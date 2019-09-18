Carolina Calendar: October 2019

Feature Image: Quaker Lake Pumpkin Festival • Climax • October 19

Bring your family and friends to Quaker Lake Camp to enjoy a fall evening filled with hayrides, pumpkin painting and smashing, canoe excursions, and games. Festivalgoers can pick from a smorgasbord of deep-fried Oreos, hot dogs, pizza, funnel cakes, and other delicious treats. This 11th annual festival will also feature live music, prizes, and inflatables.

Learn more: (336) 674-2321 or quakerlakecamp.com

Western

The Fall Color Ramble • Grandfather Mountain • October 1-12

Enjoy a 20-minute guided walk through Grandfather Mountain Park taking in all the beautiful fall colors. On the 12th, families can take part in fall-related activities throughout the day.

Learn more: (828) 733-4326 or grandfather.com

A Company of Wayward Saints • Asheville • October 3-6

Lost on the road, a group of actors meets a wealthy patron who promises them money, but they must improvise a play he approves of first. Watch the antics unfold at UNC Asheville’s Belk Theatre.

Learn more: (828) 232-2291 or drama.unca.edu

Gaston County Gem and Mineral Show • Dallas • October 4-6

This 41st annual show at Gaston County Park will display minerals from around the world, including crystals, fossils, faceted stones, and geodes. Purchase a bag of stones and enter the raffle to win hourly prizes.

Learn more: (704) 577-3391

Rhonda Vincent • Franklin • October 4

Bluegrass musician Rhonda Vincent will delight audience members with her award-winning voice at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (828) 524-1598 or greatmountainmusic.com

Twigs and Leaves Gallery Presents: Jack Stern • Waynesville • October 4

Meet and browse the work of Jack Stern, acclaimed landscape artist and oil painter, at the Twigs and Leaves Gallery. Live piano music and savory hors d’oeuvres will be served at this event, which is a part of Haywood Gallery Association’s first Friday Art After Dark events.

Learn more: (828) 456-1940 or twigsandleaves.com

The Foothills Folk Art Festival • Newton • October 5

Spend the day in downtown Newton meeting local and regional contemporary folk artists. Enjoy food trucks, a beer garden, and hands-on art activities at this festival.

Learn more: (828) 327-8576 or foothillsfolkartfestival.com

Dollar Brothers and Tom Sparks • Spruce Pine • October 5

Listen to old-fashion bluegrass music at the Orchard at Altapass from the Dollar Brothers, and Tom Sparks & Friends. The Orchard offers free live music and dancing through the end of October.

Learn more: (828) 765-9531 or altapassorchard.org

Art in the Hall Presents: Moni Hill Paintings • Morganton • October 7-November 22

Browse colorful painted works from Moni Hill in Morganton’s Town Hall. Hill’s work is the latest “Art in the Hall” exhibition.

Learn more: (828) 438-5362 or morgantonnc.gov

Pumpkin Fest • Brevard • October 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

Grab the kids and head to Silvermont Park and Mansion to walk through a pumpkin trail. Enjoy storytelling, face painting, a white squirrel scavenger hunt, food trucks, and a tour of the historic mansion.

Learn more: (828) 862-5984 or silvermont.org

Fall Juried Craft Show • Brevard • October 11-12

Spend time with Transylvania County handcrafters under the tent at Brevard College. The handcrafters specialize in a variety of media from jewelry to pottery.

Learn more: (828) 862-8122 or facebook.com/pg/tchguild

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time • Hayesville • October 11-13, 18-20

Fifteen-year-old Christopher is highly intelligent but struggles with everyday life due to his autism. When a neighbor’s dog is killed, Christopher comes under scrutiny and must prove his innocence. Watch this play based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, at the Peacock Performing Arts Center.

Learn more: (828) 389-2787 or thepeacocknc.org

Festival of the Frescoes • Glendale Springs • October 12

See beautiful frescoes created by Ben Long at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, and then go across the street to the old Mission House to browse handmade art and crafts, purchase baked goods, and enter a raffle.

