WEDNESDAY, OCT 11, 2017



Margo Knight Metzger, marketing director of Our State magazine

margo@ourstate.com; (919) 413-8884

RALEIGH – For the first time, visitors to the N.C. State Fair will be able to purchase flights of beer and wine to sample.

The beverages will be available in the new Our State Public House in Heritage Circle. Sponsored by Our State magazine and ElectriCities of NC, the Public House will showcase 40 breweries and 40 wineries from across North Carolina. Daily offerings will include several different styles of craft beer and wine, including award-winning examples of each.

“The Our State Public House is a brand new way to feature North Carolina’s growing beer and wine industries, which contribute significantly to the state’s economy,” said Margo Metzger, marketing director for Our State. “We are excited to be part of this momentous occasion.”

Patrons of the Our State Public House will be able to choose from wine or beer. Each wine or beer tasting flight will contain four different samples. Wine samples will be 1½ ounces each, and each beer sample will be 4 ounces. Tickets cost $10 each and will be sold from noon to 8:30 p.m. There is a limit of one ticket per person. IDs will be checked at the door, and no one under 21 will be admitted.

Each day during the State Fair, ElectriCities of NC will celebrate Public Power Hour from 6:00-7:00 p.m., a time when the value of public power will be highlighted in various ways, including through several promotional items available for patrons of the Public House.

“One of the fastest growing economic drivers in North Carolina public power communities comes from the artisanal market,” said Michelle Vaught, vice president of corporate communications for ElectriCities of NC. “Craft breweries and wineries fall squarely within this emerging economic development sector, so ElectriCities thought this was a great fit and is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Our State Public House.”

The new attraction is a partnership with the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild and the N.C. Wine and Grape Council. The guild will use a portion of the proceeds for research and marketing benefiting North Carolina’s craft beer industry. North Carolina is home to 225 craft breweries and 190 wineries.

Our State Public House offerings

Wine flights:

• Red: Fruity, full-bodied wines.

• White: Bright wines ranging from dry to sweet.

• Sweet: Juicy, sweet palate-pleasers in red, white and rosé.

• Carolina Sampler: A rotating mix of the styles above, plus a few surprises.

Beer flights:

• Light: Crisp, light-bodied beers.

• Dark: Full-bodied, sweeter beers ranging from amber to brown.

• Hoppy: Pale ales and IPAs showcasing hop flavor and aroma.

• Carolina Sampler: A rotating mix of the styles above, plus a few surprises.

Follow Our State Public House on Facebook to learn more and stay up to date on each day’s unique beer and wine offerings.