This Weekend in North Carolina: April 28-30

This Weekend in North Carolina events are provided by our partners and pulled from April’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

MerleFest • Wilkesboro • April 27-30 (Our State will be here!)

APR 27-30 This annual music festival has grown in size, popularity, and acclaim since its debut in 1988. This year it will feature artists such as The Avett Brothers, the Zac Brown Band, James Taylor, and many more.

Learn more: (800) 343-7857 or merlefest.org.

Spring Art Crawl • Statesville • April 28

Walk between locations at this free event downtown, which will showcase more than 75 artists at 30-plus galleries. Enjoy live music, food, and drinks; meet the artists; and browse through shops.

Learn more: (704) 878-3436 or downtownstatesvillenc.org.

Nationalistic Fervor • Hendersonville • April 29

The Hendersonville Symphony will perform masterpieces like Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. In addition, the symphony’s 2017 Young Artist Competition winner will perform a classic concerto.

Learn more: (828) 697-5884 or hendersonvillesymphony.org.

Francisco Community Market Day • Westfield • April 29

This community event is hosted by the Francisco Volunteer Fire Department and will feature homegrown and handmade arts and crafts, local food vendors and music, fun activities for kids, a farmers market, safety demonstrations, and more. Breakfast will be from 7:30 to 10 a.m.; events and vendors will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more: facebook.com/events/1343134525732405.

Foothills Merry-Go-Round Festival • Shelby • April 29-30

Balloon artists, face painting, amusement rides, a carousel, and more will provide entertainment for all ages at this annual festival in Shelby City Park. A variety of vendors will be on hand to satisfy food cravings.

Learn more: (704) 484-6811 or cityofshelby.com.

Parallel Play — Opening Weekend • Hillsborough • April 24-May 21

A variety of different media is featured at this exhibit, including paintings by Ellie Reinhold, sculptures by Jason Smith, and pottery by Evelyn Ward.

Learn more: (919) 732-5001 or hillsboroughgallery.com.

Mr. Joy • Chapel Hill • April 26-30

In this inspiring play, customers take notice when a Chinese immigrant’s shoe repair shop curiously doesn’t open one morning, and they eventually realize what the shop owner has meant to their Harlem community.

Learn more: (919) 962-7529 or playmakersrep.org.

Salisbury Confederate Prison Symposium • Salisbury • April 28-30

Explore the history behind North Carolina’s military prison during the Civil War. A banquet, lectures, displays, memorial services, and a tour of the prison site are included at this 20th annual symposium.

Learn more: (704) 637-6411.

Arts and Craft Beer • Winston-Salem • April 28

Art demonstrations and art making are combined with unlimited tastings of North Carolina’s best craft beer (while supplies last) at this annual event. Proceeds will benefit the Sawtooth School for Visual Art’s scholarship fund.

Learn more: (336) 723-7395 or sawtooth.org.

Spring Daze • Cary • April 29 (Our State will be here!)

This annual festival celebrates the arts and crafts community. It will feature more than 170 artists, entertainment on four stages, and tasty food.

Learn more: (919) 319-4560 or townofcary.org.

Wine and Food Festival • Beaufort • April 26-30

Get in touch with your inner foodie and wine connoisseur at this annual five-day festival, which features tastings, dinners, seminars, auctions, and more.

Learn more: (252) 515-0708 or beaufortwineandfood.org.

Bye Bye Birdie • Kinston • April 28-30

Put on a happy face and go see this classic musical comedy, which centers on the Elvis-like teen idol Conrad Birdie and his final publicity stunt before he enters the Army.

Learn more: (919) 429-9278 or cstheatre.org.

Reelin’ for Research • Morehead City • April 28-29

This is one of the largest offshore fishing tournaments on the East Coast. All proceeds benefit the UNC Children’s Hospital and childhood cancer research.

Learn more: (336) 340-2121 or reelinforresearch.org.

Duck and Wine Festival • Duck • April 29

A variety of local restaurants will showcase their culinary talents by presenting specially created dishes featuring duck, which attendees can sample with a wine pairing.

Learn more: (252) 216-8908 or duckandwine.com.

Ocracoke Island Runfest Weekend • Ocracoke • April 29-30

Run through historic neighborhoods and alongside the Ocracoke Harbor. Take your pick from a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or family fun run.

Learn more: (252) 207-1305 or ocracokeisland5krun.org.