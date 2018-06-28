July 2018 Beer Event Guide

Download BEER NC to gain early access to our monthly beer event guides.

Freedom Fest • Wilmington • July 1, 2-6 p.m.

Enjoy a pre-Fourth of July celebration, complete with music, a pie-eating contest, races, and an “epic” water balloon fight. This pet- and family-friendly event will also include offerings from local food trucks, as well as a potluck.

Waterline Brewing Company • 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Beer & Jerky Pairing • Southern Pines • July 1, 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m.

Participate in a private brewery tour and modified Beer 101 class as you enjoy Southern Pines Brewing Company beer and Sage Harvest Gourmet Jerky. Be sure to purchase your ticket in advance; only 25 will be sold for each pairing session. Purchase tickets here.

Southern Pines Brewing Company • 565 Air Tool Drive Suite E, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Fourth of July Celebration • Durham • July 4, 4-7 p.m.

If free hot dogs and cold beer are essential components of your Fourth of July party, then The Glass Jug Beer Lab is where you’ll want to be celebrating in the Triangle this year. Be sure to participate in the water balloon toss and watermelon seed-spitting competition between pints.

The Glass Jug Beer Lab • 5410 NC Highway 55 Suite V, Durham, NC 27713

Independence Beer Mile • Kill Devil Hills • July 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Put on your most patriotic outfit and lead the pack on a one-mile fun run in celebration of Independence Day. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest runners and most creative costumes. Register for the race here.

The Outer Banks Brewing Station • 600 South Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Superhero School • Belmont • July 7, 11-11:45 a.m.

Capes and costumes are optional in this kid-friendly martial arts class. Enjoy a complimentary beer while you watch your little one practice self-defense and fitness. Reserve your spot by emailing catering@rivermenbrewingcompany.com.

Rivermen Brewing Company • 52 Ervin Street Suite C, Belmont, NC 28012

World Beer Festival • Raleigh • July 7, noon-10 p.m.

Sip on unlimited tastings of more than 250 beers from breweries both near and far. Upgrade to a VIP ticket for special beer tastings, early entry, and snacks. Purchase tickets here.

North Carolina State Fairgrounds – Jim Graham Building • 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607

Bikes & Beers • Mills River • July 21, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Take part in a 15- or 30-mile bike ride around Mills River in the morning, then head back to Sierra Nevada Brewing Company to cool off. Registration includes two drink tickets, an entry into the cycling gear raffle, and access to food trucks, live music, and games. Register for the race here.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company • 100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River, NC 28732

Annual Community Yard Sale • Black Mountain • July 21, noon-6 p.m.

Homebrewers can browse through a cornucopia of brewing equipment for sale at this popular event. Have something to sell? Booth reservations — for beer-related products or otherwise — are available for $10 and include a $5 taproom voucher.

Lookout Brewing Company • 103 South Ridgeway Avenue, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival • Cary • July 27-28

Drinks are free-flowing and the pork abundant at this national festival. In addition to unlimited samples and barbecue, enjoy live rock, blues, and bluegrass music, along with seminars from pitmasters and brewers.

Town of Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre • 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC 27518

Back to the ’80s Lip Sync Battle • Franklin • July 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Get on stage and lip sync your heart out, or simply enjoy the show from the audience at this ’80s-themed competition. Prizes will be awarded to the best soloists, duets, and back-up dancers. Creativity is encouraged.

Currahee Brewing Company • 100 Lakeside Drive, Franklin, NC 28734

Summertime Brews Festival 2018 • Greensboro • July 28, 1-7 p.m.

Nearly 500 beers will be available for tasting from both local and national breweries at this 14th annual event. Several cideries have also been invited, and food will be available for an additional cost. Purchase tickets here.

Greensboro Coliseum Complex • 1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27403

Currituck Pirate Plunder Festival • Grandy • July 29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Celebrate Currituck’s 350th anniversary in proper pirate fashion. Spend the day participating in a scavenger hunt, shopping, watching shows, and sipping on a special pirate-themed brew — then stick around Weeping Radish Farm Brewery for the pirate plunder after party.

Weeping Radish Farm Brewery • 6810 Caratoke Highway, Grandy, NC 27939