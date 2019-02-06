February 2019 Beer Event Guide

Download BEER NC to gain early access to our monthly beer event guides.

Beer Basics • Marion • February 2, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Learn how water, malt, hops, and yeast are blended to create your favorite brews. This hour-long class at Mica Town Brewing Company includes a flight of beer. Purchase tickets here.

Mica Town Brewing Company • 25 Brown Drive, Marion, NC 28752

Queen City Brewers Festival • Charlotte • February 2, 12-8 p.m.

Enjoy offerings from 40 Charlotte breweries and cideries along with snacks from select restaurants. Proceeds will benefit ACEing Autism-Charlotte, a nonprofit that serves more than a thousand autistic children each week. Purchase tickets here.

The Fillmore Charlotte • 820 Hamilton Street, Charlotte, NC 28206

Belgian Beer 101 • Charlotte • February 4, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Dive into the history, style, brewing practices, and ingredients of Belgian beer at this event at Pilot Brewing Co. Classes are $8, include a flight, and start at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in person.

Pilot Brewing Co. • 1331-B Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

Craft Beer and Girl Scout Cookie Pairing • West Jefferson • February 5, 6-7 p.m.

What could be better than a box of Thin Mints with your favorite pint? Join the parents of Girl Scout Troop 12901 while mixing and matching five types of Girl Scout cookies with four different beers. Proceeds will go toward the troop’s summer volunteer trip. Tickets are available in person.

Boondocks Brewing • 108 South Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson, NC 28694

Bacon and Beer Pairing • Morganton • February 7, 6-8 p.m.

Kick off your weekend with bacon! This event pairs four samples of sweet and savory bacon with Sidetracked brews. Tickets are available in person.

Sidetracked Brewery • 609 South Green Street, Suite 100, Morganton, NC 28655

Beers from Here • Carrboro • February 8, 6-8 p.m.

Last fall, seven beverage artisans participated in a walk across the Triangle to learn about native, edible plants. At Steel String Brewery, taste five beers and two ciders inspired by their walk, and eat an oyster from NCOyster365. Ten percent of the evening’s beer sales will be donated to the Triangle Land Conservancy.

Steel String Brewery • 106-A South Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC 27510

BonBons and Beer • Wilmington • February 14, 3-9 p.m.

Raleigh’s Videri Chocolate has teamed up with Flying Machine Brewing to pair four chocolate bonbons with four four-ounce beers. Taste combinations like chocolate ale with chocolate bouillon and cocoa nibs. Purchase tickets here.

Flying Machine Brewing Company • 3130 Randall Parkway, Wilmington, NC 28403

Chocolate & Beer Pairing • Arden • February 14, 4-10 p.m.

Celebrate a day of love with someone special by sampling chocolate and craft beer at Craft Centric Taproom and Bottle Shop. Try a beer flight with an accompanying chocolate and complimentary champagne. Purchase tickets here.

Craft Centric Taproom & Bottle Shop • 100 Julian Shoals Drive, Unit 40, Arden, NC 28704

Casual Valentine’s Dinner • Carrboro • February 14, 6-9 p.m.

Treat yourself to a four-course dinner including an appetizer, soup or salad, entrée, and dessert at Vecino Brewing Co. Tickets include two selections of wine or beer. Purchase tickets here.

Vecino Brewing Co. • 300 East Main Street, Suite C, Carrboro, NC 27510

Valentine’s Day Beer Dinner • Cary • February 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Spoil yourself and a loved one with a six-course dinner from BottleDog and an accompanying beer from HopFly Brewing Co. Try lobster with Gruyère cheese and a Belgian saison, or beets with goat cheese and a pale ale. Purchase tickets here.

BottleDog Bites and Brews • 8306 Chapel Hill Road, Cary, NC 27513

Beer My Valentine • Smithfield • February 14, 7-8 p.m.

Indulge your sweet tooth with four gourmet chocolates from GerDan Chocolates and four brews at Double Barley Brewing. Purchase tickets here.

Double Barley Brewing • 3174 U.S. Highway 70, Smithfield, NC 27577

Brew Ha-Ha Tour • Charlotte • February 16, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tour four Charlotte breweries on a deluxe motor coach, enjoy Brooklyn South Pizza, and win door prizes at this event. Participants will also receive free tickets for a future Brew Ha-Ha Tour. The tour starts at Eleven Lakes Brewing Company. Purchase tickets here.

Eleven Lakes Brewing Company • 10228 Bailey Road, Suite 201, Cornelius, NC 28031

Cookie Flights • Belmont • February 16, 2-5 p.m.

Channel your inner Cookie Monster at this event, where you’ll enjoy four cookies with beer pairings at York Chester Brewing Company. Boxes of cookies can also be purchased to take home. Tickets are available in person.

York Chester Brewing Company • 1500 River Drive, Suite 250, Belmont, NC 28012

Charity BrewOff • Raleigh • February 23, 12-5 p.m.

Thirty breweries will enter a beer in this competition to raise money for North Carolina firefighters. Tickets include a tasting of all brews, a meal from Tobacco Road Brewing, and a souvenir glass. Proceeds will purchase cancer-fighting particulate hoods for fire stations across the state. Purchase tickets here.

Tobacco Road Brewing • 505 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC 27603