46 North Carolina Restaurants Offering Take-Out and Delivery

Western

All Souls Pizza

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

In a town that already takes bread seriously, All Souls sets a high bar. In a tiny building that used to be a diner, they grind their own flour, creating a whole-wheat crust with an emphatic chewiness.

175 Clingman Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

(828) 254-0169

allsoulspizza.com



Birchwood Hall

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday, 12 – 9 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

Growing up in Fairview, Chef Nicolas Peek recalls, there was always something that needed doing at home or on his grandpa’s farm. When he and his siblings saw a pail of green beans sitting on the porch, “we knew a chore was coming.” In the kitchen of his own restaurant, Birchwood Hall, tasks like snapping green beans feel a lot more fun. Every delivery from a local farmer is exciting, an opportunity to combine farm roots and fine-dining techniques.

111 North Main Street

Waynesville, NC 28786

(828) 246-6111

birchwoodhall.com

Five Points Restaurant

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

In Asheville, one old-school diner serves up the hamburgers and hospitality that have drawn regulars for nearly 50 years. For those loyal customers, all roads lead to Five Points.

258 Broadway Street

Asheville, NC 28801

(828) 252-8030

5pointsasheville.com

Shake Shop

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

The signature meal at this hole-in-the-wall joint has always been a Lottaburger: two burgers cooked on a flattop grill and served inside a hoagie-type bun. With slaw, tomato, and pickle. Only.

505 West Church Street

Cherryville, NC 28021

(704) 435-5778

Plant

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 4 p.m.– 9 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

Here’s what you won’t find at Asheville’s vegan mainstay: meat, dairy, or eggs. You will find a creative menu unlike any you’ve ever seen — or tasted. Here in the Barbecue Belt, it’s perfectly fine to be skeptical. But first, take a bite.

165 Merrimon Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

(828) 258-7500

plantisfood.com

Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

Here, hand-chopped ’cue, painstakingly pit-cooked over a bed of glowing hickory and oak and slathered in red Lexington-style sauce, pairs perfectly with red slaw and hush puppies.

2000 East Dixon Boulevard

Shelby, NC 28150

(704) 482-8567

bridgesbbq.com

Shelby Café

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday to Sunday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No



Shelby has claimed livermush since at least 1933, when two local businesses — Mack’s Livermush and Jenkins Foods — got their start. Try the regional delicacy on a sandwich at the Shelby Café. Think of it as a softer, richer sausage patty.

220 South Lafayette Street

Shelby, NC 28150

(704) 487-8461

Smokey Mountain Diner

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No



Smokey Mountain Diner’s recipes, at their heart, are still old-fashioned home cooking: Many have been handed down through generations, especially from owner Genia Hayes Peterson’s great-grandmother.

70 Lance Avenue

Hot Springs, NC 28743

(828) 622-7571

facebook.com/smokymountaindiner

White Duck Taco

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 4 – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No



Inside a cave-like, refurbished Quonset hut by the French Broad River, you’ll find wildly creative fare. Start with the Bangkok Shrimp Taco: sesame-glazed fried shrimp with curry aioli and house-made pickles.

388 Riverside Drive

Asheville, NC 28801

(828) 254-1398

whiteducktacoshop.com



Central

Angus Barn

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 4 – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

Sure, the grilled steaks are great. But we’re here to talk about the legendary chocolate chess pie: Its signature crackly, crusty top is drizzled with chocolate syrup and dolloped with whipped cream.

9401 Glenwood Avenue

Raleigh, NC 27617

(919) 781-2444

angusbarn.com

Fowler’s Southern Gourmet

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

The father-and-son team behind a popular food truck have found a permanent home for their upscale, down-home brand of barbecue.

723 West Rowan Street

Fayetteville, NC 28301

(910) 491-5721

fowlerssoutherngourmet.com

Hayes Barton Café and Dessertery

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

At this Raleigh restaurant, friends and neighbors gather for homey entrées, famous layer cakes, and memories of those who came before.

2000 Fairview Road

Raleigh, NC 27608

(919) 856-8551

Inizio Pizza Napoletana

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 12 – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

Owner Grant Arons is a stickler for details: He brought his ovens (and even his water) from Naples. Here, pizzas are divided into two camps: red sauce and no red sauce. Either way, expect lots of speckles and char on the crust, chewy edges, and a soft center.

2230 Park Road, Suite 101

Charlotte, NC 28203

(704) 900-0929

iniziopizza.com

10620 Providence Road

Charlotte, NC 28277

(704) 846-8909

Keaton’s Barbecue

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

The fried chicken at Keaton’s is dipped in a secret, magical barbecue sauce — hot or mild — and served with a white bread bun.

