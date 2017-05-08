This Weekend in North Carolina: May 12-14

This Weekend in North Carolina events are provided by our partners and pulled from May’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

Spring Wildflowers • Chimney Rock • May 13

This special hike takes attendees to the areas of Chimney Rock State Park where the most wildflowers are in bloom — the perfect pre-Mother’s Day activity.

Learn more: (828) 625-9611 or chimneyrockpark.com.

Turkey Tail Wine Festival • Glen Alpine • May 13

Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair to relax at this festival at The Inn at Glen Alpine. Enjoy tastings from various wineries, music, food, and arts and crafts vendors.

Learn more: (828) 584-9264 or facebook.com/turkeytailwinefestival.

Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver Bluegrass Festival • Denton • May 11-13

Enjoy a talented lineup of bluegrass artists, meet the bands, and jam with fellow bluegrass lovers at this 37th annual festival. Food and camping will also be available.

Learn more: (336) 859-2755 or dentonfarmpark.com.

Pinehurst’s Chef & Maker featuring Chef Clark Barlowe • Pinehurst • May 12-14

Go to a Sandhills pig pickin’, tour a truffle farm, attend cooking workshops, and enjoy a demonstration and chef’s dinner at this weekend-long event, which features Chef Clark Barlowe of Heirloom Restaurant in Charlotte.

Learn more: (888) 685-2438 or pinehurst.com/chefmaker.

Saint Mary’s School 175th Anniversary Celebration • Raleigh • May 12

Saint Mary’s School has stood the test of time as Raleigh’s oldest continuously operating school. Since opening in 1842, it has remained true to its original mission of educating young women. To celebrate 175 years, the school will hold an evening gala on its historic campus with music, food, drinks, and more. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

Learn more: (919) 424-4034 or sms.edu.

Charlotte Folk Society Gathering: Concert and Jams Featuring Tellico • Charlotte • May 12

Known for their “Appalachia-cana” sound, Asheville band Tellico creates memorable music with their authentic lyrics, strong voices, and mastery of instruments, which include guitar, fiddle, bass, Dobro, pedal steel guitar, mandolin, and clawhammer banjo.

Learn more: (704) 563-7080 or folksociety.org.

Mad Hatter Tea and Garden/Art Tour • Wake Forest • May 13

The Wake Forest Garden Club hosts this tour of 10 local gardens featuring garden-themed artists. High tea will be served at the Wake Forest Museum.

Learn more: (919) 210-3487 or wfgardenclub.org.

Wine and Food Festival • Wilmington • May 11-14

Satisfy your palate at a variety of tasting events: This festival brings together local chefs and notable wines, beers, and spirits from around the world.

Learn more: (910) 385-9463 or wilmingtonwineandfood.com.

Spring Garden Symposium • Tarboro • May 12-13

This symposium begins Friday with an art exhibit and book signing at Tarboro Brewing Company. On Saturday, enjoy lectures, vendors, garden tours, a luncheon, and afternoon tea.

Learn more: tarboro2017gardensymposium.eventbrite.com.

Enfield Fishing Creek Paddle • Enfield • May 13

Enjoy coffee and doughnuts at the Historic Bellamy Mill, then push off in a canoe or kayak for a five-and-a-half-mile paddle down Fishing Creek. Preregistration includes a T-shirt and lunch downtown.

Learn more: (252) 445-2234 or derpserves.org.

Best of British Car Show • Wilmington • May 13

Rev your engines: This annual car show features music, food, and more than 100 classic British sports cars.

Learn more: bmccf.org.

Wilmington Cape Fear Rose Tour • Wilmington • May 13

Tour nine rose gardens around the city at your leisure; homeowners and gardeners will be on site to answer questions.

Learn more: (910) 297-5538 or wcfrs.blogspot.com.