more: (704) 892-7953 or davidsoncommunityplayers.org

Ladies Philoptochos Holiday Pastry Sale • Greensboro • November 29

Shop for delicious Greek pastries at this sale at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church.

Learn more: dormition.nc.goarch.org

Candle Tea • Winston-Salem • November 29-30-December 1, 6-8

This 89-year-old Moravian tradition will include hymns, sugar cake, Moravian coffee, and a telling of the Nativity story.

Learn more: (336) 749-9463 or homemoravian.org

Eastern

Down East Holiday Show • Greenville • November 1-4 (Our State will be here!)

More than 10,000 people flock to this event every year to browse more than 180 exhibitors selling food, services, holiday decorations, and more.

Learn more: (252) 493-7287 or pittccfoundation.com

NC Spot Festival • Hampstead • November 3-4

Celebrate the North Carolina spot fish at this annual festival featuring beach music, arts and crafts, kids’ rides, and fireworks.

Learn more: (910) 233-8017 or ncspotfestival.com

8 Cuerdas • Oriental • November 4

This husband-and-wife duo — Colombian guitarist Daniel Gaviria and American soprano Sarah Cullins — will combine classical training with traditional Latin American and Spanish folk rhythms in a performance at the River Dunes Harbor Club.

Learn more: (252) 617-2125 or pamlicomusic.org

Sing for Another Day • Mount Olive • November 6

This eighth annual concert benefits Southeastern Cancer Care in Goldsboro, and includes performances by University of Mount Olive students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

Learn more: (919) 658-2502 or umo.edu/events

Holiday Craft Sale • Wilson • November 8-10

Visit the Wilson Agriculture Center for the Hearthside Craft Guild’s 31st annual fair, featuring door prizes, raffles, and locally produced arts and crafts screened for quality, workmanship, design, and originality.

Learn more: (252) 236-8339 or facebook.com/hearthsidecrafters

Festival Latino de Ocracoke • Ocracoke • November 10

Celebrate traditional Mexican foods, games, art, and dance at this free festival in Ocracoke Village.

Learn more: English: (252) 921-0260, Español: (252) 588-2242 or ocracokealive.org

Veterans Day Parade • Wilmington • November 10

Honor our nation’s veterans at this parade down Front Street, beginning on Red Cross Street at 11 a.m. The grand marshals are Purple Heart recipients, and all veterans are welcome to participate.

Learn more: (910) 279-0956 or sencveteransparade.com

Sound Rivers Oyster Roast • Washington • November 10

Support eastern North Carolina waterways and enjoy unlimited steamed oysters, a silent auction, live music, and craft beer at this annual gathering at the Washington Civic Center.

Learn more: (252) 637-7972 or soundrivers.org

Historic Homes Tour • Windsor • November 10

Celebrate Windsor’s 250th anniversary with a historic homes tour, starting with the Hope mansion and the King-Bazemore House before lunch at the Historic Hope Plantation. Then take a self-guided tour of nine other homes and seven churches.

Learn more: (252) 794-3140 or hopeplantation.org

Wilmington Symphony Pops! Music from the Silver Screen • Wilmington • November 13

Hear your favorite music themes, including Gone with the Wind, The Pink Panther, Dances with Wolves, Batman, and more. On the big screen, watch Buster Keaton’s One Week with an original orchestral score by acclaimed silent film composer Andrew E. Simpson.

Learn more: (910) 362-7999 or wilmingtonsymphony.org

A Night at the Opera • Mount Olive • November 15

This gala event will showcase outstanding voice students in arias, duets, and short scenes from various operas.

Learn more: (919) 658-2502 or umo.edu/events

Come Alive with Christmas • Belhaven • November 16-17

Enjoy shopping, dining, music, and a live Nativity in downtown Belhaven. The Wilkinson Center will host the fifth annual Christmas Craft Show, featuring many talented and unique vendors.

Learn more: (252) 943-1384

Pickle Classic • Mount Olive • November 16-17

One of the longest-running college basketball tournaments in the country, this year’s Pickle Classic will include the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Clayton State University, Barton College, and the University of Mount Olive.

Learn more: (919) 658-7759 or umotrojans.com

Moores Creek National Battlefield Candlelight Tour • Currie • November 17

Take a 45-minute guided tour of Moores Creek Battlefield by candlelight, where reenactors recount the details of the first Patriot victory of the Revolutionary War.

Learn more: (910) 283-5591 or nps.gov/mocr

Ranky Tanky • Oriental • November 17

This Charleston-based band keeps Gullah music traditions alive and fresh with playful songs, moving spirituals, and soft lullabies. See this funky, contemporary performance at Oriental’s Old Theater.

Learn more: (252) 617-2125 or pamlicomusic.org

Shiloh’s Holiday Shopalooza • Wilson • November 17

Win door prizes and shop from more than 40 vendors. All money from space rentals benefits community members in need; canned good donations for the Shiloh Church Food Pantry will be accepted.

Learn more: (252) 245-4486 or facebook.com/shilohphchurch

Christmas Shoppe • Hertford • November 19-December 31

Shop for seasonal gifts from local artists at the Perquimans Arts League on Church Street.

Learn more: (252) 426-3041 or perquimansarts.org

Crystal Coast Oyster Festival • Morehead City • November 24

Sponsored by Pints for a Purpose, this fund-raiser benefits the NC Shellfish Growers Association. Sample raw oysters and enjoy live entertainment.

Learn more: (252) 773-0641 or ccoysterfest.org

Morehead City Holiday ArtWalk • Morehead City • November 24

Visit downtown galleries, pop-up galleries, and other participating businesses and restaurants in this annual art event sponsored by the Arts Council of Carteret County.

Learn more: (252) 808-0440 or crystalcoastnc.org

November 30-December 1 • Mount Olive • November 30-December 1

This church service, modeled after the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, will include six scripture lessons in each of the three services. Advance seating tickets are free but required.

Learn more: (919) 299-4582 or umo.edu/news