This Weekend in North Carolina: August 11-13

This Weekend in North Carolina events are provided by our partners and pulled from August's Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

Transylvania County Handcrafters Guild Summer Show • Brevard • August 11-12

At this summer craft show at Brevard College, talk to talented artists and craftspeople and browse their work — like hand-carved wood and stained glass.

Learn more: (828) 862-8122 or facebook.com/tchguild.

Penland School of Crafts Benefit Auction • Penland • August 11-12

During this 32nd annual weekend gala, more than 240 works in books, clay, drawing, glass, iron, letterpress, painting, and photography will be for sale.

Learn more: (828) 765-2359 or penland.org.

Historic Valdese Waldensian Festival • Valdese • August 11-12

Waldensian communities around the world celebrate the 1893 “Glorious Return” of the Waldenses from exile in Switzerland to their native Cottian Alps of Italy: This 42nd annual festival mirrors those celebrations, and features more than 170 food, art, and craft vendors; live music and entertainment; a bocce ball tournament; and more.

Learn more: townofvaldese.com.

Krazy with Kudzu • Chimney Rock • August 12

Sure, kudzu is an invasive species that’s threatening the biodiversity of the Southeast, but there’s got to be something positive to say about the state’s most infamous weed: This event will showcase the good as well as the bad — learn about methods used to get rid of it, but also how to make kudzu jelly and baskets.

Learn more: (828) 625-9611 or chimneyrockpark.com.

Friday Night Live • Mocksville • August 11

RayLen Vineyards and Winery hosts this festive summer evening of live music and good food. Sip your wine while enjoying a performance by country music band Norlina.

Learn more: (336) 998-3100 or raylenvineyards.com.

Play in the Clay • Mount Gilead • August 12

Get your hands dirty at Town Creek Indian Mound State Historic Site. See how the Pee Dee culture used the clay around them: Make a small piece of pottery, help daub lodge walls, and see how clay is used in constructing a canoe.

Learn more: (910) 439-6802 or towncreekindianmound.com.

Dragon Boat Race and Festival • Oriental • August 11-12

Watch teams of 20 paddlers (plus a drummer and a steersperson) move in unison, combining their strength to move dragon boats, the world’s largest flat-water racing canoes. In addition to racing, enjoy food, music, kids’ activities, a parade, and more on the waterfront.

Learn more: (252) 675-9424 or orientaldragonboat.com.

Beaufort Pirate Invasion • Beaufort • August 11-12

More than 100 pirate and militia reenactors will roam the streets like it’s the 17th century, bursting into song, posing for pictures, and engaging in mock battles to the delight of visitors both young and old. Enjoy historical demonstrations, such as sword fighting and cannon firing.

Learn more: beaufortpirateinvasion.com.

WUNC Mill Music Sessions: Dom Flemons • Rocky Mount • August 11

This free outdoor concert by Grammy Award-winning folk artist Dom Flemons is part of a family-friendly summer concert series on the lawn at Rocky Mount Mills that celebrates the state’s rich musical heritage.

Learn more: (252) 969-0909 or rockymountmills.com.

The Crossing of Lake Gaston • Littleton • August 12

Swim, paddleboard, kayak, raft, or use your imagination to come up with a non-powered way to cross Lake Gaston for this annual fund-raising event. If traversing the one-mile route by water isn’t your thing, feel free to walk over the adjacent Eaton Ferry Bridge.

Learn more: (252) 586-5711 or osail.org.

Crape Myrtle Festival • Scotland Neck • August 12

Scotland Neck is home to more than 500 crape myrtles, and this year marks the town’s 30th year celebrating the colorful trees. Enjoy food, arts and crafts, amusement rides, a petting zoo, and live music.

Learn more: (252) 826-3152 or townofscotlandneck.com.

Shrimp Festival • Sneads Ferry • August 12-13

In its 47th year, North Carolina’s official shrimp festival will feature live music, food vendors, fireworks, a parade, a cornhole tournament, a touch tank, and contests.

Learn more: (910) 467-6530 or sneadsferryshrimpfestival.org.