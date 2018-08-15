Carolina Calendar: September 2018

Western

Mile-High Kite Festival • Beech Mountain • Sep 1-2

Watch kites fly high over a meadow that sits more than 5,000 feet in elevation. In addition to soaring kites, there will be races, face painting, and craft and food vendors at the kite field.

Learn more: (800) 468-5506 or beechmtn.com

Rockfest • Little Switzerland • Sep 1-2

All that glitters might be gold at this two-day festival at Emerald Village: Try gem mining and gold panning, enjoy live music and a kids’ treasure hunt, explore free exhibits, and on Saturday, take a special black-light mine tour.

Learn more: (828) 765-6463 or emeraldvillage.com

Woody’s Original Mountain Music • Marion • Sep 7, 14, 21, 28

Grab refreshments and settle in for some soothing sounds: Bluegrass and gospel bands perform every Friday night at Woody’s Mountain Music.

Learn more: (828) 290-2377 or woodysmountainmusic.com

Historic Morganton Festival • Morganton • Sep 7-8

Play in the streets during this 37th annual celebration of Morganton. There will be a sunrise run, a farmers market, free concerts, kid and teen zones, fine art and crafts, and fair food.

Learn more: (828) 438-5252 or morgantonfest.org

Hoyle Historic Homestead Open House • Dallas • Sep 8

Explore Gaston County’s oldest home at this 27th annual event. Tour the homestead, which sits on land granted to German settler Peiter Heyl in 1754, and learn about the rare corner-post log construction. Enjoy local crafts and a walk to the South Fork River.

Learn more: (704) 922-4330 or hoylehomestead.org

Music Festival • Blowing Rock • Sep 15

Head to The Blowing Rock for fireworks, food, and all-day live music, including Americana, folk, blues, and jazz.

Learn more: (828) 295-7111 or theblowingrock.com

Youth Arts Festival • Dillsboro • Sep 15

This celebration of art and music at Green Energy Park will feature live entertainment, food, face painting, and jewelry making, as well as demonstrations of glassblowing, blacksmithing, pottery making, gem cutting, and torch work.

Learn more: (828) 631-0271 or discoverjacksonnc.com

Cherokee Heritage Festival • Hayesville • Sep 15

Enjoy traditional dancing, cultural arts demonstrations, storytelling, frybread, singing, and flute music during this free festival at the outdoor 17th-century Cherokee Homestead Exhibit.

Learn more: (828) 389-3045 or cccra-nc.org

Lincoln County Apple Festival • Lincolnton • Sep 15

An apple a day keeps the doctor away: This annual festival in celebration of the fruit features regional crafts, food, entertainment, kids’ attractions, agricultural exhibits, and more at Court Square downtown.

Learn more: (704) 530-4636 or lincolncountyapplefestival.com

Mountain Heritage Festival • Sparta • Sep 15

Hunt for handmade art and crafts, watch demonstrations, eat festival food, and listen (or dance along) to live music at this annual festival, which will host more than 100 vendors along Main Street.

Learn more: (336) 372-5473 or sparta-nc.com

Loyalty and Desertion • Weaverville • Sep 15

Desertion was an ongoing problem during the Civil War. At this panel discussion at the Vance Birthplace State Historic Site, historians Judkin Browning, Katherine Cutshall, and Dan Slagle will discuss those that chose to fight or to desert.

Learn more: (828) 645-6706 or nchistoricsites.org

Georgann Eubanks • Sparta • Sep 20-22

Award-winning writer and food blogger Georgann Eubanks will visit Horizon Bistro to introduce her latest book, The Month of Their Ripening: NC Heritage Foods Through the Year.

Learn more: (770) 309-3611

Carolina in the Fall Music & Food Festival • Wilkesboro • Sep 21-22

Last year, this music festival was the winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Event of the Year Award. This year, the festival will be hosted by The Kruger Brothers, and will feature more than 30 bands, including The Steel Wheels, Jim Lauderdale, and Fireside Collective.

Learn more: (336) 990-0747 or carolinainthefall.org

Animal Attraction • Asheville • Sep 22-Oct 28

This monthlong exhibit will feature animal-themed art created by 13 different artists. An opening reception will be held on September 28, and guests will have a chance to meet and speak with participating artists.

Learn more: (828) 253-7651 or grovewood.com

Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea and Tasting • Arden • Sep 23

This special fall-themed event at Ivory Road Café and Kitchen includes a full afternoon tea service, a tea flight tasting of seasonal blends by Asheville Tea Company, and live classical guitar music. Reservations are required.