Learn more: (336) 982-3076 or holycommunionparish.org

“City of Music” • Hendersonville • October 12

The Hendersonville Symphony will dazzle the audience with this performance, which will feature solos from violinist Zachary DePue. Concert music will focus on the city of Vienna, a hub for famous classical composers.

Learn more: (828) 697-5884 or hendersonvillesymphony.org

Mountain Glory Festival • Marion • October 12

Browse handmade crafts; enjoy beer, wine, and food; and listen to local musicians in downtown Marion. This 36th annual festival will celebrate small-town mountain life.

Learn more: (828) 652-2215 or mtngloryfestival.com

Darrell Scott • Elkin • October 12

Listen to an evening of live music from four-time, Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Darrell Scott at The Reeves Theater & Café. Scott has written country, blues, folk, and rock songs for multiple artists, including Brad Paisley and The Dixie Chicks.

Learn more: (336) 258-8240 or reevestheater.com

Tim Hawkins • Franklin • October 12

Get ready for an evening of laughs at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts. Comedian Tim Hawkins will perform a hilarious routine with his band, the Jackwagon Crew.

Learn more: (828) 524-1598 or greatmountainmusic.com

On Golden Pond • Highlands • October 17-20, 24-27

This play at the Martin Lipscomb Performing Arts Center follows Norman and Ethel, an elderly couple who must confront past mistakes during a summer at their home on Golden Pond.

Learn more: (828) 526-8084 or highlandscashiersplayers.org

Choir Music Weekend• Lake Junaluska • October 18-20

Small or medium adult-sized choirs are invited to sign up for a weekend of worship music and specialized workshops at the Lake Junaluska Conference and Retreat Center. Groups will learn eight anthems during the weekend.

Learn more: (800) 222-4930 or lakejunaluska.com/choirmusic

Apple Festival • Lincolnton • October 19

Delight in apple cider, apple pies, fresh apples, and more yummy treats in downtown Lincolnton. Visitors can also enjoy games, crafts, and food.

Learn more: (704) 530-4636 or lincolncountyapplefestival.com

Oyster and Shrimp Festival • Morganton • October 19

Eat a variety of seafood at this festival in downtown Morganton. Enjoy beer and wine, live music, and a photography exhibition in the gallery of the Burke Arts Council.

Learn more: (828) 433-7282 or burkearts.org

Valle Country Fair • Valle Crucis • October 19

Celebrate the fall season by listening to live music, meeting juried craftspeople, and eating great food at this fair across from the Holy Cross Episcopal Church and Valle Crucis Conference Center. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofits.

Learn more: (828) 963-4609 or vallecountryfair.org

Appalachian Folk Festival • Weaverville • October 19

Embrace mountain culture at the Vance Birthplace Historic Site by eating barbecue, listening to old-time music, visiting with local craftspeople, and more.

Learn more: (828) 645-6706

Shawn Krueger: Landscapes of Southern Appalachia • Asheville • October 19

Attend the opening reception for artist Shawn Krueger’s solo exhibition titled “Landscapes of Southern Appalachia.” Krueger’s work embodies themes of love, a respect for nature, great hand-craftsmanship, and good design.

Learn more: (828) 253-7651 or grovewood.com

Open Studio Art Tour • Asheville • October 19

Gain insight to local artists’ creative processes by attending an open studio tour at the Grovewood Village. See work in a variety of media from jewelry to pottery to sculpture.

Learn more: (828) 253-7651 or grovewood.com

Harvest Happening Fall Festival • Morganton • October 19

Travel to the Lake James Fire Station on Highway 126 to enjoy barbecue, watch an apple butter-making demonstration, listen to live music, and more. Proceeds will benefit local mission projects.

