November 2017 Beer Event Guide

Download BEER NC to gain early access to monthly beer event guides.

Brewer’s Ball Celebrating Triangle’s Finest Talent • Cary • November 3, 6:30-10 p.m.

This annual tasting event supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) and is held at Bond Brothers Beer Company. The ball has grown each year; in 2016, the event hosted more than a dozen vendors, including local craft breweries and several Triangle-area restaurants. This year’s brewers include Bond Brothers, Fullsteam, Oak & Dagger, Trophy, and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Bond Brothers Beer Company • 202 East Cedar St, Cary, NC 27511

Strange Brew 2017 • Charlotte • November 4, 6:30-10 p.m.

The Unknown Brewing Company has collaborated with some of North Carolina’s best breweries — including many in Charlotte — to create a festival based on unexpected beers. The event will feature 16 breweries from all over the state, live music, and fun activities. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Unknown Brewing Company • 1327 South Mint Street, Charlotte, NC 28203

Wicked Weed Brewing Festival of Artistry • Asheville • November 4, 12 p.m.

Join Wicked Weed for their inaugural Festival of Artistry. Coxe Avenue will be closed just south of the Funkatorium and will feature local artist selling their work, interactive art demonstrations, 30 Wicked Weed beers, and live music performances.

147 Coxe Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Hops & Heat Beer & Chili Festival • Concord • November 4, 1-5 p.m.

Downtown Concord will host the Hops & Heat Beer & Chili Festival, where attendees can vote for their favorite chili in four categories: red, non-red, vegetarian, and hot. The event features unlimited tastings from eight breweries, including Twenty-Six Acres, Blue Blaze, Morgan Ridge Railwalk, The Unknown, and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Barbrick Avenue, Downtown Concord, NC 28025



Philly Cheesesteak & Brew Festival • Huntersville • November 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

For its inaugural festival, Duckworth’s Grill is combining two crowd-pleasers — Philly cheesesteaks and beer — and will feature more than 20 breweries.

Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse • 16609 Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Tryon Beer Fest • Tryon • November 4, 12-6 p.m.

The sixth annual Tryon Beer Fest in Tryon Depot Plaza will feature 66 beers from more than 20 North Carolina breweries. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tryon Depot Plaza • 10 Depot Street, Tryon, NC 28782

Brewery Chili Cookoff • Winston-Salem • November 5, 3-7 p.m.

Winston-Salem’s five breweries — Wise Man, Fiddlin’ Fish, Hoots, Foothills, and Small Batch — will compete in a chili cook-off. Each brewery will cook up a batch of chili that incorporates one of their beers, and guests will have the opportunity to taste each one and vote for their favorite. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Porch Kitchen and Cantina • 840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Reds, Whites, & Brews • Raleigh • November 11, 12-5 p.m.

Reds, Whites, & Brews is a beer and wine tasting event that celebrates our armed forces. Hosted at Midtown Park, the festivities will include craft beer and select wines, live music, local vendors, and food trucks. Tickets can be purchased here.

Midtown Park At North Hills • 4011 Cardinal at North Hills Street, Raleigh, NC 27609

Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Asheville Outlets • Asheville • November 11, 12-5 p.m.

Guests at this festival can expect an array of gourmet food trucks and craft breweries, and an opportunity to learn more about the vibrant food truck and craft beer scene in the Asheville area. Tickets can be purchased here.

Asheville Outlets • 800 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806

CLT s’MACdown Mac-n-Cheese Competition & Craft Beer Tasting • Charlotte • November 11, 2-6 p.m.

More than 20 Charlotte restaurants will compete to see whose macaroni and cheese recipe is the best and most original. There will be more than 15 participating breweries, including Sycamore, Blue Blaze, D9, Birdsong, and many more. Tickets can be purchased here.

210 East Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Craft Beer Fall Fest • Cornelius • November 12, 12-5 p.m.

Join Harvey’s restaurant for an afternoon of cold brews, food, and fun. The festival will offer beer from 12 breweries.

Harvey’s Cornelius • 19906 North Cove Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Blind Beer & Donut Pairing • Asheville • November 14, 7-9 p.m.

This event promises a unique evening of blindfolded fun while you sample sweet and savory doughnuts paired perfectly with Asheville brews. Light appetizers will be offered, and attendees will receive a flight of four beers matched with four small doughnut samples. This event is geared toward couples of all kinds; bring a date or a friend. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pour Taproom • 2 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803

Silent Night Release Day 2017 • Kinston • November 17, 1-10 p.m.

Join Mother Earth Brewing for the annual release of Silent Night. For the past five months, the award-winning imperial stout — brewed with Counter Culture coffee from Durham — has been aging in bourbon barrels. The event will also offer other vintages on tap and an exclusive batch of Silent Night aged in Mother Earth Spirits whiskey barrels.

Mother Earth Brewing • 311 North Herritage Street, Kinston, NC 28501

