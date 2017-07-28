This Weekend in North Carolina: July 28-30

This Weekend in North Carolina events are provided by our partners and pulled from July’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

Summer Storytelling Retreat and Adventure • Asheville • July 23-29

Storyteller Connie Regan-Blake brings insightful exercises, and feedback to help aspiring storytellers create and polish stories. Everyone is welcome — from beginners to advanced tellers — at this annual event.

Learn more: (828) 258-1113 or storywindow.com.

Charity Horse Show: Hunter/Jumper Blowing Rock July 25-August 6

Watch skilled equine competitors compete in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains at this historic horse show.

Learn more: (828) 295-4700 or brchs.org.

Real to Reel Film Festival • Kings Mountain • July 26-29

This annual festival held at the Joy Performance Center showcases thought-provoking independent films from around the world. This year, a Real to Reel Kids Fest will feature films by kids, for kids.

Learn more: (704) 484-2787 or realtoreelfest.com.

Symphony by the Lake at Chetola • Blowing Rock • July 28 (Our State will be here!)

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to this open-air performance by Symphony of the Mountains, featuring a fireworks finale.

Learn more: (828) 295-7851 or symphonybythelake.com.

Alleghany Quilters Guild Quilt Show • Sparta • July 28-29

A variety of quilts by both guild members and nonmembers will be on display for judging. There also will be vendors, quilt turning, and a guild shop.

Learn more: (336) 372-3027 or alleghanyquiltersguild.com.

Art and Antiques Show • Blowing Rock • July 28-30

More than 5,000 square feet of gallery space will be filled with home furnishings, porcelain, jewelry, silver, art, and more from antiques dealers along the East Coast.

Learn more: (828) 295-9099 or blowingrockmuseum.org.

Gazers of the Galaxy • Brevard • July 28

Learn about stargazing equipment, telescope use, and constellations that can be seen during a summer in the mountains from members of the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute.

Learn more: (828) 884-3443 or cfaia.org.

Sacred Ground: Bringing New Mexico Home • Flat Rock • July 14-August 6

Work by Cedar Mountain artist Lucy Clark will be exhibited at the Flat Rock Gallery, and will feature elaborate clay work created with traditional methods of Native American pueblo pottery.

Learn more: (828) 698-7000 or galleryflatrock.com.

Boeing Boeing • Davidson • July 20-30

This comedic play, set in the 1960s, follows bachelor Bernard, whose perfect life gets bumpy when his friend Robert comes to stay, and the three stewardesses Bernard’s engaged to are all in town at the same time.

25th Moravian Music Festival • Winston-Salem • July 23-29

Choral, handbell, and instrumental performances will celebrate colonial sounds, while workshops and lectures will explore Moravian music history.

Learn more: (336) 725-0651 or moravianmusicfestival.org.

Roaring Riot Rye Pale Ale Release Party • NoDa Brewing, Charlotte • July 28

The Roaring Riot is a group of die-hard Carolina Panther fans, and the Roaring Riot Rye Pale Ale is a beer NoDa makes to honor that group of die-hard Carolina Panther fans. The beer itself is a super balanced, easy-drinking pale built for football season. Also, summer, as it’s just 5.5% ABV. Charlotte’s TIN Kitchen food truck will be on site cooking dinner too. Nodabrewing.com

Learn more: (704) 900-6851 or nodabrewing.com

Beer Bourbon BBQ Festival • Cary • July 28-29

Mix the three greatest things in the world (barbecue, bourbon, and beer) in one weekend and you get this festival, held inside the town of Cary’s Booth Amphitheater. There’s a whole hog pig pickin’ and all you can handle bourbon and beer samples.

Learn more: (919) 462-2025 or beerandbourbon.com

Summer Concert Series • Oak Island • July 28

Kick back after a long week: As part of Oak Island’s summer concert series, a different band will perform at Middleton Soccer Field each Friday. Enjoy performances by the Tim Clark Band, Rivermist, Imitations, and more.

Learn more: (910) 278-4747 or oakisland.recdesk.com.

Downtown Waterfront Market • Elizabeth City • July 29

This weekly market, held each Saturday, will feature art and craft vendors, farmers, growers, bakers, and performers at Mariner’s Wharf Park.

Learn more: (252) 330-8050 or discoverelizabethcity.com.