June 2018 Beer Event Guide

Rocky Mount Mills 5K • Rocky Mount • June 2, 8:30 a.m.-noon

Early risers, this event is for you. Raise money for cystic fibrosis by running the 5K, then enjoy food trucks, live music, and beers from six North Carolina breweries. Register for the race here.

1151 Falls Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Peabody’s Annual Cellar Sale Extravaganza • Boone • June 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Looking to bring home some unusual brews? It’s best to show up early for Peabody’s Wine & Beer Merchants’ highly anticipated rare beer sale. Stick around for pours of one-off batches from North Carolina breweries and a special release from Peabody’s cocktail series.

Peabody’s Wine & Beer Merchants • 1104 Highway 105 South, Boone, NC 28607

Beer City Festival 2018 • Asheville • June 2, noon-5 p.m.

More than 30 Asheville-area breweries will be tapping kegs at Asheville Beer Week’s culminating event. Choose between a sample ticket — good for five beer samples — or a general admission ticket, which includes unlimited samples. Purchase tickets here.

Roger McGuire Green • 121 College Street, Asheville, NC 28801

Downtown Taste-N-Tap • Greensboro • June 9, 1-5 p.m.

Triad breweries and restaurants are partnering to create unique beer and food pairings that use lemon as the featured ingredient in this year’s Taste-N-Tap event. Be sure to vote for your favorite pairing of the day after sampling; the winner will be announced at the end of the event. Purchase tickets here.

East Lewis Street, Greensboro, NC 27406

State of Origin Craft Brew Festival • Morganton • June 9, 5-9 p.m.

Fonta Flora Brewery’s State of Origin Festival requires participating breweries to serve up craft beers that celebrate their home states by incorporating local ingredients. In addition to unlimited pours of these small-batch beers, the festival will feature live music and several food vendors. Purchase tickets here.

Historic Burke County Courthouse • 102 East Union Street, Morganton, NC 28655

Box for Your Beer • Charlotte • June 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Step aside, running clubs and yoga workshops — there’s a new way to earn your pint in Charlotte. Enjoy an hour-long cardio kickboxing class, led by NoDa’s 9 Round fitness center, and one beverage from Resident Culture Brewing Company. Purchase tickets here.

Resident Culture Brewing Company • 2101 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

SolFest • Charlotte • June 15-16

Prepare for an action-packed weekend — a riverside jam session, water sport competitions, yoga, and craft beer are all part of the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s new beer festival. Beer tastings, provided by regional and national craft breweries, will be offered on Saturday afternoon.

U.S. National Whitewater Center • 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28214

Beer Camp 2018 • Mills River • June 16, noon-5 p.m.

Day camp isn’t just for kids; this summer, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is providing the classic camp experience for beer lovers with a youthful spirit. Try your hand at rock climbing, keg bowling, human foosball, and more during this day of play. Purchase tickets here.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. • 100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River, NC 28732

Brew Bern Beer & Wine • New Bern • June 16, noon-5 p.m.

More than 40 craft breweries, wineries, and distilleries will be present at this ninth annual event, offering unlimited samples to New Bern’s residents and visitors. Proceeds benefit Bravo Alpha Foundation, a nonprofit community outreach organization. Purchase tickets here.

Riverfront Convention Center • 203 South Front Street, New Bern, NC 28560

Cardinal Directions Beer Festival • Carrboro • June 30, 5-8 p.m.

Spend an evening surrounded by great beer, food trucks, craft vendors, and live music in Carrboro Town Commons. More than 30 local breweries have been invited to this family-friendly event, and each ticket includes a tasting glass for five four-ounce pours.

Carrboro Town Commons • 301 West Main Street, Carrboro, NC 27510