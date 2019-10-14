Carolina Calendar: November 2019

Feature Image: Cape Fear Kite Festival • Kure Beach • November 2-3

Watch kites in a multitude of shapes, sizes, and colors soar effortlessly across the sky at the Fort Fisher State Recreation Area. Come prepared for a fun day at the beach: Bring a towel, shoes you don’t mind getting sandy, and even your dog (if it’s leashed and well-behaved). This event was established as an official farewell to kite-flying season.

Learn more: (910) 520-1818 or capefearkitefestival.org

Western

The Return • Hayesville • November 2-3

Beatles tribute band The Return will perform classics like “Twist & Shout” at the Peacock Performing Arts Center.

Learn more: (828) 389-2787 or thepeacocknc.org

WNC Pottery Festival • Sylva • November 2

Browse artwork from 44 exhibitors at Sylva’s scenic Bridge Park. This annual festival will feature handmade works from 16 states.

Learn more: (404) 237-3761 or wncpotteryfestival.com

Roan Mountain Moonshiners and Sam McKinney • Spruce Pine • November 3

Listen to traditional mountain music played by the Roan Mountain Moonshiners and local guitarist Sam McKinney at The Orchard at Altapass.

Learn more: (828) 765-9531 or altapassorchard.org

Farm Harvest Dinner and Barn Dance • Highlands • November 8

Enjoy food from local farmers at the Old Edwards Inn as part of the Highlands Food and Wine Festival. Sip a Lazy Hiker Brewing Company beer and listen to live music by the Back Porch Orchestra.

Learn more: (866) 526-8008 or oldedwardsinn.com/farmharvest

Jeff Little Trio • Lincolnton • November 10

Sit back and relax at the Lincoln Cultural Center while listening to live music from pianist Jeff Little; his son, mandolinist Mark Little; and banjo and guitar player Steve Lewis.

Learn more: (704) 735-7287 or lincolnconcerts.org

She Kills Monsters • Asheville • November 14-17

Watch this play written by Qui Nguyen at UNC Asheville’s Belk Theatre. A young girl attempts to learn more about her late sister by playing a fantasy game that she created.

Learn more: (828) 232-2291 or drama.unca.edu

The Festival of the Hunt • Mill Spring • November 14-16

Learn about the history and tradition of fox hunting at the Tryon International Equestrian Center during this weekend-long event. Participants can hunt with local clubs and hunting classes.

Learn more: (828) 863-1000 or tryon.com/events

Town Mountain • Elkin • November 15

Jam out to a blend of bluegrass, country, and old-school rock ’n’ roll by the band Town Mountain at The Reeves Theater & Café.

Learn more: (336) 258-8240 or reevestheater.com

Tweetsie Christmas • Blowing Rock • November 22-23, 29-30, December 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28

At Tweetsie Railroad’s winter wonderland, take a nighttime train ride, view multiple light displays, and meet Santa in a gingerbread house.

Learn more: (800) 526-5740 or tweetsie.com

Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting • Hickory • November 22

Kick off the holiday season with the annual Christmas parade in downtown Hickory, then watch the tree lighting by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Learn more: (828) 322-1121 or downtownhickory.com

Christmas on Main • Andrews • November 23

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping by browsing the merchandise on Main Street. Once you’ve shopped, eaten festival food, and enjoyed live entertainment, watch the annual tree-lighting ceremony.

Learn more: (678) 641-5734 or visitandrewsnc.com

Christmas Parade • Marion • November 24

Celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season by watching this parade in historic downtown Marion. The McDowell High School marching band will kick off the event.

Learn more: (828) 652-2215

Thanksgiving at Lake Junaluska • Lake Junaluska • November 27-29

Eat your favorite Thanksgiving dishes at the Lake Junaluska Conference & Retreat Center. Afterward, cut down a Christmas tree from a local farm to top off the holiday festivities.

Learn more: (822) 222-4930 or lakejunaluska.com

Bannerman Folk Camp • Black Mountain • November 28-December 1

Spend Thanksgiving weekend at the YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly playing music, taking folk dance classes, hiking, and more.

Learn more: (828) 329-9209 or bannermanfolkcamp.com

Christmas on the Green & Tree Lighting • Cashiers • November 29

Take the kids to The Village Green to meet Santa Claus and share their Christmas wishes. Enjoy holiday music, eat s’mores, and watch the lighting of the Cashiers Christmas tree.

