Made in NC Awards 2017

For more than 83 years, Our State has spotlighted the best creators, makers, designers, and chefs in North Carolina. This summer, Our State and Mast General Store will celebrate the second annual Made in NC Awards.

The Made in NC Awards is a statewide-recognized awards program that supports local businesses, highlights craftsmen and entrepreneurs, and celebrates handmade products and creative ideas.

Our State and Mast General Store will honor unique makers and business owners in the categories of Style, Art, Home & Garden, and Food & Drink. All submissions will be judged upon quality, appearance, uniqueness, and authenticity.

Representing the 2017 panel of judges are: Ashley Christensen, chef and restaurateur; Bob Timberlake, artist and designer; John Loecke and Jason Oliver Nixon, the duo behind international interior design firm Madcap Cottage; Cameron Cruse, the COO and co-founder of R. Riveter; Lisa Cooper, president of Mast General Store; and Nicole Bogas, Our State Retail Brand Specialist.

Judges will select one winner per category. The four category winners will be featured on madeinncawards.com, the Our State microsite dedicated to the promotion. The Our State Store and Mast General Store will also carefully review and consider carrying the products of all winners and honorable mentions. The promotion will culminate on October 7 at the Made in NC Awards Celebration, a marketplace event held at the Mast General Store location in Winston-Salem, NC.

“We are excited to be partnering with Mast General Store for the second annual Made in NC Awards as an extension of the Our State brand,” said Bernie Mann, the publisher and owner of Our State. “There are so many amazing business owners and entrepreneurs in North Carolina, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase them.”

The deadline to submit your small business is July 19, 2017. Learn more about the Made in NC Awards here.