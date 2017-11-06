Revive warm memories of holidays past or create new family traditions when you celebrate the holiday season in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Enter to win:

A complimentary two-night stay at the Graylyn Estate, a charming, 86-room estate built in 1932 that has hosted luminaries including Maya Angelou and Oprah Winfrey. During the day, stroll cobblestone streets through 18th- and 19th-century Old Salem Museums and Gardens, and connect with an earlier time through music and food. The museums, along with award-winning heirloom gardens, shops, and costumed interpreters, invite visitors to explore the history and traditions of Old Salem’s re-creation of a colonial Christmas.

A visit to Reynolda House Museum of American Art, the home of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds, and travel back 100 years to experience the gifts, music, and holiday decorations enjoyed by the Reynolds family at this breathtaking estate located just five minutes from downtown Winston-Salem. Through November 2018, Reynolda House is celebrating its centennial, including its history of interpreting and preserving American art and culture, and its future, which has exciting exhibitions and innovative reinterpretations of the Reynolda Estate.

A journey through the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights, which is celebrating its 26th season as one of the largest light shows in the Southeast. From storybook scenes to holiday themes, more than 180 displays and one million lights illuminate Tanglewood Park, located in Clemmons, a suburb 20 minutes from downtown Winston-Salem.

Complete your holiday visit with dinner at Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar in downtown Winston-Salem. The dining spot offers New American cooking with a regional and seasonal focus. Menus comprise fresh, in-season, locally sourced dishes that are served in a gracious and beautifully restored 1920s historic home.

Enter here

Winston-Salem is a premier visitor destination that offers vibrant arts, savory culinary experiences, and Southern history.