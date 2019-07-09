Piedmont Triad International Airport Giveaway

Dreaming of a getaway? Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) is giving away a $500 voucher for airfare. With direct flights to popular U.S. destinations including Chicago, Orlando, and Miami, PTI is the easy choice for travel in or out of Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and the greater Triad region.



It’s easy! Easy drive. Easy parking. Easy check-in. Easy baggage claim. And more!

More than 50 direct flights daily, including to Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Orlando, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Washington, D.C., and Miami

Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta, Spirit, and United Airlines all offer convenient flights to almost any destination in the world from PTI

Why Fly From PTI?

Since the 1920s, PTI has served as a transportation hub for the Piedmont Triad area. It’s located within a 90-minute drive for the more than 4.5 million people who call the region home. PTI strives to provide the best experience possible for our guests, with an eye toward comfort and convenience. Take the stress out of your travel and book through PTI today!

PTI is an economic leader for the Piedmont Triad, contributing nearly $6 billion to the local economy. Its campus is home to companies including HAECO Americas, Honda Aircraft Company, FedEx Express, Cessna, who employ thousands of workers and are driving innovation in the aerospace industry.

For information about flight schedules and more, visit flyfrompti.com.