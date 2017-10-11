Classic Chicken Salad

This recipe originally appeared in the Hopewell Heritage Cookbook in 2012.

Yield: 6-8 servings.

1-2 packages of House of Raeford Farms pulled rotisserie chicken

2 cups celery, chopped

¾ to 1 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

¼ cup pickle relish

2 tablespoons minced onion (optional)

1 apple, chopped

¼ cup toasted almonds or pecans

½ cup seedless grapes, halved

½ teaspoon celery seed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Combine chicken and celery in a large mixing bowl. Combine remaining ingredients in a separate bowl, stirring well. Add ingredients to chicken mixture, and toss until well-incorporated. Cover and chill in refrigerator before serving with your favorite bread, condiments, and garnishes, or enjoying on its own.