Learn more: (828) 743-3434 or bannermanfolkcamp.com

Christmas Market • West Jefferson • November 29-30

This market at the Florence Thomas Art School will feature works by local artists and crafters. Cozy up to a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy this mountain town.

Learn more: (336) 846-3827 or florenceartschool.org

Scrooge: The Musical • Saluda • November 30

Experience the magic of A Christmas Carol in a new way at The Party Place and Event Center. This musical will help you get into the holiday spirit.

Learn more: (828) 749-3676

Central

Old North State Storytelling Festival • Cary • November 1-2

Listen to nationally acclaimed storytellers like Donald Davis, Michael Reno Harrell, and Donna Washington at The Cary theater downtown.

Learn more: (919) 342-5991 or thecarytheater.com

Disney’s Aladdin Jr. • Davidson • November 1-10

Watch a cast of kids dance and sing in this musical based off of the 1992 Academy award-winning children’s film at the Armour Street Theatre.

Learn more: (704) 892-7953 or davidsoncommunityplayers.org

North Carolina Cotton Festival • Dunn • November 2

Attend cotton gin tours, enjoy live entertainment, browse a classic car show, and more at this festival in downtown Dunn.

Learn more: (910) 892-3282 or nccottonfestival.com

A Notable Night in Venice • Greensboro • November 2

Indulge in fabulous foods, experience exciting entertainment, and enter a silent auction and raffle at the Proximity Hotel. Proceeds from this second annual fund-raiser will benefit the Greensboro Symphony.

Learn more: (336) 486-5355 or gsoguild.org

Colfax Persimmon Festival • Oak Ridge • November 2

Taste a variety of persimmon products and celebrate traditional farming during this festival at the Historic Stafford Farm. Take a tour of the farm, meet with arts and crafts vendors, listen to live music, and more.

Learn more: (336) 682-5328 or colfaxpersimmonfest.com

Fall Carnivale • Ramseur • November 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24

Take part in a turkey shoot, hayrides, and other fall activities at Millstone Creek Orchards. Enjoy treats like apple cider doughnuts and apple cider slushies.

Learn more: (336) 824-5263 or millstonecreekorchards.com

Corey Marks • Davidson • November 7

Listen to renowned and decorated poet Corey Marks as he reads works from his two collections, and some of his newer work at Davidson College’s E. Craig Wall Jr. Academic Center in the Hamilton W. McKay Atrium.

Learn more: (704) 894-2254 or davidson.edu

“We Will Rock You” • Raleigh • November 7

Watch this original West End musical at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, which features hit from the rock band Queen, including “We Are the Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Somebody to Love.”

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

NC Dance Festival • Greensboro • November 8-9

Learn a variety of dance moves and collaborate with modern choreographers at The GreenHill Gallery on Friday and the Van Dyke Performance Space on Saturday. The Festival will celebrate its 29th season with multiple shows across the state.

Learn more: (336) 373-2727 or danceproject.org/festival

Arts at the Mill • Mooresville • November 8-10

This indoor festival at The Historic Mill in downtown Mooresville will showcase juried artists who specialize in painting, photography, pottery, glasswork, and more.

Learn more: (704) 663-6661 or artsatthemill.com

Rowan Museum Antiques Show • Salisbury • November 8-10

Peruse high-quality antiques at the West End Plaza Event Center. Attendees can enjoy homemade lunch items like chicken salad and deviled eggs. Proceeds will benefit Rowan County historic properties and the Rowan Museum’s educational initiatives.

Learn more: (704) 633-5946 or rowanmuseumantiquesshow.com

Marvelous Music Mainstage Series Presents: Violet Bell and Zoe & Cloyd • Cary • November 8

Listen to a blend of folk, soul, bluegrass, psychedelic, and classical music played by Violet Bell at the Cary Arts Center. Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller will also delight audience members with a performance from their band, Zoe & Cloyd.

Learn more: (919) 462-2055 or townofcary.org

Rural Hill’s Sheepdog Trials • Huntersville • November 9-10

Skilled border collies will herd sheep through a gate and into a 40-acre field, following their handler’s whistled commands at the Historic Rural Hill site. Watch the dogs complete this impressive feat while enjoying food from vendors.

Learn more: (704) 875-3113 or ruralhill.net

BBQ, Blues, & Brews • Fuquay-Varina • November 9

Sample North Carolina barbecue and craft beer, and listen to live music during this event at Old Stephens Hardware. Proceeds will benefit the Fuquay-Varina Downtown Association.

