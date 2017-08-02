This Weekend in North Carolina: August 4-6

This Weekend in North Carolina events are provided by our partners and pulled from August’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

The Corey Anne Celebration of Women in the Arts • West Jefferson • August 4-30

This annual month-long exhibit is a celebration of female artists. In addition to featuring work by regional artists, there will also be a symposium and an expressive arts workshop.

Learn more: (336) 846-3827 or florenceartschool.org.

Pigs and Pedals • Asheboro • August 4-5

Test your cooking skills at this annual downtown festival, which features barbecue competitions, a car show, a hot dog eating contest, a beer garden, local music, and food.

Learn more: (336) 626-1277 or pigsandpedals.com.

A Night in Nashville • Lewisville • August 5

As part of their Ladies of Nashville Tour, award-winning singer-songwriters Jenn Bostic, Sarah Darling, and Kyshona Armstrong will blend harmonies and musical genres like country, pop, and blues for this concert at Shallowford Square.

Learn more: (336) 945-5558 or lewisvillenc.net.

Revolutionary War Battle Reenactment • Sanford • August 5-6

Watch the Revolutionary War come to life at this reenactment of the skirmish that left Col. Phillip Alston’s home riddled with bullet holes. Wander through military encampments, watch military drills, and observe craft demonstrations.

Learn more: (910) 947-2051 or facebook.com/houseinthehorseshoe.

Chili Cook-off • Selma • August 5

This summer shindig at the town hall gazebo is all about food and music: There will be chili and barbecue cook-offs, a pecan pie contest, and musicians performing throughout the day.

Learn more: (919) 989-8687 or visitselma.org.

NC Watermelon Festival • Murfreesboro • August 2-5

Try your hand at a seed-spitting contest, watch a parade, take part in a 5K, and watch a fireworks display in honor of the refreshing and quintessential summer fruit at this annual downtown festival.

Learn more: (252) 398-7695 or watermelonfest.com.

National Lighthouse Weekend • Bald Head Island • August 4-6

This 1817-themed weekend will include historic food tastings, lectures, and a special event on the lighthouse grounds, where visitors can interact with costumed historic figures like pirates, soldiers, and Thomas Jefferson, who commissioned Old Baldy.

Learn more: (910) 457-7481 or oldbaldy.org.

Shrimp by the Bay • Edenton • August 4

The 16th annual Shrimp by the Bay event, sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce and held at the Wharf Landing Pier, will include a seafood dinner, a silent auction, a raffle, and live entertainment.

Learn more: (252) 482-3400 or visitedenton.com.