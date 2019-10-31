November 2019 Beer Event Guide

Download BEER NC to gain early access to our monthly beer event guides.

• • •

First Annual NoDa Novemberfest • Charlotte • November 1-4, varying times

Who said the fun of Oktoberfest had to end when November rolls around? Enjoy music while you grab a bite to eat, sip a beer, and peruse the art galleries. Test beers from the NoDa area and vote for your favorite in the “Bring Your Best” taste-off and brew fest. Purchase drink tickets here.

Station House Beer Garden • 4100 Raleigh Street, NC 28206

SouthEnd Brewing Grand Opening • Greensboro • November 1, noon–midnight

Raise a glass to SouthEnd Brewing, Greensboro’s newest brewery. Celebrate with draft beers, music, games, and giveaways. Show some Southern hospitality and swing by to give a warm “welcome to the neighborhood, y’all!”

SouthEnd Brewing • 117B West Lewis Street, Greensboro, NC 27406

Clubs & Suds Craft Beer Golf Tournament • Raleigh • November 1, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Enjoy a beer sample at each of the 18 holes that make up this golf tournament. Later, enjoy the award ceremony dinner party. Participants must be at least 21 to play. Purchase tickets here.

Eagle Ridge Golf Club • 565 Competition Road, Raleigh, NC 27603

Brews on the Half-Shell • Asheville • November 2, noon-6 p.m.

Join Sweeten Creek Brewing for a night of beer, fresh oysters, and charity. Grab a bite from the raw bar, dig in on some grilled oysters or oyster sliders, and learn about coastal preservation. Proceeds will benefit CCA North Carolina.

Sweeten Creek Brewing • 1127 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803

Pie Party • Durham • November 2, 12-8 p.m.

What better pairing than pints and pie? Raise a glass to two years of brewing with Barrel Culture Brewing and Blending. Celebrate with a glass of Pie Time beer and enjoy a slice from the complimentary pie bar while you shop the cellar sale.

Barrel Culture Brewing and Blending • 4913 South Alston Avenue, Durham, NC 27713

The Hub on Main Beer Fest • Oxford • November 2, 2-5 p.m.

Try beers from some of the best breweries in the region, including Wicked Weed, Triple C, Tobacco Wood, Founders, Southern Pines Brewery, and many more. Purchase tickets here.

The Hub on Main • 100 Main Street, Oxford, NC 27565

Alley Cats & Ales • Raleigh • November 2, 2-7 p.m.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, beer, and a silent auction all while supporting a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Alley Cats & Angels, a nonprofit organization that fosters, rescues, and provides medical care for homeless cats in the Triangle.

Raleigh Brewing Company • 3709 Neil Street, Raleigh, NC 27607

Learn to Homebrew Day • Raleigh • November 2, 1-3:30 p.m.

Watch a demo with Atlantic Brew Supply’s Mash and Boil brew system to learn all about homebrewing. Participants can also enter a raffle for one of four brewing themed raffle prizes. Sign up for free tickets here.

Atlantic Brew Supply • 3709 Neil Street, Raleigh, NC 27607

Day of Dead Beer Mile • Sanford • November 2, 5-10 p.m.

Enjoy a few beers, some live music, plenty of games, and a little exercise all in the same afternoon. Runners drink one beer before running one lap for four rounds and will conclude with a parking lot party complete with a Keg Carry, Corn Hole, and Beer Pong. Lace up your running shoes and put your game face on if you think you’re up for the challenge! Purchase tickets here.

Camelback Brewing Company • 804 Spring Lane, Sanford, NC 27330

Tryon Beer Fest • Tryon • November 2, 1-6 p.m.

Tap into Tryon with an oyster roast, authentic German food, live music, games, and unlimited beer and wine samples. Tickets include unlimited beer and wine samples. Purchase tickets here.

Tryon Depot Plaza • North Trade Street, Tryon, NC 28782

Forgotten Road Ales Showcase • Durham • November 11, noon-10 p.m.

Enjoy your favorite Forgotten Road brew with a smile because $1 of every pint and $2 of every growler purchased will be donated to charity.

Beer Study – Durham • 2501 University Drive, Durham, NC 27707

Craft Concord Celebration • Concord • November 15-16, varying times

Sample new beers, enjoy live music, grab a bite from food trucks, compete in the cornhole tournament, try your hand at trivia, and enjoy a variety of other fun activities at Red Hill Brewing Company.

Red Hill Brewing Company • 21 Union Street South, Concord, NC 28025

Stout Bout • Asheville • November 16, noon-5 p.m.

Attendees of this festival will receive custom glassware and two beer tokens. The fun begins with unlimited sampling — but taste wisely because you’ll be invited to vote for your top two favorite stouts. A winner will be announced at 3 p.m. and any remaining beers will be made available for purchase. Purchase tickets here.

Hi-Wire Brewing • 2 Huntsman Place, Asheville, NC 28801

Holiday Tasting • Greensboro • November 16, 2-4 p.m.

Kick off your holiday shopping season by testing wines from three wine representatives or enjoying a pour from Little Brother Brewing. Snacks will be provided to fuel your shopping spree. Purchase tickets here.

1618 Midtown • 1724 Battleground Avenue Suite 105, Greensboro, NC 27408

Pinnacle Craft Beer Festival • Mount Holly • November 16, 1-5 p.m.

Sample beers from more than 20 North and South Carolina breweries, enjoy live music, and grab a bite to eat from one of three food trucks. Attendees are given access to unlimited tastings and tasting glass with admission. Purchase tickets here.

Mount Holly Farmer’s Market • 226 South Main Street, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Fermented Pairings Series AVL: Party Flavors • Asheville • November 21, 6-7:30 p.m.

Explore new wine and beer pairings for the holiday season; there will be selections of both sweet and savory treats to go with your favorite wines and beers. What better way to prepare for the party hosting season? Purchase tickets here.

White Labs Kitchen & Tap • 172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC 28801

Hops & Holly • Youngsville • November 21, 6:45-9 p.m.

Support the Boys and Girls Club by going local as you enjoy creative pairings of beer and locally grown food. Tickets cover food from local farmers that is prepared by well-known chefs from around the Triangle as well as a wine and chocolate tasting table. Purchase tickets here.

Cross+Main • 201 East Main Street, Youngsville, NC 27596

Night Night Party • Fuquay Varina • November 23, noon-10 p.m.

Celebrate 11 years of brewing with special batches of the brewery’s imperial stout, NightJump, and Nightmare Imperial Tripel. Purchase tickets here.

Aviator Brewing Company • 209 Technology Park Lane, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526