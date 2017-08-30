Hopscotch 2017: A Guide to This Year’s NC Artists

Now in its eighth year, Hopscotch Music Festival is back and bigger than ever. For four days — Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10 — Hopscotch will bring live music, vendors, and street parties to downtown Raleigh for a long weekend brimming with festivities everywhere you turn.

During Hopscotch, Raleigh’s already vibrant, bustling downtown becomes a hub for music lovers of all ages and walks of life. More than 130 bands play in venues across the city — indoor and outdoor — all within walking distance of each other. Hopscotch features local, national, and international bands in a wide variety of genres, from folk and rock to hip-hop and pop. The 2017 lineup includes a number of well-known acts such as Solange, Future Islands, Run the Jewels, Big Boi, and Angel Olsen, and 20% of its lineup is comprised of bands from right here in North Carolina. Despite its growing popularity and size, Hopscotch has never lost sight of its roots or the talented musicians that make the annual festival possible.

Headed to the festival and want to know when and where you can catch shows by both new and familiar bands from across the state? We rounded up all of the local musicians and artists on the festival’s official lineup below.

Plus:

See the full lineup and learn more about the artists.

View the complete schedule.

Check out the venues.

Thursday

Skylar Gudasz (Durham) • City Plaza, 5:50 p.m.

Happy Abandon (Chapel Hill) • Pour House, 8:30 p.m.

Reflex Arc (Carrboro) • Neptune’s Parlour, 9 p.m.

Severed Fingers (Durham) • Slim’s, 9 p.m.

Totally Slow (Greensboro) • Pour House, 9:30 p.m.

Shane Parish (Asheville) • Fletcher Opera Theater, 9:30 p.m.

Moon Racer (Durham) • Neptune’s Parlour, 10 p.m.

Nest Egg (Asheville) • The Basement*, 10 p.m.

The Tills (Asheville) • Pour House, 10:30 p.m.

Late Bloomer (Charlotte) • Slim’s, 11:30 p.m.

Friday

Birds of Avalon (Raleigh) • City Plaza, 5:50 p.m.

Albert Adams (Asheville) • Nash Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Bodykit (Raleigh) • CAM Raleigh, 9 p.m.

Mourning Cloak (Greensboro) • Pour House, 9 p.m.

Acid Chaperone (Asheville) • Lincoln Theatre, 9:30 p.m.

Aunt Sis (Asheville) • Neptune’s Parlour, 9:30 p.m.

The Kneads (Greensboro) • Deep South The Bar, 9:30 p.m.

Essex Muro (Raleigh) • Slim’s, 9:30 p.m.

Sand Pact (Raleigh) • Kings, 10 p.m.

Konvoi (Asheville) • CAM Raleigh, 10 p.m.

Museum Mouth (Wilmington) • Lincoln Theatre, 10:30 p.m.

Ahleuchatistas (Asheville) • Slim’s, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday

Flock of Dimes (Chapel Hill) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 3:15 p.m.

Body Games (Chapel Hill) • City Plaza, 5:30 p.m.

Rapsody (Durham) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 6:30 p.m.

Naked Naps (Raleigh) • Lincoln Theatre, 8 p.m.

Blois (Raleigh) • Kings, 9 p.m.

Pie Face Girls (Raleigh) • Pour House, 9 p.m.

Blursome (Raleigh) • The Basement*, 9 p.m.

Absent Lovers (Raleigh) • Deep South The Bar, 9 p.m.

The Mineral Girls (Charlotte) • Slims, 9:30 p.m.

The Coke Dares (Raleigh) • Pour House, 10 p.m.

Truth Club (Raleigh) • Neptune’s Parlour, 10:30 p.m.

Loamlands (Durham) • Lincoln Theatre, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

No One Mind (Greensboro) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 1:15 p.m.

Jenny Besetzt (Raleigh) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 2 p.m.

Mount Moriah (Durham) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 5:20 p.m.

Angel Olsen (Asheville) • Red Hat Amphitheater, 8 p.m.

* “The Basement” is located in Exhibit Hall A of the Raleigh Convention Center.

Don’t miss out!