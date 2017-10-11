Classic Chicken Salad

Apples, grapes, and toasted almonds add a delicious sweetness and crunch to this chicken salad recipe.

Chicken Salad Recipe

This recipe originally appeared in the Hopewell Heritage Cookbook in 2012.

Yield: 6-8 servings.

1-2 packages of House of Raeford Farms pulled rotisserie chicken
2 cups celery, chopped
¾ to 1 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
¼ cup pickle relish
2 tablespoons minced onion (optional)
1 apple, chopped
¼ cup toasted almonds or pecans
½ cup seedless grapes, halved
½ teaspoon celery seed
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper

Combine chicken and celery in a large mixing bowl. Combine remaining ingredients in a separate bowl, stirring well. Add ingredients to chicken mixture, and toss until well-incorporated. Cover and chill in refrigerator before serving with your favorite bread, condiments, and garnishes, or enjoying on its own.

