Our Favorite North Carolina Events: August 19-25

Cary: Lazy Daze Festival

What: Celebrate the last days of summer at one of the largest juried art fairs in the country in Cary on August 24 and 25. There will be arts and crafts, food, and dozens of vendors — including Our State!

When: August 24-25

Where: 316 North Academy Street, Cary, NC 27513

For more information, visit townofcary.org.

Wrightsville Beach: Lumina Daze

What: Remember the Lumina Pavilion? This annual event commemorates the old dance hall. Dance the night away to three big-band groups in a ballroom at the Blockade Runner Resort in Wrightsville Beach.

When: August 25

Where: 275 Waynick Boulevard, Wrightsville Beach, NC

For more information, visit blockade-runner.com.

Kernersville: Homegrown Arts Festival

What: Meet local artisans and purchase goods on the lawn of Körner’s Folly. Then, stick around for a tour of the historic house.

When: August 24

Where: 413 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

For more information, visit thekacg.com.

Greensboro: Food Truck Festival

What: Taste fare from more than 50 food trucks, listen to live music, and enjoy craft beer. Just be sure to save room for dessert — we hear there’s an ice cream sandwich truck.

When: August 25

Where: Downtown Greensboro at Greene Street, Market Street and Elm Street

For more information, visit greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com.

Boone: High Country Beer Fest

What: Sample beers from 64 regional and national craft breweries, listen to live music, play games, and eat tasty food at this festival at the High Country Fairgrounds.

When: August 24

Where: 748 Roby Greene Road, Boone, NC 28607

For more information, visit hcbeerfest.com.

Winston-Salem: MVP Beer Fest

What: Take us out to the ballgame for this all-you-can-sample, baseball-themed beer festival at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem.

When: August 24

Where: 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

For more information, visit mvpbeerfest.com.

For our full list of August events, check out our Carolina Calendar.