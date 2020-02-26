RiverRun International Film Festival Giveaway

Lights, camera, action! The 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival hits screens March 26 through April 5, and will feature more than 160 films from more than 40 countries. Our State and RiverRun International Film Festival are offering an opportunity to rub elbows with more than 100 filmmakers and VIP industry guests at venues in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

The winner will receive a festival swag bag, two VIP all-access passes good for most screenings, panels, and parties, a two-night stay in the Marriott Winston-Salem at the Twin City Quarter, and a $100 gift card to Butcher & Bull Restaurant.

Founded in 1998, the RiverRun International Film Festival is a nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. RiverRun presents year-round programs and an annual film festival. Each spring, RiverRun’s festival screens new narrative, documentary, short, student, and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories. The 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival will take place March 26 through April 5, with screenings in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. There are a variety of getaway packages available to make your visit more enjoyable. Find out more at riverrun.com/getaway.