Learn more: (828) 676-3870 or ivoryroadavl.com

Central

Corks and Crafts • Lewisville • Sep 1

Find more than 50 vendors selling handmade, antique, and repurposed items at this arts and crafts event at Westbend Winery and Brewery. Live music, food trucks, and other surprises await.

Learn more: facebook.com/corksandcraftsatwestbend

Bookmarks Festival • Winston-Salem • Sep 6-9 (Our State will be here!)

Attend readings, Q&A sessions, meet and greets, and more at this celebration of books, which will feature more than 45 authors.

Learn more: (336) 747-1471 or bookmarksnc.org

North Carolina Folk Festival • Greensboro • Sep 7-9 (Our State will be here!)

This three-day outdoor festival is a celebration of North Carolina’s cultural roots and heritage. It features performances and demonstrations by musicians, dancers, and craftspeople.

Learn more: (336) 373-7523 or ncfolkfestival.com

Bush Hill Heritage Festival • Archdale • Sep 8

Enjoy music, food, crafts, and car shows at this 33rd annual festival on Main Street. There will be entertainment for kids of all ages.

Learn more: (336) 434-2073 or bushhillfestival.com

Denton Street Festival • Denton • Sep 8

This downtown festival will feature live music, a trackless train, a horse-drawn carriage, and rides on the Amazin’ Blazin’ Fire Truck.

Learn more: (336) 859-4231 or townofdenton.com

Acorn Festival • Four Oaks • Sep 8

You’ll find food trucks, live entertainment, handmade crafts, and an antique car and tractor show at this festival.

Learn more: (919) 963-4004 or fouroakschamber.com

Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival • Mocksville • Sep 8

Join fellow bluegrass lovers, rain or shine. See famous banjo player Alison Brown and sing along with bands like the Snyder Family Band, Trailblazers, and Fireside Collective.

Learn more: cbcbluegrass.com

Sanford Lions Club Fairgrounds • Sanford • Sep 11

This award-winning fair, the largest event in Lee County, offers tons of rides, attractions, food, exhibits, and agriculture events. Have fun while supporting youth involvement and agriculture awareness in the area.

Learn more: (919) 499-3594 or sanfordlionsclub.com

Hoppin’ John • Silk Hope • Sep 13-15

Featuring old-time and bluegrass music showcases and workshops, this convention is a favorite of musicians and listeners alike.

Learn more: (919) 542-1746 or hoppinjohn.org

Fall Angelo’s Artisan Market • Winston-Salem • Sep 16

Sponsored by Wise Man Brewing, this fall market will include handmade, antique, and repurposed items from more than 45 local vendors from across the state.

Learn more: (336) 725-0008 or facebook.com/angelosartisanmarket

Quilting in the Pines • Pinehurst • Sep 21

See more than 150 quilted creations inside historic Pinehurst Fair Barn. Enjoy a silent auction, a boutique with handmade items, and an opportunity to learn how to quilt.

Learn more: (910) 295-4161 or sandhillsquilters.org

Fall Market • Reidsville • Sep 21

Peruse pottery, wreaths, jewelry, and more at Zion Baptist Church when the Reidsville Federated Woman’s Club raises money for local charities at their fall market.

Learn more: (336) 627-1488

A Tribute to Johnny Cash • Southern Pines • Sep 22

Enjoy music, beer, and food trucks when Todd Allen Herendeen and the FTD Band pay tribute to country legend Johnny Cash at Southern Pines Brewing Company.

Learn more: (910) 365-9890 or vision4moore.com

World of Bluegrass • Raleigh • Sep 25-29 (Our State will be here!)

The country’s largest bluegrass music event will feature an International Bluegrass Music Association awards show, a conference, and a two-day music festival at Red Hat Amphitheatre, which will feature more than 100 artists across eight stages.

Learn more: (615) 256-3222 or worldofbluegrass.org

Deathtrap • Davidson • Sep 27

Head to Armour Street Theatre to see the Davidson Community Players perform a play about a writer of Broadway thrillers who is desperate for success.

Learn more: (704) 892-7953 or davidsoncommunityplayers.org

Liberty Antiques Festival • Staley • Sep 28-29

Browse a sea of antiques on a 100-acre farm in Randolph County during this festival. Nearly 400 dealers from across the country will take part.

Learn more: (336) 622-3014 or libertyantiquesfestival.com

Everybody’s Day • Thomasville • Sep 29

This award-winning event is a tradition that goes back more than a century, making it North Carolina’s oldest street festival. Shop, listen to live music, enjoy carnival rides, and fill up on plenty of good food downtown.