Learn more: (828) 584-7680

Jan Karon Comes Home • Hudson • October 20

Jan Karon, the New York Times best-selling author of the Mitford series, will give a special presentation at the HUB Station Arts Center. The center, which was formerly the building where Karon attended elementary school, is where Karon realized she wanted to be a writer.

Learn more: (828) 726-8871 or townofhudsonnc.com

The Haunted Trail • Black Mountain • October 23-27

Navigate a trail filled with live actors and spooky props at Pisgah Brewing Company. If scary isn’t your style, enjoy a festival full of games, an escape room, food, and beer.

Learn more: (828) 808-3341 or hauntedtrailwnc.com

Catawba Valley Wood-Carvers Show & Competition • Hickory • October 25-26

Sign up for a chip-carving lesson, compete in a speed-carving competition, or submit a wood carving in the competition at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

Learn more: catawbavalleywoodcarversclub.webs.com

Halloween Festival • Blowing Rock • October 26

Get in the Halloween spirit by playing free games, taking part in a moonlit scavenger hunt, and trick-or-treating downtown.

Learn more: (828) 295-5222 or blowingrock.com/halloween

Beaverdam Studio Tour • Asheville • October 26-27

Take a self-guided driving tour of more than 30 artists’ studios in Beaverdam Valley. Ceramics, paintings, jewelry, sculptures, and other art will be displayed.

Learn more: (704) 968-8851 or beaverdamstudiotour.com

Fine Art Show • Asheville • October 26-27

All of the work in this fourth annual show is original and personally handmade. Browse the creations at Pack Square Park and watch one artist take home the professional award.

Learn more: (941) 755-3088 or hotworks.org

The National Dance Company of Siberia • Franklin • October 26

Watch this talented dance company dazzle audience members with performances of dances like “My Siberia” and “Cossack’s Dance” at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (828) 524-1598 or greatmountainmusic.com

Beary Scary Halloween • Grandfather Mountain • October 26

Little visitors can create special Halloween enrichment activities for the animals at Grandfather Mountain, and then trick-or-treat through the animal habitat area during this event. Children in costume will be admitted at half price.

Learn more: (828) 733-2013 or grandfather.com

Trinity Artists Series Presents: Jennifer Chang and Hsiao-Mei Ku • Statesville • October 27

Enjoy a peaceful afternoon of lovely music, at Trinity Episcopal Church, performed by Jennifer Chang, a violinist, and Hsiao-Mei Ku, who plays the Chinese zither – a string instrument with more than a thousand years of history.

Learn more: (704) 872-6314 or trinityartistseries.org

Central

Boogie on Broad • Dunn • October 3

Spend the evening in downtown Dunn enjoying family-friendly events, including sidewalk chalk drawing and face painting for kids, and live beach music from Band of Oz.

Learn more: (910) 892-4113

Fall Plant Sale • Charlotte • October 3-5

Browse a selection of perennials, wildflowers, and hardy shrubs that are suited for your winter garden, at UNC Charlotte’s fall plant sale in the Botanical Gardens. Members can shop the sale early on October 3.

Learn more: (704) 687-0721 or gardens.uncc.edu

Dixie Classic Fair • Winston-Salem • October 4-13

Take a spin on a carnival ride, eat fair food, listen to live music, and enter the pie or appetizer cooking contests for a chance to take home a cash prize at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Learn more: (336) 414-7642 or dcfair.com

Pumpkins at Jugtown • Seagrove • October 5

Paint and decorate porcelain pumpkins at Jugtown Pottery. Enjoy coffee, refreshments, and live music by the band Momma Molasses during.

Learn more: (910) 464-3266 or jugtownware.com

Pumpkin Patch • Star • October 5

Choose from more than 3,000 handmade glass and ceramic pumpkins at the STARworks glass and clay studios. After selecting your pumpkin, enjoy refreshments at the studio’s café and taproom.

