Hopscotch 2017: A Guide to This Year’s NC Artists

Now in its eighth year, Hopscotch Music Festival is back and bigger than ever. For four days — Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10 — Hopscotch will bring live music, vendors, and street parties to downtown Raleigh for a long weekend brimming with festivities everywhere you turn.
During Hopscotch, Raleigh’s already vibrant, bustling downtown becomes a hub for music lovers of all ages and walks of life. More than 130 bands play in venues across the city — indoor and outdoor — all within walking distance of each other. Hopscotch features local, national, and international bands in a wide variety of genres, from folk and rock to hip-hop and pop. The 2017 lineup includes a number of well-known acts such as Solange, Future Islands, Run the Jewels, Big Boi, and Angel Olsen, and 20% of its lineup is comprised of bands from right here in North Carolina. Despite its growing popularity and size, Hopscotch has never lost sight of its roots or the talented musicians that make the annual festival possible.
Headed to the festival and want to know when and where you can catch shows by both new and familiar bands from across the state? We rounded up all of the local musicians and artists on the festival’s official lineup below.
Thursday
Skylar Gudasz (Durham) • City Plaza, 5:50 p.m.
Happy Abandon (Chapel Hill) • Pour House, 8:30 p.m.
Reflex Arc (Carrboro) • Neptune’s Parlour, 9 p.m.
Severed Fingers (Durham) • Slim’s, 9 p.m.
Totally Slow (Greensboro) • Pour House, 9:30 p.m.
Shane Parish (Asheville) • Fletcher Opera Theater, 9:30 p.m.
Moon Racer (Durham) • Neptune’s Parlour, 10 p.m.
Nest Egg (Asheville) • The Basement*, 10 p.m.
The Tills (Asheville) • Pour House, 10:30 p.m.
Late Bloomer (Charlotte) • Slim’s, 11:30 p.m.
Friday
Birds of Avalon (Raleigh) • City Plaza, 5:50 p.m.
Albert Adams (Asheville) • Nash Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Bodykit (Raleigh) • CAM Raleigh, 9 p.m.
Mourning Cloak (Greensboro) • Pour House, 9 p.m.
Acid Chaperone (Asheville) • Lincoln Theatre, 9:30 p.m.
Aunt Sis (Asheville) • Neptune’s Parlour, 9:30 p.m.
The Kneads (Greensboro) • Deep South The Bar, 9:30 p.m.
Essex Muro (Raleigh) • Slim’s, 9:30 p.m.
Sand Pact (Raleigh) • Kings, 10 p.m.
Konvoi (Asheville) • CAM Raleigh, 10 p.m.
Museum Mouth (Wilmington) • Lincoln Theatre, 10:30 p.m.
Ahleuchatistas (Asheville) • Slim’s, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday
Flock of Dimes (Chapel Hill) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 3:15 p.m.
Body Games (Chapel Hill) • City Plaza, 5:30 p.m.
Rapsody (Durham) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 6:30 p.m.
Naked Naps (Raleigh) • Lincoln Theatre, 8 p.m.
Blois (Raleigh) • Kings, 9 p.m.
Pie Face Girls (Raleigh) • Pour House, 9 p.m.
Blursome (Raleigh) • The Basement*, 9 p.m.
Absent Lovers (Raleigh) • Deep South The Bar, 9 p.m.
The Mineral Girls (Charlotte) • Slims, 9:30 p.m.
The Coke Dares (Raleigh) • Pour House, 10 p.m.
Truth Club (Raleigh) • Neptune’s Parlour, 10:30 p.m.
Loamlands (Durham) • Lincoln Theatre, 11:30 p.m.
Sunday
No One Mind (Greensboro) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 1:15 p.m.
Jenny Besetzt (Raleigh) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 2 p.m.
Mount Moriah (Durham) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 5:20 p.m.
Angel Olsen (Asheville) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 8 p.m.
* “The Basement” is located in Exhibit Hall A of the Raleigh Convention Center.
Don’t miss out!
- Single Day, General Admission, and VIP passes are still available at HopscotchMusicFest.com.
- Don’t have a ticket but still want to soak up some live music? There are even more North Carolina bands playing throughout the weekend during Hopscotch’s Day Party Series; many of which are free and open to the public, no festival ticket required.
- Can’t make it to Raleigh but still want to experience the fun? Follow our Instagram stories (@OurStateMag) throughout the weekend (September 7-10) for a behind-the-scenes look as we check out North Carolina bands and vendors, and explore everything that Hopscotch has to offer.
- Want to know about more North Carolina music festivals this year? Check out our Fall 2017 Music Festival Roundup.