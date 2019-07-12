Our Favorite North Carolina Events: July 15-21

Want to stay in the know with North Carolina’s latest events?

Candor: NC Peach Festival

What: Enjoy sweet, local peaches in downtown Candor. If we went, we’d bring some home to make peach ice cream. Just sayin’.

When: July 19-20

Where: 214 South Main Street, Candor, NC 27229

For more information, visit ncpeachfestival.com.

Spruce Pine: Barbecue Championship and Bluegrass Festival

What: Look, we know you’re gonna go for the delicious barbecue. But there will also be storytellers, champion cloggers, and artists worth seeing at this festival in Spruce Pine.

When: July 19-20

Where: Riverside Park, 305 East Tappan Street, Spruce Pine, NC 28777

For more information, visit sprucepinebbqbluegrass.com.

Greensboro: Summertime Brews Festival

What: Might wanna have a designated driver on standby. More than 400 (yes, you read that right) local and international brews, food trucks, and live music will be at the Greensboro Coliseum.

When: July 20

Where: 1921 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27403

For more information, visit summertimebrews.com.

Jefferson: Fiddler’s Convention

What: You can perfect your picking skills at the Alleghany County Fairgrounds. But even if you don’t own a fiddle, listen to the jam sessions, dance with friends, and sample food from a variety of vendors.

When: July 19-20

Where: 1375 US Highway 21N, Sparta, NC

For more information, visit alleghanyfiddlersconvention.com.

China Grove: Farmer’s Day

What: Browse antique tractors and agriculture-related displays, and enjoy food, live music, and a fireworks show at this celebration of Rowan County farmers in downtown China Grove.

When: July 20

Where: Downtown China Grove

For more information, visit facebook.com/the-official-china-grover-farmers-day.

Asheville: RiverFest

What: Jam out to music and drink craft beer on the banks of the New River during this festival at New Belgium Brewing Company in Asheville. Keep an eye on the water — the Anything That Floats Parade really does mean anything.

When: July 20

Where: 21 Craven Street, Asheville, NC 28806

For more information, visit riverlink.org.

