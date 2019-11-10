Things to Do in North Carolina: November 18-24

Want to stay in the know with North Carolina’s latest events?

Wilmington: Pop-Up Coffee Fest

What: Get your caffeine fix at Waterline Brewing Co. Enjoy a cup of joe from Longboard Coffee Roasters and a doughnut from Wake N Bake Donuts while browsing local vendors and listening to live music.

When: November 21

Where: 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

For more information, visit waterlinebrewing.com.

Asheville: Taste of Asheville

What: Where better to stuff your face than this foodie-centric city? Sample small bites and craft beverages from more than 50 Asheville restaurants and makers at The Venue.

When: November 21

Where: 21 North Market Street, Asheville, NC 28801

For more information, visit airasheville.org.

Youngsville: Hops & Holly

What: Enjoy craft beer and local food pairings, peruse a wine and chocolate station, and meet top chefs from Triangle restaurants at Cross+Main.

When: November 21

Where: 201 East Main Street, Youngsville, NC 27596

For more information, visit franklin-county-nc.chambermaster.com.

Greensboro: Merry Merry Market

What: Handmade and from the heart: Search for gifts at Revolution Mill Colonnade Events Center.

When: November 20

Where: 900 Revolution Mill Drive, Greensboro, NC 27405

For more information, visit merrymerrymarketgso.com.

Seagrove: Seagrove Pottery Festival

What: Find pottery treasures in every style and color at Seagrove Elementary School, when more than 120 area potters and traditional craft people converge under one roof.

When: November 23 and 24

Where: 528 Old Plank Road, Seagrove, NC 27341

For more information, visit seagrovepotterymuseum.net.

Winston-Salem: Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair

What: Since 1963, the Piedmont Craftsmen have showcased the handiwork of more than 100 artisans from across the Southeast. Watch artists create beautiful works with leather, glass, wood, clay, and more at the Benton Convention Center.

When: November 23 and 24

Where: 301 West 5th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

For more information, visit piedmontcraftsmen.org.

