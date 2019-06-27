July 2019 Beer Event Guide

Download BEER NC to gain early access to our monthly beer event guides.

Red, White, & Brew • Charlotte • July 3, 7 p.m.-July 4, 2 a.m.

Ring in the Fourth by trying craft beers from more than eight breweries on this beer crawl in the Queen City. Purchase tickets here.

Rooftop 210 • 210 East Trade Street, Suite B-320, Charlotte, NC 28202

Hip Hop BBQ • Durham • July 4, 12-4 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth with hip hop music and free hot dogs from the grill at The Glass Jug Beer Lab. Durty Bull Brewing Company will also introduce a new IPA called It Was Just a Dream, which is brewed with more than 400 pounds of peaches.

The Glass Jug Beer Lab • 5410 NC Highway 55, Suite V, Durham, NC 27713

Independence Beer Mile • Kill Devil Hills • July 5, 11 a.m.-12p.m.

Don your most creative costume, run a mile, and enjoy a cold beer at Outer Banks Brewing Station. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest male and female runners. Register here.

Outer Banks Brewing Station • 600 South Croatan Highway, Milepost 8.5 on The Big Road, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

Brews & Bears • Asheville • July 12, 5:30-8 p.m.

This after-hours event at the WNC Nature Center will feature beer, cider, and food trucks. Children are welcome to attend, and you’ll have a front row seat to the antics of Uno and Ursa — the Nature Center’s resident black bears. Purchase tickets here.

WNC Nature Center • 75 Gashes Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28805

Pick A Ton FUNd-raiser • Cedar Grove • July 14, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sip beer, eat whole-roasted pig with farm-fresh sides, listen to live music, and pick blueberries for yourself and for charity at this fund-raiser at Botanist and Barrel, which will be donating fresh berries to feed food insecure kids this summer in Chapel Hill.

Botanist and Barrel • 105 Persimmon Hill Lane, Cedar Grove, NC 27231

BBQ & Brews • Bryson City • July 19, 7-9 p.m.

Take a train ride from Bryson City around Fontana Trestle and enjoy a beautiful sunset view. During your ride, try a variety of barbecue fare, such as pulled-pork sliders, pork ribs, and chicken drumsticks, plus baked beans, house-made coleslaw, and apple cobbler. Six local breweries will be featured with dinner. Purchase tickets here.

Bryson City Depot, Fontana Trestle Train • 45 Mitchell Street, Bryson City, NC 28713

Summertime Brews Festival • Greensboro • July 20, 12-6 p.m.

You might want to have a designated driver on standby: More than 400 (yes, you read that right) local and international brews, food trucks, and live music will be at the Greensboro Coliseum during this festival. Purchase tickets here.

Greensboro Coliseum • 1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27403

Skull Camp Out • Mount Airy • July 20

Bring your family, friends, and pets to Roundpeak Vineyards for an elevated camp out. Enjoy catered meals, wine from the vineyard, and beers from Skull Camp Brewery, plus s’mores and live music under the stars. No reservations are required for tent camping, but RV and camper space is limited. Purchase tickets here.

Roundpeak Vineyards • 765 Round Peak Church Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030

Folkmalt • Canton • July 26, 3-9 p.m.

Taste international craft beer, listen to live music, and enjoy food truck fare as part of the Folkmoot festival downtown. Watch international dancers and musicians perform, and visit with groups from Colombia, Romania, and Nepal. Purchase tickets here.

Sorrells Street Park • 8 Sorrells Street, Canton, NC 28716

Dirtbag Ales Beer Mile • Hope Mills • July 27, 5-8 p.m.

Run, jog, walk, or crawl a mile, and enjoy four 10-ounce beers from Dirtbag Ales. Purchase tickets here.

Dirtbag Ales Brewery and Taproom • 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28348

Hope, Hops, and Flip Flops • Charlotte • July 28, 4-10 p.m.

Put on your favorite pair of flip flops and head to Brewers at 4001 Yancey for a casual evening filled with craft beer, barbecue, music, games, and a dessert auction. Purchase tickets here.

Brewers at 4001 Yancey • 4001-A Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

Cardinal Directions Beer Festival • Carrboro • July 29, 6-9 p.m.

Taste beers from more than 30 North Carolina craft breweries, purchase a snack from a food truck, and visit with craft vendors at this fifth annual festival.

Carrboro Town Commons • 301 West Main Street, Carrboro, NC 27510