Learn more: (919) 552-0848 or fuquay-varinadowntown.com

Christmas Craft Fair • Ramseur • November 9

Shop from local vendors and crafters at Millstone Creek Orchards during this second annual fair. This event has a variety of special gifts for your family and friends.

Learn more: (336) 824-5263 or millstonecreekorchards.com

Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: “The Rock ’n’ Roll Dream Tour” • Raleigh • November 9

This show will combine a mix of holographic cinema, remastered audio, and live entertainment to transport the audience back in time for an evening listening to Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly’s greatest hits at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

Marvelous Music Family Series Presents: “The Monster Who Ate My Peas” • Cary • November 9

Take the kids to see this musical, at the Cary Arts Center, about a boy who doesn’t want to eat his peas. When the boy meets a monster under the table who promises to eat his peas, he starts bargaining.

Learn more: (919) 462-2055 or townofcary.org

Angelo’s Holiday Artisan Market • Winston-Salem • November 10

Browse handmade arts and crafts, antiques, and repurposed vintage items from more than 40 local vendors at Wise Man Brewing. Food will also be available at this holiday craft fair.

Learn more: facebook.com/angelosartisanmarket

“Copland in Paris” • Fayetteville • November 14

Travel to Paris for an evening with the Fayetteville Symphony at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The symphony will play pieces written by composer Aaron Copland, whose music was heavily influenced by his time in Paris.

Learn more: (910) 433-4690 or fayettevillesymphony.org

Wine Class featuring Rioja and Ribera del Duero Wines • Pittsboro • November 14

Taste and learn about Rioja and Ribera del Duero’s complex and savory Spanish wines in a wine class at The Fearrington House Restaurant. These wines, produced with grapes grown on the Iberian Peninsula, go through an extended aging process.

Learn more: (919) 542-2121 or shop.fearrington.com

Vintage Market Days • Raleigh • November 15-17

Cross items off of your holiday shopping list for all the falls of vintage collectibles in your life. This event at the Jim Graham Building on the NC State Fairgrounds will display dozens of repurposed treasures.

Learn more: vintagemarketdays.com

Father Knows Best • Smithfield • November 15-17, 22-23

This comedic play, written by Kristin Sergel and adapted from the radio play by Edward James, is about one teenage girl’s nightmare – her father insisting she spend her first date at home with her family. Watch this play and see if father really does know best at the Neuse Little Theatre.

Learn more: (919) 934-1873 or neuselittletheatre.org

Holiday Kiln Opening • Burlington • November 16-17, 23-24

Browse mugs, vases, teapots, ornaments, and more at Curry Wilkinson Pottery. This event is one of the few times during the year that the pottery studio is open to the public.

Learn more: (336) 260-5095 or currywilkinsonpottery.com

Carolina Christmas Bazaar • High Point • November 16

Purchase baked goods from more than 75 vendors at the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Attendees can shop at the general store and enter the silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Wesley Memorial’s national and international mission projects.

Learn more: (336) 259-0296 or wesleymemorial.org

Triangle Jewish Chorale’s 25th Anniversary “Gayla” • Durham • November 17

North Carolina’s only Jewish performing chorale will honor founder Gayla Halbrecht at the Levin Jewish Community Center.

Learn more: (919) 489-0022 or trianglejewishchorale.org

Sandhills Children’s Center Festival of Trees • Pinehurst • November 20-24

Browse multiple volunteer-decorated Christmas trees, purchase stocking stuffers from the gift shop, and enter to win a prize in the raffle at The Carolina Hotel. Donations will benefit children with special developmental needs.

Learn more: (919) 692-3323 or sandhillschildrenscenter.org/trees

Merry Merry Market • Greensboro • November 20

Find a variety of handmade and locally designed gifts during this market at Revolution Mill Colonnade Events Center.

Learn more: merrymerrymarketgso.com

“Italian Inspirations” • Greensboro • November 21, 23

Double bass player Xavier Foley will join the Greensboro Symphony and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky for two performances at the Dana Auditorium. The concerts will feature music by composers Franz Shubert, Giovanni Bottesini, and Ottorino Respighi.

Learn more: (336) 335-5456 or greensborosymphony.org

Annual Celebration of Seagrove Potters • Seagrove • November 22

Peruse a premier exhibition of Seagrove Pottery at Luck’s Cannery. Enjoy entertainment, food, an auction, and pottery sales.

Learn more: (336) 517-7272 or discoverseagrove.com

Seagrove Pottery Festival • Seagrove • November 23-24

Enter an auction to win signed pottery, watch demonstrations, and purchase food from vendors at Seagrove Elementary School.

