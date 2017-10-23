Salem Creek Christmas Tree Giveaway

Merry Christmas from Salem Creek! Enter to win a beautiful 7.5-foot Pre-Lit Classic Fraser Fir Christmas Tree (retail value $725). This high quality tree takes its inspiration from the Fraser Fir that is native to our forests here in North Carolina and surrounding Appalachian states. With 1,200 lights and more than 2,200 tips, this tree is 56 inches in diameter and is one of the most realistic artificial trees available. Equipped with the Easy-Lite feature, only one plug in is required. Easily recognized as the best traditional Christmas Tree, this Classic Fraser Fir tree could be yours this Christmas season!

Established in 1982, Salem Creek is one of the finest destination specialty department stores in the Southeast. With more than 22,000 square feet filled with quality hand selected collections in home décor, furniture, women’s accessories, jewelry, and gourmet foods, Salem Creek offers an exceptional and personal shopping experience unlike any other. We also carry a broad array of collectibles, including unique Moravian items. A stroll through our store is an out-and-out feast for your senses and an inspiration for your imagination! Store themes change with every season highlighted by store events which include both a spring and fall furniture & rug sale, seasonal gourmet tastings with guest chefs, and a July summer sale. Every year the Christmas season kicks off the second Sunday in November with a Christmas Open House. The store transcends into a magical wonderland with breathtaking displays and Christmas trees, and a very special guest is always in attendance. Located on Hanes Mall Boulevard just off I-40, Salem Creek is minutes from Hanes Mall and downtown Winston-Salem. Discover the delight that is Salem Creek.

Christmas tree must be picked up at our store at 694 Hanes Mall Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC by December 31, 2017. Shipping is available but not included with the prize.