Learn more: (336) 475-6134 or thomasvillechamber.net

Eastern

Turtle Trots • Bald Head Island • Sep 2

Find out whether slow and steady wins the race in this 5K, where proceeds go to support the Bald Head Island Conservancy’s Sea Turtle Protection Program.

Learn more: baldheadisland.com

Collard Festival • Ayden • Sep 6-9

Sample the Southern staple, check out an art show, go for a spin on an amusement park ride, and enjoy live beach music performances by bands like The Embers and Hip Pocket at this festival.

Learn more: (252) 531-3313 or aydencollardfestival.com

Alive After Five Summer Concert Series • Clinton • Sep 6

Relax at the end of the workday at this summer concert at Clinton City Market, where Band of Oz will perform beach music.

Learn more: (910) 596-2533 or aliveafterfiveclintonnc.com

Glow Down in Downtown • New Bern • Sep 7

Wear your best glow-in-the-dark attire to this family-friendly event, which will feature a laser light show, a foam party, contests, prizes, and music on Front Street after the sun sets.

Learn more: (910) 596-2533 or visitnewbern.com

Hobby Greenhouse Club Fall Plant Sale • Wilmington • Sep 7-8

The money raised at this plant sale goes toward horticulture scholarships at Cape Fear Community College and Brunswick Community College, so it’s a perfect excuse to support a houseplant habit.

Learn more: (910) 619-0942 or hobbygreenhouseclub.org

Community Festival • Newport • Sep 8

Attend a mini food truck rodeo, watch crafting and living history demonstrations, check out police and fire department displays, and see live performances at Newport Community Park.

Learn more: (252) 223-4749 or townofnewport.com

Dragon Boat Regatta and Festival • Carolina Beach • Sep 14-15

A dragon boat is a colorful 45-foot-long vessel that resembles a canoe. It’s manned by a crew of 20, plus a steersman at the stern and a pacesetter at the bow. At this sixth annual event, you can watch teams race these boats, or even form a team of your own to get out on the water.

Learn more: (910) 599-2879 or carolinabeachdragonboat.com

Harvest Festival • Bethel • Sep 15

This long-running family-friendly event on Railroad Street will have live music, art and craft vendors, a kids’ play area, and plenty of food.

Learn more: (252) 531-3313 or bethelharvestfestival.com

1918 Flu Pandemic Tour • Wilmington • Sep 15

To commemorate the centennial of the 1918 flu pandemic, the Friends of Oakdale will sponsor a historical walking tour in Oakdale Cemetery. Follow a local historian and learn about the pandemic that killed more people than World War II.

Learn more: (910) 762-5682 or oakdalecemetery.com

Harborfest for Heartworks • Oriental • Sep 21-22

Dance, eat, take part in an auction, and listen to live music on the waterfront at this two-night event at River Dunes Marina.

Learn more: (252) 745-9703 or harborfestnc.com

Duchess • Oriental • Sep 28

Listen to beautiful, sweet-toned harmonies at this show at the Old Theater. This New York-based jazz vocal trio channels 1930s acts like the Boswell Sisters, blending the classic and the contemporary.

Learn more: (252) 617-2125 or pamlicomusic.org

Muscadine Festival • Kenansville • Sep 28-29

Take a break from tasting wine and perusing arts and crafts to watch — or take part in — a shagging contest.

Learn more: (910) 271-0030 or ncmuscadinefestival.com

North Carolina Shell Club Shell Show • Wilmington • Sep 28-30

Whether you’re a casual collector or an experienced naturalist, this 43rd annual shell show is sure to impress. See some of nature’s most beautiful works of art at the Coastline Convention Center.

Learn more: (336) 692-4492 or ncshellclub.com

Lost Colony Wine Festival • Manteo • Sep 29

Try wines and fine foods from the region’s best chefs at this festival at Waterside Theatre, which will also feature live entertainment and historical presentations.

Learn more: (252) 473-2127 or tlcwinefest.com

Wooden Boat Show • Southport • Sep 29

At this ninth annual event, take a ride on a boat, watch a boatbuilding demonstration, build your own model, talk with wooden boat owners and makers, and then head over to the chowder tent for an award-winning bowl of seafood chowder.

Learn more: (910) 477-2787 or southportwoodenboatshow.com

Hands-On Arts Festival • Washington • Sep 29

This fourth annual festival will showcase the work of local artisans and craftspeople along Little Washington’s waterfront.

Learn more: (252) 946-2401 or artsofthepamlico.org