Escape to the Yadkin Valley

Getaway to the Yadkin Valley — Dobson, Elkin, Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, and Surry County, NC.

Package includes:

Two nights lodging at The Hampton Inn-Shelton Vineyards. Your stay features a tasting room on site along with a shuttle to and from Shelton Vineyards and The Harvest Grill. The hotel also provides bicycles to ride to the vineyard.

$100 gift certificate to the Harvest Grill at Shelton Vineyards.

Squad Car tour and two tickets to The Andy Griffith Museum.

$100 gift certificate to Jolo Vineyards.

Horseback riding for two people at Bregmans Trail Riding, or kayak/canoe rentals for two at Rocky Forest River Run.

Gift certificate to The Angry Troll Brewing and 222 Restaurant.

Wine tastings at Old North State Winery and Elkin Creek Vineyards.

Surry County is a vacation destination in the heart of North Carolina’s Yadkin Valley. More than a dozen of the 40-plus wineries in the Yadkin Valley are located in Surry County, making Surry the center of this popular wine region.

In fact, the Yadkin Valley AVA (American Viticultural Area) was born in Surry County in 2003, spearheaded by Charlie and Ed Shelton of Shelton Vineyards. That designation solidified the Yadkin Valley as a bona fide wine region and spurred growth of wineries in the valley.

Surry County is rich in waterways. The Yadkin River, Mitchell River, Ararat River and Big Elkin Creek all touch parts of the county as they meander through the Yadkin Valley en route to the Atlantic Ocean.

Together these waterways provide a wealth of paddling opportunities, particularly in the Elkin area. Visitors choose from expert outfitters for kayaking, canoeing and tubing, or they take advantage of launch points along the rivers to paddle their own vessels.