Learn more: (910) 428-9001 or starworksnc.com/pumpkin-patch

An Evening with C.S. Lewis • Raleigh • October 5-6

Enjoy this production that shows what an evening in 1963 at Lewis’s Oxford home could have been like. This play, at the Fletcher Opera Theater, will follow Lewis as he makes close friends like J.R.R. Tolkien and writes The Chronicles of Narnia.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

Iyanla Vanzant: Acts of Faith Remix Tour • Raleigh • October 8

Life coach and author Iyanla Vanzant will encourage audiences as she talks about, Acts of Faith, her internationally-acclaimed bestseller, in honor of its 25th anniversary at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

Film Fest 919 • Chapel Hill • October 9-13

Watch some of the most anticipated films of the upcoming awards season at the Silverspot Cinema. Attendees will have a chance to meet some of the filmmakers.

Learn more: (919) 441-1685 or filmfest919.com

The Container • Raleigh • October 10-13, 17-20, 24-27

This play will take audiences through an immersive experience as they watch a group of asylum seekers travel to Europe in a shipping container. Audiences will sit inside the shipping container with the cast, at the CAM Raleigh Theater, to see the action up-close.

Learn more: (919) 834-4001 or burningcoal.org

“Andy Griffith: Master of Mayberry” • Asheboro • October 10

Well-known literary lecturer Elliot Engel will talk about the enduring fame and little-known facts of The Andy Griffith Show at the Asheboro Public Library.

Learn more: (336) 318-6803 or randolphlibrary.org

LandJam 2019 • Greensboro • October 11

This concert will feature a variety of artists, including Chatham County Line and Balsam Range, at The Carolina Theatre. Proceeds will benefit the Piedmont Land Conservancy.

Learn more: (336) 333-2605 or carolinatheatre.com/events

Music for a Great Space Presents: Jason Vieaux • Greensboro • October 11

Come to Christ United Methodist church to hear Grammy award-winning classical guitarist Jason Vieaux, who has performed as a soloist with more than 100 orchestras.

Learn more: (336) 638-7624 or musicforagreatspace.org

Live After 5 Concert Featuring: The Bantum Rooster Band • Pinehurst • October 11

Enjoy a free concert by The Bantum Rooster Band that will be filled with excellent showmanship and tight harmonies at Tufts Memorial Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on during the concert, and bring a picnic or purchase a meal from a nearby food truck.

Learn more: (910) 295-7100

Outlandish Hillsborough • Hillsborough • October 11-13

Listen to Celtic music, browse Scottish goods, enjoy Scottish food, and take a historical walking tour, among other activities, at the Ayr Mount Historic Site.

Learn more: (919) 732-7741 or outlandishhillsborough.com

The Marvelous Music Family Series Presents: “Bathtub Pirates” • Cary • October 12

Take the kids to the Cary Arts Center to watch this show, which follows Captain Blackbeard and his crew as they go on an adventure using a bathtub as their ship.

Learn more: (919) 462-3969 or townofcary.org

Rumors: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute • Carthage • October 12

Spend the evening dancing to the music of Fleetwood Mac, played by the cover band Rumours, at the Cooper Ford Dealership.

Learn more: (910) 365-9890 or vision4moore.com

Shaw House Fair • Southern Pines • October 12

Purchase antiques, watch historical craft demonstrations, and visit with vendors at the Shaw House during this 11th annual festival that is hosted by the Moore County Historical Association. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the association.

Learn more: (910) 692-2051 or moorehistory.com

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony • Kannapolis • October 17

Celebrate the music and legacies of Merle Watson, Elizabeth Cotten, Mitch Easter, 9th Wonder, and Big Daddy Kane as they are inducted into the NC Music Hall of Fame at the Gem Theatre.

Learn more: (704) 934-2320 or northcarolinamusichalloffame.org

“Vivaldi, Bach, & Co.” • Greensboro • October 17, 19

Listen to a compilation of classical pieces written by composers Vivaldi, Bach, Copeland, and Shostakovich, and performed by the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, featuring acclaimed pianist Julia Zilberquit at the Dana Auditorium.