Learn more: (336) 873-7887 or seagrovepotterymuseum.net

Latham’s Pottery Fall Open House • Seagrove • November 23-24

Get a head start on your holiday shopping and browse Latham’s Pottery’s hand-turned, functional creations while enjoying refreshments and entering door prizes.

Learn more: (336) 873-7303 or seagrovepotterymuseum.net

Light Up the Holidays • Thomasville • November 23

See the complete restoration of Belk’s original mechanical elves, view a live Nativity, take a train ride, enjoy Christmas carolers, and watch the lighting of a 26-foot-tall Christmas tree in downtown Thomasville.

Learn more: (336) 472-4422 or visitthomasvillenc.com

Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair • Winston-Salem • November 23-24

Spend the day browsing handmade crafts and farm-produced goods at The Old Cotton Gin. Listen to bluegrass music by DryBread Road, let your kids interact with animals from the Wildwood Learning Farm, and eat great food.

Learn more: (919) 210-9775

Black Friday Market • Mocksville • November 29

Spend the afternoon browsing vintage and antique items from more than 50 vendors at RayLen Vineyards & Winery. Attendees can also enjoy food truck fare and live music.

Learn more: (336) 477-2449 or raylenvineyards.com

“The Art of Giving” • Hillsborough • November 29

Attend the opening reception of Hillsborough Gallery of Arts latest exhibition, which features holiday art created by the gallery’s 22 artists.

Learn more: (919) 732-5001 or hillsboroughgallery.com

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical • Raleigh • November 29-30, December 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-24

Get in the holiday spirit by watching this musical about the “most famous reindeer of all” at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. This touring show will feature characters like the Abominable Snow Monster, Santa, and Hermey the Elf.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

A Snow White Christmas • Raleigh • November 30, December 1, 3-8

Follow Snow White and the Seven Dwarves in this musical as they try to save Christmas from Snow White’s evil aunt. Sing along to the retelling of this fairy tale at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

Eastern

Seaglass Salvage Market • Leland • November 1-3, 15-17

Purchase original art, repurposed furniture, jewelry, and even fresh eggs at the Seaglass Salvage Market.

Learn more: (843) 655-8968 or seaglasssalvagemarket.com

Art in the Arboretum • Wilmington • November 1-3

See one of the largest coastal outdoor art shows at the New Hanover County Arboretum. Local artists will display works in a variety of media during this fall show.

Learn more: (910) 340-3670 or nhcarboretum.org

NC Spot Festival • Hampstead • November 2-3

Eat a spot fish dinner paired with beer or wine at the Spot Festival grounds. Listen to live music and chat with vendors while your kids enjoy rides and inflatables.

Learn more: (910) 470-7683 or ncspotfestival.com

Wooden Boat Show • Southport • November 2

Take a lesson from a professional boatbuilder, enjoy live music and fresh seafood, and browse some of the Southeast’s prettiest boats at the Old Yacht Basin.

Learn more: (910) 457-2787 or southportwoodenboatshow.com

Bridge Run 5K & One Mile Dog Strut • Beaufort • November 2

Run a 5K through Beaufort, catching views of Gallants Channel and Taylor’s Creek. Spectators can enjoy the views from the sidelines, and casual runners can take their furry friends out for a mile stroll.

Learn more: (919) 270-8071 or runtheeast.com

Boat Shop Bash • Beaufort • November 2

Enjoy an evening of live music and food, and enter to win a prize in a silent auction at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center.

Learn more: (252) 504-7744 or maritimefriends.org

Currituck Heritage Festival • Powells Point • November 2

Enter a barbecue competition or simply enjoy eating some pulled pork during this festival at the Currituck County Rural Center. Attendees can also compete in a cornhole tournament and watch the festival’s fourth annual rodeo.

Learn more: (252) 435-2947 or visitcurrituck.com

Holly Days • Southport • November 2

Meet more than 60 craft vendors at the Southport Baptist Church’s CMC building during this event. Enjoy homemade chili and peach cobbler at the concession stands in between shopping. Proceeds from this event will benefit local, state, national, and international mission projects.

Learn more: (336) 317-2968 or southportbaptist.org

Quartetto Di Cremona • Wilmington • November 3

Spend the evening at UNC Wilmington’s Beckwith Recital Hall listening to beautiful, classical music from this Italian string quartet. This group has performed on stages around the world, including in Milan, Berlin, and Hong Kong.

