Join our adventure-seeking editors Jeremy Markovich and Katie King for an exclusive and fun-filled day at the Greensboro Science Center as we celebrate Our State’s Guide to the Great Outdoors.

Saturday, September 8, 2018 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Our State guests will receive a special discounted rate of $30 per person for SKYWILD. The SKYWILD rate includes admittance to the Greensboro Science Center. $5 SKYWILD viewer passes will be available to family members accompanying SKYWILD participants. Those not accompanying a SKYWILD participant may purchase general admission to the Greensboro Science Center at the special rate of $11.50 per person. SKYWILD viewer passes and general admission tickets must be purchased at the admissions box upon arrival. To receive the special discounted pricing, you must mention Our State Day at the time of purchase.

SKYWILD reservations are required. Space is limited.

To make a reservation, call (336) 288-3769, ext. 1402

SKYWILD Rules:

Minimum age: 8. For children ages 8 – 10, routes may be limited at facilitator’s discretion. Children ages 8 & 9 must be accompanied by a participant age 16 or older while on the course on a 2 to 1 ratio.

Maximum weight: 250 lbs.

People with medical issues that could be aggravated by events (including pregnancy) may want to consult a physician before participating.

Closed-toe, sturdy shoes and clothing appropriate for full body harness.

NO gum, candy, or food.

NO dangling jewelry.

Long hair must be pulled back and secured.

Absolutely nothing remaining in pockets while on SKYWILD.

A parent or legal guardian must sign waivers for minor participants.

The Greensboro Science Center is an aquarium, museum, and zoo — all in one location, for one price! Located in beautiful Greensboro, North Carolina, it’s the perfect way to spend a day with your family and friends.