Learn more: (336) 335-5456 or greensborosymphony.org

NC Dance Festival • Durham • October 19

Learn a variety of dance moves and collaborate with modern choreographers at The Durham Fruit Company. The festival will celebrate its 29th season with multiple shows across the state.

Learn more: (336) 373-2727 or danceproject.org/festival

The Marvelous Music Family Mainstage Presents: Gina Chavez • Cary • October 19

Watch Latin-pop singer Gina Chavez at the Cary Arts Center. Chavez has been featured on NPR’s “All Things Considered” and is a 10-time Austin Music Award winner.

Learn more: (919) 462-2055 or townofcary.org

“Pickin’ in the Pines” Bluegrass & BBQ Benefit Concert • Ellerbe • October 19

Dance to live bluegrass music played by The Grascals, Chatham Rabbits, and Long Gone Bluegrass at Millstone 4-H Camp. Proceeds will provide scholarships for kids interested in attending camp at Millstone.

Learn more: (910) 652-5905 or millstone4hcamp.com

Fall Festival on Main • Mount Gilead • October 19

Enjoy the fall season on Main Street while listening to live music, eating fair food, entering your dog or cat in the pet parade, and competing in a pickleball tournament.

Learn more: (910) 439-5111 or mtgileadnc.com

Yadkin Valley Grape Festival • Yadkinville • October 19

Sip wine from a variety of Yadkin Valley wineries in downtown Yadkinville during this festival. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, meet with specialty vendors, and purchase food throughout the day.

Learn more: (336) 679-2200 or yvgf.com

“Heroes vs. Villains” • Fayetteville • October 19

The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra will play iconic musical selections from films such as Star Wars, Spiderman, and James Bond at Methodist University’s Huff Concert Hall. A pre-concert “music nerd” talk will begin at 6:45.

Learn more: (910) 433-4690 or fayettevillesymphony.org

Old Pottery ID Day • Seagrove • October 19

Want to know more about a certain vase or bowl in your house? Take it to Jugtown Pottery to be identified by pottery scholar Steve Compton. Shop new wood fired pieces at Jugtown and get a copy of Compton’s newest book, North Carolina’s Moravian Potters, signed.

Learn more: (910) 464-3266 or jugtownware.com

Open Studio Tour Preview Show • Hillsborough • October 25

View the works of more than 80 Orange County artists during this opening reception at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts. Work in a variety of media – from painting to turned wood to blown glass – will be displayed on this tour.

Learn more: (919) 732-5001 or hillsboroughgallery.com

Alamance Artisans’ Extravaganza • Haw River • October 26-27

Browse handcrafted items from more than 30 North Carolina artisans at the Vailtree Event Center. Enter the raffle to win art, taste complimentary refreshments, and watch artists’ demonstrations.

Learn more: (919) 932-0942 or alamanceartisans.com

River of Yesteryear • Louisburg • October 26

Visit with historical reenactors at River Bend Park. Learn about the cultural and political activities of early Americans, and watch a mock debate.

Learn more: riverofyesteryear.com

North Carolina Wine Festival • Raleigh • October 26

Choose from more than 100 dry and sweet wines at Coastal Credit Union Midtown Park. Shop from local vendors, enjoy live performances, and purchase discounted wine bottles and cases.

Learn more: ncwinefestival.com

Teo Gonzalez • Raleigh • October 27

Watch the “pony tail comedian” Teo Gonzalez delight audience members with his standup comedy routine at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Gonzalez developed his comedic skills while making his teammates laugh as a professional goalie for Club Leon in Mexico’s first division football league. This show is only spoken in Spanish.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

Eastern

U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament • Southport • October 3-5

More than 400 boats will compete for prizes during this fishing tournament at the Southport Marina. The event, which is sponsored by the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce, paid more than $280,000 in cash prizes at last year’s fishing tournament.