Learn more: (910) 962-3500 or chambermusicwilmington.org

“Native Americans of the Crystal Coast” • Beaufort • November 7

Learn about the Native Americans who lived on the Crystal Coast before it was colonized in this presentation at the NC Maritime Museum.

Learn more: (252) 504-7740 or ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com

Bacon and Brew Festival • New Bern • November 8

Treat yourself to a bacon bar and multiple desserts, and watch a pro wrestling demonstration at the New Bern Farmers Market. Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Coastal Carolina.

Learn more: (252) 637-2460 or ncbaconandbrew.com

Wood-Fired Pottery Kiln Opening • Elizabeth City • November 9-10

Visit potter John Peel’s studio and learn about his creative process. Tour his workshop, step inside his kiln, and hear the story of how he became a potter.

Learn more: (252) 297-1231 or johnpeelpottery.com

Shades of Bublé • Washington • November 14

Enjoy the songs of Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bublé, performed by the trio Shades of Bublé, at the Historic Turnage Theater.

Learn more: (252) 947-2076 or gobcca.org

Moores Creek Candlelight Tour • Curie • November 16

Brush up on your Revolutionary War knowledge by taking a candlelight tour of Moores Creek National Battlefield, where reenactors will bring history to life.

Learn more: (910) 283-5591 or facebook.com/moorescreeknps

Yu & I Duo • Oriental • November 17

Violinist YuEun Kim and guitarist Ines Thomé will perform a variety of traditional and contemporary musical arrangements at the River Dunes Harbor Club.

Learn more: (252) 617-2125 or pamlicomusic.org

A Carolina Christmas • Edenton • November 19-December 17

Eat a buffet dinner while listening to the music and comedy group Step of Faith. This group will play a variety of country, bluegrass, and gospel music at the Leon Nixon Catering Banquet Facility.

Learn more: (252) 482-3400 or rockyhockplayhouse.com

Greenville Brushstrokes Holiday Show & Sale • Greenville • November 23

Purchase an original creation from this group of artists at First Christian Church. Attendees can also enter the raffle to win a piece of artwork.

Learn more: (252) 531-0891 or greenvillebrushstrokes.com

Christmas in the Country • Rocky Point • November 28-December 31

Make memories with your friends and family at Old Homestead Farm. Take a mile-long drive through the Christmas light track, which features more than 100,000 lights. Browse Santa’s village, sip hot chocolate, take family pictures, and more.

Learn more: (910) 233-8017 or rockypointfestivals.com

Christmas Train & Light Spectacular • Wilmington • November 29-30, December 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28

See more than 25,000 holiday lights sparkle at the Wilmington Railroad Museum. After taking in the dazzling displays, meet Santa and enjoy sweets and a warm mug of cider.

Learn more: (910) 763-2634 or wrrm.org

Enchanted Airlie • Wilmington • November 29-30, December 6-22

Take in magnificent views at Airlie Gardens, which will be covered in more than one million lights. During your tour, listen to musical entertainment that will be spread throughout the gardens.

Learn more: (910) 798-7700 or airliegardens.org

Island of Lights: Lighting at the Lake • Carolina Beach • November 29

Watch the Carolina Beach Lake Park and Carolina Beach Boardwalk come to life, dressed in a layer of lights for the holidays. Attendees can visit with Santa and enjoy free refreshments.

Learn more: (910) 612-2487 or pleasureislandnc.org

Battleship Ho, Ho, Ho • Wilmington • November 29

Celebrate the holidays aboard the Battleship North Carolina. Santa will welcome everyone on board and volunteers will lead tours throughout the ship. Pose for your own retro holiday card with the Happy Holidays banner and call the North Pole from the battleship’s main radio room.

Learn more: (910) 399-9100 or battleshipnc.com

Christmas by the Sea • Carolina Beach • November 30, December 7, 14, 21

Spend the evening watching a beautiful parade of boats decked out in holiday decorations at the Wrightsville Beach Town Park and Intracoastal Waterway. After the parade, watch an amazing fireworks display.

Learn more: (910) 612-2487 or pleasureislandnc.org

NC Holiday Flotilla • Wrightsville Beach • November 30

Spend the evening watching a beautiful parade of boats decked out in holiday decorations at the Wrightsville Beach Town Park and Intracoastal Waterway. After the parade, watch an amazing fireworks display.

Learn more: (910) 256-2120 or ncholidayflotilla.org

Shop Small Saturday • Oak Island, Southport • November 30

Support local businesses this holiday season and browse products at participating merchants in Oak Island and Southport.

Learn more: (910) 457-6964 or southport-oakisland.com