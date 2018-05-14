This Weekend in North Carolina: May 18-20

This Weekend in North Carolina events are pulled from May’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

Western

Tim Hawkins • Franklin • May 18

Family-friendly comedian and singer-songwriter Tim Hawkins has amassed a huge following and millions of views on YouTube. See him at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts.

Learn more: (866) 273-4615 or greatmountainmusic.com.

Antique Power Show • Newton • May 18-19

At this annual fund-raiser for the Foothills Antique Power Association, see antique farm equipment and tractors on display, enjoy a truck and a tractor pull, and check out the working blacksmith shop, sawmill, and general store with snacks and drinks.

Learn more: (828) 256-8818 or foothillsantique.com.

Open Studios Art Tour • Asheville • May 19

Resident artists at historic Grovewood Village will open their studios to the public, allowing visitors to gain insight into their creative processes and to view their most recent works.

Learn more: (828) 253-7651 or grovewood.com.

Yadkin Valley Wine Festival • Elkin • May 19

This festival in North Carolina wine country will feature more than two dozen local wineries, music, crafts, and food.

Learn more: (336) 526-1111 or yvwf.com.

Arts Festival • Saluda • May 19

This annual festival celebrates the state’s heritage and arts culture. Explore exhibits; listen to live Americana, blues, and folk music; and watch artist demonstrations on Main Street.

Learn more: (828) 817-2876 or saluda.com.

Central

Smoke on the Mountain • Wadesboro • May 18-20

See the Anson Players perform this Off-Broadway musical at the Ansonia Theatre. Set in a North Carolina church in 1938, it revolves around the Sanders family, a touring group of vocalists and musicians.

Learn more: (704) 694-4950 or ansoniatheatre.com.

Sleeping Beauty • Raleigh • May 17-20

Once upon a time, in a kingdom far away, a beautiful princess was born. See the Carolina Ballet perform the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.

Learn more: (919) 996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com.

Rox N’ Roll Cruise-In • Roxboro • May 18

Enjoy live music as classic cars line the courthouse square of this historic uptown.

Learn more: (336) 322-6019 or historicroxboro.com.

Greensboro Bound • Greensboro • May 18-20

During this three-day national literary festival, more than 60 authors, poets, and spoken word artists from across the country will converge downtown for workshops, panel discussions, performances, and family-friendly activities.

Learn more: greensborobound.com.

Got to Be NC Festival • Raleigh • May 18-20

This annual festival showcases homegrown culinary creations, carnival rides and games, farm animals, pig races and pony rides, lumberjack competitions, auto and truck shows, a bluegrass competition, and barbecue.

Learn more: gottobencfestival.com.

Flights of Fancy • Chapel Hill • May 19

Cantari, the VOICES Ensemble, will perform choral works around the themes of imagination, memories, dreams, and farewells at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Learn more: (504) 994-5167 or voiceschapelhill.org.

Artsplosure Arts Festival • Raleigh • May 19-20

Celebrate arts and culture in Raleigh, where works of imaginative, celebrated, and emerging artists are made accessible to the public.

Learn more: (919) 832-8699 or artsplosure.org.

Combinations • Hillsborough • May 21 – June 24

See pottery by Garry Childs, photography by Eric Saunders, and paintings by Pat Merriman at this month-long exhibition. A reception for the artists will be held the evening of May 25.

Eastern

North Carolina Potato Festival • Elizabeth City • May 18-19

Celebrate the spud with carnival rides, live music, a potato-peeling contest, fireworks, boat rides, a midway full of games, and plenty of food.

Learn more: (252) 338-4104 or ncpotatofestival.com.

Members Show • Hertford • May 18 – June 28

At this exhibition at the Hall of Fame building downtown, see art created by members of the Perquimans Arts League.

Learn more: (252) 426-3041 or perquimansarts.org.

Choir of St. Paul’s Concert • Wilmington • May 18

Enjoy music by the choir of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, which will put on a performance with organ and percussion.

Learn more: (910) 762-4578 or spechurch.com.

Bath Fest • Bath • May 19

This annual festival on Bonner’s Point will commemorate the 300th anniversary of Blackbeard’s death. There will be pirates, arts and crafts, a student art show, local entertainment, and homemade food.

Learn more: (252) 923-3971 or bathfest.com.

Pitt County Arboretum Plant Sale • Greenville • May 19

Choose from thousands of herbs, vegetables, perennials, and more at this annual plant sale. The plants are grown in the gardens of the Master Gardeners of Pitt County.

Learn more: (252) 902-1709 or pittcountyarboretum.blogspot.com.

Coastal Gardening Festival • Kill Devil Hills • May 19

Highlighting herbs and their many uses in everyday life, the theme of this 16th annual free festival is “Never Enough Thyme!” Purchase plants, garden art, and refreshments from more than 60 vendors at the Thomas A. Baum Senior Center.

Learn more: (252) 473-4290.

Roots of Love Yoga Festival • Wilmington • May 19

Rest and recharge at this yoga festival featuring international yoga teachers, workshops, a vendor market, live music, and food on the grounds of Poplar Grove Plantation.

Learn more: (910) 508-6923 or rootsofloveyogafestival.com.