Learn more: (910) 457-5787 or usopenkmt.com

NC Seafood Festival • Morehead City • October 4-6

Recognize the seafood industry at the Morehead City waterfront through a variety of events, including cooking demonstrations, educational sessions, live music, and a blessing of the fleet.

Learn more: (252) 726-6273 or ncseafoodfestival.org

Paranormal Investigation Tours • Wilmington • October 4-5, 11-13, 18-19, 25-27, 31

Book a nighttime tour of the Manor House, Tenant House, graveyard, and grounds at Poplar Grove Plantation — perhaps you’ll find something spooky along the way.

Learn more: (910) 686-9518 or poplargrove.org

Living History Program • Currie • October 5

Experience an interactive history lesson on the Revolutionary War at the Moores Creek National Battlefield. Watch blacksmith, cooking, and musket-fire demonstrations.

Learn more: (910) 283-5591 or nps.gov

Sunset at Sunset • Sunset Beach • October 5

Watch the sunset from Ingram Planetarium or Sunset Boulevard. Crafts, music, food, and more than 100 vendors will be at Sunset Beach for this 13th annual event.

Learn more: (910) 579-6297 or ncbrunswick.com

Historic Ghost Walk • Elizabeth City • October 11-12

Learn about the architectural history of Elizabeth City homes and their former residents on this tour downtown. Free transportation between sites will be available.

Learn more: (252) 338-6455

Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past • Burgaw • October 11-12

Take a ghost walk tour through downtown Burgaw, listening to vignettes of ghost stories, legends, myths, and historical occurrences.

Learn more: (910) 259-1278 or facebook.com/pendercountyghostwalk

Mum Fest • New Bern • October 11-13

Enjoy scenic views downtown and along the waterfront during this festival. Meet art vendors, listen to live music, and enjoy great food.

Learn more: mumfest.com

Ensemble Schuman • Oriental • October 11

Listen to a concert by this trio at the Old Theater. Ensemble Schumann includes Thomas Gallant on oboe, Stever Larson on violin, and Sally Pinkas on piano.

Learn more: (252) 617-2125 or pamlicomusic.org

Eastern Carolina BBQ Throwdown • Rocky Mount • October 11-12

Watch this Kansas City BBQ cooking competition, which includes more than 30 teams, on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station. Attendees can also enjoy live music and goodies from food vendors at this 12th annual event.

Learn more: (252) 972-1159 or downtownrockymount.com

“On My Honor:” Oriental’s Boy Scout Troop 184 • Oriental • October 12

Attend the opening of this exhibit, which includes mementos, artifacts, and books from the 1951 Boy Scout Troop 184 at Oriental’s History Museum.

Learn more: (252) 249-3340

Restaurant Week • Oak Island, Southport • October 14-20

If you’re a self-proclaimed foodie, then this week has your name written all over it. Try a variety of special menu options from participating Southport-Oak Island area restaurants and find your new favorite dish.

Learn more: (910) 457-6964 or southport-oakisland.com

Chili Festival • Havelock • October 18-19

Do you have what it takes to win in a chili or chicken wing cooking competition? Test your culinary skills and listen to live music by country artist Bryan Mayer at Walter B. Jones Park. Proceeds will benefit Havelock and other Craven County communities.

Learn more: (252) 671-7970 or chilifestival.org

Owl Howl • Belville • October 19

Take a picture with an owl or other raptor at the Riverwalk at Belville during this event. Attendees can also watch flight demonstrations, enter a silent auction, and enjoy food truck fare.

Learn more: (910) 602-6633 or capefearraptorcenter.org

Vance Gilbert & Susan Werner Concert • Bolivia • October 19

Sit back and listen to live music from nationally-recognized folk musicians, Vance Gilbert and Susan Werner, at Brunswick Community College.

Learn more: (860) 485-3354 or listenupbrunswickcounty.com

North Carolina Oyster Festival • Ocean Isle Beach • October 19-20

Taste award-winning seafood, participate in an oyster-eating contest or cook-off, and enjoy live performances during this 39th annual festival.