17365 Cool Springs Road

Cleveland, NC 27013

(704) 278-3048

keatonsoriginalbbq.com

Kermit’s

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

People come to Kermit’s for a taste of nostalgia. They long for the warm buns, the freshly chopped onions, the coleslaw, and the homemade pimento cheese.

2220 Thomasville Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27107

(336) 788-9945

Kindred

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 5 – 10 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

Baked in a graniteware bowl and sprinkled with delicate flecks of hand-harvested sea salt, Kindred’s milk bread is more than a mere loaf. Warm and pillowy, sweet and salty — it’s pure magic. A hug, if you will, in carbohydrate form.

131 North Main Street

Davidson, NC 28036

(980) 231-5000

kindreddavidson.com

Lexington Barbecue

Dining: Take-out, Curbside service

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No



At this legendary Piedmont joint, the meat is the thing: pulled from slow-roasted pork shoulders and enhanced by a dark, thin sauce — or “dip” — that is neither too mild nor too fiery.

100 Smokehouse Lane

Lexington, NC 27295

(336) 249-9814



Mama Dip’s

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

At Chapel Hill fixture Mama Dip’s, the beloved sweet potato pie has a custardy filling made with milk, eggs, and melted butter, plus warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. The sweet potatoes are boiled until tender, then mashed until smooth.

408 West Rosemary Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

(919) 942-5837

mamadips.com

Merritt’s Store and Grill

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

Merritt’s calling card is the B.L.T. — a destination sandwich. And while a standard B.L.T. has a recipe only three letters long, the Merritt’s version comes in three sizes: single, double, and triple. The numbers correspond to how many layers of bacon, lettuce, and tomato the sandwich contains. Dreams do come true.

1009 South Columbia Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

(919) 942-4897

merrittsstoreandgrill.com

Mission Pizza Napoletana

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 4:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (times vary)

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

A taste of Naples has come to Winston-Salem. At Peyton Smith’s restaurant, the humble, cheesy pie you think you know is transformed into something you’ll never forget.

707 Trade Street Northwest

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

(336) 893-8217

missionpizzanapoletana.com

Old North State Winery

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

Don’t let the name fool you: When it comes to pairing sips and savories, Old North State Winery offers so much more than cheese and crackers.

308 North Main Street

Mount Airy, NC 27030

(336) 789-9463

oldnorthstatewinery.com

Pizzeria Mercato

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 5 – 6 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

Gabe Barker, son of Durham restaurant legends Ben and Karen Barker, has set up shop near the Carrboro Farmers Market to make the most of the seasonal ingredients around him. His margherita crust is thinner and crispier than some, and his toppings are adventurous (think mustard greens). There’s an anchovy version, too, for those who crave the salty bits.

408 West Weaver Street

Carrboro, NC 27510

(919) 967-2277

pizzeriamercatonc.com

Postal Fish Company

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Thursday to Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

More than 60 years ago at Miller’s, hamburger met pimento cheese. The rest is history. It’s no longer the only pimento cheese burger around, but the faithful — who don’t mind spreading it on thick sometimes — will tell you it’s still the best.

710 Wilkesboro Street

Mocksville, NC 27028

(336) 751-2621

Price’s Chicken Coop

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

“The Coop” has been dishing out the same light and crunchy fried chicken since 1962. Service is carryout only, but when customers can’t wait for that first savory bite, they simply feast inside their cars parked along the street.

1614 Camden Road

Charlotte, NC 28203

(704) 333-9866

priceschickencoop.com

Snoopy’s

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

Eating at the original Snoopy’s Hot Dogs is a Raleigh rite of passage. Since the restaurant opened in 1978, folks have been lining up for a hot dog served eastern Carolina-style: mustard, onions, and chili, steamed in a bun.

1931 Wake Forest Road

Raleigh, NC 27608

(919) 839-2176

snoopys.com

Snappy Lunch

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Wednesday and Friday, 5:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Thursday and Saturday, 5:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

It’s the only Mount Airy business ever mentioned during the eight-year run of The Andy Griffith Show, but it’s Snappy Lunch’s pork chop sandwich that endures. Fans will drive for hours to stand in a line so they can eat, on a bun, a piece of fried pork bigger than a dessert plate.

125 North Main Street

Mount Airy, NC 27030

(336) 786-4931

thesnappylunch.com

Stone Table

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

For Union County diners, one chef’s modern take on traditional fare is a constant source of discovery and delight.

101 West Franklin Street

Monroe, NC 28112

(704) 225-7675

stonetablemonroe.com

The Dairy Center

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

Mount Airy’s (other) famous sandwich? Ground-steak: ground beef thickened with flour and water, served on a toasted, buttered bun, and topped with coleslaw, tomato, chopped onion, and mayonnaise. It’s like a sloppy joe without the ketchup.

