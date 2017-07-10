This Weekend in North Carolina: July 14-16

This Weekend in North Carolina events are provided by our partners and pulled from July’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

Sacred Ground: Bringing New Mexico Home – Opening Weekend • Flat Rock • July 14-August 6

Work by Cedar Mountain artist Lucy Clark will be exhibited at the Flat Rock Gallery, and will feature elaborate clay work created with traditional methods of Native American pueblo pottery.

Learn more: (828) 698-7000 or galleryflatrock.com.

Southern Migrations: Five Years in Asheville • Asheville • July 15

Contemporary landscape painter Shawn Krueger will open his new exhibit with a meet and greet at the Grovewood Gallery.

Learn more: (828) 253-7651 or grovewood.com.

Cymbeline – Closing Weekend • Fayetteville • July 6-16

Sweet Tea Shakespeare presents Cymbeline, which features mistaken identities, sleeping potions, a murder plot, and some unexpected resurrections, as Cymbeline wants his daughter to marry a proper heir.

Learn more: (910) 420-4383 or sweetteashakespeare.com.

Timmy Cronin Senior Memorial Cup • Winston-Salem • July 15

The Wolfhounds host an annual Gaelic football tournament, named after the club founder’s grandfather, with an after-party at the Foothills Brewing Tasting Room to meet the players and learn about the sport.

Learn more: (336) 403-4232 or winstonsalemgaa.org.

NC Peach Festival • Candor • July 15

Enjoy sweet, local peaches downtown, as well as art and food vendors, activities, and live entertainment, including kids’ band Big Bang Boom, at this annual event.

Learn more: (910) 974-4221 or ncpeachfestival.com.

P. Gaye Tapp Author Talk • Roxboro • July 15

Roxboro interior designer and writer P. Gaye Tapp will be at the Person County Public Library to discuss her book, How They Decorated, which profiles the homes of 16 style icons.

Learn more: (336) 597-7881 or library.personcounty.net.

American Dance Festival Faculty Concert • Durham • July 16

The faculty of the American Dance Festival will share their own choreography, which will be performed by both students and faculty members.

Learn more: (919) 684-6402 or americandancefestival.org.

Mister Roberts • Wilmington • July 13-16, 20-23

Celebrate the Fourth of July on the deck of the Battleship North Carolina, where the Thalian Association Community Theatre will put on a performance of this patriotic play. Mister Roberts explores several short stories set aboard the USS Virgo in the South Pacific during World War II.

Learn more: (910) 251-5797 or battleshipnc.com.

Summer Concert Series • Oak Island • July 14, 21, 28

Kick back after a long week: As part of Oak Island’s summer concert series, a different band will perform at Middleton Soccer Field each Friday. Enjoy performances by the Tim Clark Band, Rivermist, Imitations, and more.

Learn more: (910) 278-4747 or oakisland.recdesk.com.

Downtown Waterfront Market • Elizabeth City • July 15, 22, 29

This weekly market, held each Saturday, will feature art and craft vendors, farmers, growers, bakers, and performers at Mariner’s Wharf Park.

Learn more: (252) 330-8050 or discoverelizabethcity.com.

All-American Fish Fry • Harkers Island • July 8

Active military and veterans will eat for free at this fish and shrimp dinner hosted by the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum. There also will be a bake sale, kids’ activities, and live entertainment.

Learn more: (252) 728-1500 or coresound.com.