Learn more: (910) 754-6644 or ncbrunswick.com

Autumn with Topsail • Topsail Beach • October 19-20

Try great food, sip beer and wine, play games, and see creations from more than 100 regional artists during this festival at the Topsail Assembly Building.

Learn more: (912) 312-5244 or autumnwithtopsail.com

Sons of Serendip • Washington • October 22

Listen to music by this quartet at the Historic Turnage Theater. Sons of Serendip, who appeared on Season 9 of America’s Got Talent, will use a harp, piano, cello, and vocals in their performance.

Learn more: (336) 340-0175 or gobcca.org

Ghostwalk • New Bern • October 24-26

Visit ghost sites throughout New Bern’s Historic District. This 29th annual walk will go through homes, businesses, churches, and Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Learn more: (252) 638-8558 or newbernhistorical.org/ghostwalk

John Lawson Legacy Days • Grifton • October 25-26

Celebrate pioneer heritage along Contentnea Creek. Travel back in time for a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors, and more.

Learn more: (252) 524-0190 or johnlawsonlegacydays.org

“Seasons for the Quilts” Show • New Bern • October 25-26

Come to the New Bern Convention Center to enjoy this quilt show sponsored by the Twin Rivers Quilters Guild. Purchase a beautiful quilt, enter to win a quilt in the raffle, and view more than 300 quilts on display.

Learn more: (252) 342-2107 or twinriversquiltersguild.com

Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair • Elizabeth City • October 25-27

Purchase a handcrafted item and be a part of one of the oldest craft shows in North Carolina at the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center. Watch more than 60 craftsmen demonstrate their creative process during this 61st annual fair.

Learn more: (252) 338-3954 or albemarlecraftsmanfair.com

Fall Brawl King Classic • Ocean Isle Beach • October 25-27

Spend a few days at the Ocean Isle Fishing Center competing for top prizes in this fishing competition. Food and other activities will be available for individuals who aren’t competing.

Learn more: (910) 253-3474 or ncbrunswick.com

Tuna Relay • Atlantic Beach, Garner • October 25

See beautiful coastal views while taking part in an overnight relay that spans 200 miles. The relay starts at Lake Benson Park in Garner and ends in Atlantic Beach. Tuna and beverages will be served to teams upon their completion of the relay.

Learn more: (843) 209-3510 or malakseries.com/tuna-200

Chicken Mull Festival • Bear Grass • October 26

Come out to downtown Bear Grass for a day filled with musical entertainment, a car show, handcrafted items, and chicken mulligatawny soup cooked by Bear Grass Fire and Rescue volunteers.

Learn more: (252) 717-6743 or chickenmullfestival.com

Craftsman Style Architecture Tour • Beaufort • October 26

Visit 10 historic homes and the 1907 train depot during this tour, which will be hosted by The Beaufort’s Woman’s Club in downtown Beaufort.

Learn more: (252) 251-4741 or beaufortwomansclub.com

Really Chili Challenge • Goldsboro • October 26

More than 20 chili cooking teams will compete for a prize bowl created by local potter Randy Wright at the Flying Shamrock parking lot between Center and John streets. Multiple chili recipes will be on display and attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to get in the Halloween spirit. Proceeds from this 13th annual fund-raiser will benefit The Community Soup Kitchen in Goldsboro.

Learn more: (919) 731-3939

NC Festival by the Sea • Holden Beach • October 26-27

Kick off this festival with a parade down the Holden Beach Causeway. October 26 will be the only day this year that you can walk across the Holden Beach Bridge. Meet with art and craft vendors and enjoy the fresh air.

Learn more: (910) 523-8523 or ncbrunswick.com

Trick-or-Tweet • Scotland Neck • October 31

Spend Halloween trick-or-treating with the birds at Sylvan Heights Bird Park. Costumed characters will be stationed around the park handing out candy, and attendees can take part in educational activities and animal encounters.

Learn more: (252) 826-3186 or shwpark.com