407 West Lebanon Street

Mount Airy, NC 27030

(336) 786-2349

The Fried Turkey Sandwich Shop

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

It is what you think it is. You can get your sandwich in a dizzying array of options: turkey with cranberry sauce, turkey with stuffing, turkey with cranberry sauce and stuffing. All this on Texas toast — gravy on the side.

2318 Paintersmill Drive

Fayetteville, NC 28304

(910) 425-2755

friedturkeyshop.com

The House of Fish

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 12 – 6 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

An unassuming cinder-block building in Moore County proves to be the perfect stage for one chef’s take on “classic American soulful seafood” — and plenty of his star power.

9671 NC Highway 211

Aberdeen, NC 28315

(910) 944-0826

The Roast Grill

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

There are no “show dogs” here. What brings people are charred dogs — the restaurant’s motto is “We burn ’em for you” — topped with mustard, onions, chili, and homemade slaw. The chili is so good that it even inspired a no-ketchup rule. You wouldn’t want to cover up all that flavor, would you?

7 South West Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

(919) 832-8292

roastgrill.com

Village Diner

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 4 – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

After more than 40 years, the hub that brought mill workers and civic leaders together over meat loaf and mashed potatoes is still the heart of Hillsborough.

600 West King Street

Hillsborough, NC 27278

(919) 245-8915

facebook.com/villagedinernc

Yum Yum’s

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

Some customers come to Yum Yum Better Ice Cream for — you guessed it — the ice cream. It’s legendary. But so are the hot dogs, served six ways in a warm bun, each boiled weenie as red as a Christmas tree light.

1219 Spring Garden Street

Greensboro, NC 27403

(336) 272-8284

Eastern

B’s Barbecue

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

At B’s, there is plenty of whole-hog barbecue, cooked to tender perfection and doused in an eastern-style sauce.

751 State Road 1204

Greenville, NC 27858

(252) 758-7126

The Beefmaster Inn

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Daily, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 – 9 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

No substitutions. No choices. And most definitely no menu. The Beefmastor serves rib eye — and only rib eye. Customers are greeted with a slab of meat on a wooden butcher block. They make a selection. Then, they eat their meal with a baked potato and Texas toast.

2656 U.S. Highway 301 South

Wilson, NC 27893

(252) 237-7343

Big Oak Drive-In

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday and Monday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

At Big Oak, the star of the walk-up window is the shrimpburger: small, very lightly battered shrimp; a little tartar sauce and coleslaw; a little ketchup. It’s a honey-pack-the-car-I-need-one-today meal on a bun.

1167 Salter Path Road

Salter Path, NC 28575

(252) 247-2588

bigoakdrivein.com

Baker’s Kitchen

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

Bill’s is take-out only. There are no fancy condiments. Just order a bag full of white paper-wrapped, oil-fried, nuclear-red hot dogs “all the way” — that’s with special spicy chili, onions, and mustard — and be prepared to share.

109 Gladden Street

Washington, NC 27889

(252) 946-3343

Chef & The Farmer

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 12 – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: Yes

The breakout dish at Chef Vivian Howard’s landmark Kinston restaurant was the barbecued chicken slathered with her special blueberry, eastern-style sauce.

120 West Gordon Street

Kinston, NC 28501

(252) 208-2433

vivianhoward.com/chef-the-farmer

Dick’s

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

A Wilson landmark, Dick’s Hot Dog Stand has been serving up dogs since 1921. And, pssst, it would be a mistake to leave without trying the chili, made from the same recipe for nearly 100 years.

1500 West Nash Street

Wilson, NC 27893

(252) 243-6313

El’s Drive-In

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

At El’s, the drive-in hasn’t given way to the drive-thru. Since 1959, carhops have been delivering a bagged bounty — shrimp and oyster plates, cheese dogs, the signature Superburgers — right to your window.

3706 Arendell Street

Morehead City, NC 28557

(252) 726-3002

elsdrivein.com

Flo’s Kitchen

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 4 a.m. – 12 p.m., Sunday, 4 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

Good homemade biscuits require a lot of hand-holding, and the famous, hoop cheese-stuffed cathead biscuits at Flo’s are no exception. It takes two hands to make them, and two hands to eat them.

1015 Goldsboro Street

South Wilson, NC 27893

(252) 237-9146

The Hackney

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 – 8 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

Farm-to-fork dining gets a posh polish in a historic bank building in Washington.

192 West Main Street

Washington, NC 27889

(252) 623-2368

thehackneywashingtonnc.com

The Original Salt Works

Dining: Take-out

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Gift cards for purchase: No

This Wilmington pit stop is tiny — and that’s on purpose. At this little diner, breakfast and lunch are served with a personal touch.

6301 Oleander Drive

Wilmington, NC 28403

(910) 350-0018