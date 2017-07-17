This Weekend in North Carolina: July 21-23

This Weekend in North Carolina events are provided by our partners and pulled from July’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

The Cradle Creeps at Night • Brevard • July 21-22

Head to the Cradle of Forestry after the sun sets to learn about and search for nocturnal animals and nighttime creatures with a team of naturalists.

Learn more: (828) 884-3443 or cfaia.org.

Rosen Sculpture Competition Walk • Boone • July 22

Each year, 10 sculptures are selected for installation across Appalachian State University’s campus for the Rosen Sculpture Competition. A cash prize is awarded to the winner during the annual sculpture walk.

Learn more: (828) 262-3017 or rosensculpture.org.

Summer Storytelling Retreat and Adventure — Opening Weekend • Asheville • July 23-29

Storyteller Connie Regan-Blake brings insightful exercises, and feedback to help aspiring storytellers create and polish stories. Everyone is welcome — from beginners to advanced tellers — at this annual event.

Learn more: (828) 258-1113 or storywindow.com.

Boeing Boeing — Opening Weekend • Davidson • July 20-30

This comedic play, set in the 1960s, follows bachelor Bernard, whose perfect life gets bumpy when his friend Robert comes to stay, and the three stewardesses Bernard’s engaged to are all in town at the same time.

Learn more: (704) 892-7953 or davidsoncommunityplayers.org.

Körner’s Folly Family Revue Puppet Show • Kernersville • July 22

Watch a family-friendly puppet show, followed by a make-and-take sock puppet craft at this monthly event.

Learn more: (336) 996-7922 or kornersfolly.org.

25th Moravian Music Festival — Opening Weekend • Winston-Salem • July 23-29

Choral, handbell, and instrumental performances will celebrate colonial sounds, while workshops and lectures will explore Moravian music history.

Learn more: (336) 725-0651 or moravianmusicfestival.org.

Crab Cake Cook-Off • Beaufort • July 21

Be the judge of delicious crab cakes at this fund-raiser for the North Carolina Maritime Museum. Vote on your favorites after tasting the creations of guest chefs: There will be four crab cake cooks and four coleslaw cooks. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers, and must be purchased in advance.

Learn more: (252) 728-2762 or maritimefriends.org.

Mister Roberts • Wilmington • July 20-23

Celebrate the Fourth of July on the deck of the Battleship North Carolina, where the Thalian Association Community Theatre will put on a performance of this patriotic play. Mister Roberts explores several short stories set aboard the USS Virgo in the South Pacific during World War II.

Learn more: (910) 251-5797 or battleshipnc.com.

Summer Concert Series • Oak Island • July 21, 28

Kick back after a long week: As part of Oak Island’s summer concert series, a different band will perform at Middleton Soccer Field each Friday. Enjoy performances by the Tim Clark Band, Rivermist, Imitations, and more.

Learn more: (910) 278-4747 or oakisland.recdesk.com.

Downtown Waterfront Market • Elizabeth City • July 22, 29

This weekly market, held each Saturday, will feature art and craft vendors, farmers, growers, bakers, and performers at Mariner’s Wharf Park.

Learn more: (252) 330-8050 or discoverelizabethcity.com.