This Weekend in North Carolina: May 5-7

“A Garden of Quilts” Quilt Show • Flat Rock • May 5-6

This judged quilt show presented by the Western North Carolina Quilters’ Guild will feature more than 100 quilts on display, as well as several vendors.

Learn more: (828) 894-9502 or westernncquilters.org.

Mayfest • Rutherfordton • May 6

Sample local flavors, watch (or partake in) old-fashioned dunking booths, and shop from arts and crafts vendors at this downtown festival.

Learn more: (828) 287-2071 or rutherfordtown.com.

Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Ride and Run • Statesville • May 6

Take part in a 5K, 10K, one-mile fun run, or cycling routes. All proceeds will go to Rainbow Kidz to support families dealing with a life-limiting illness or loss of a loved one.

Learn more: (704) 873-4719 or rainbowkidzriderun.itsyourrace.com.

Hickory Sticks: Jonathan Brilliant Installation • Hickory • May 6-September 9

North Carolina artist Jonathan Brilliant will create a sculpture on site at the Hickory Museum of Art. Walk under, into, and around an enormous installation created out of 50,000 wood coffee stirrers, coffee cup lids, and cardboard sleeves.

Learn more: (828) 327-8576 or hickoryart.org.

Trinity Artist Series: Wayne Henderson • Statesville • May 7

Critically acclaimed guitarist Wayne Henderson and friends will get to pickin’ at Trinity Episcopal Church. Henderson has performed at Carnegie Hall and in three national tours of Master of the Steel-String Guitar.

Learn more: (704) 872-6314 or trinityartistseries.org.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, Jr. • Davidson • April 28-May 7

Based on the classic book by Roald Dahl, this family-friendly musical follows enigmatic candymaker Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his candy bars.

Learn more: (704) 892-7953 or davidsoncommunityplayers.org.

Zuill Bailey Plays Elgar • Greensboro • May 4, 6

Grammy Award-winning concert cellist Zuill Bailey will perform Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto and other works with the Greensboro Symphony.

Learn more: (336) 335-5456 or greensborosymphony.org.

Shepherd’s Center Used Book Sale • Winston-Salem • May 4-6

Free up some room on your shelf by bringing in your gently-used books, and then browse hundreds of others at this 30th annual sale.

Learn more: (336) 748-0217 or shepherdscenter.org.

Listen to Your Mother • Raleigh • May 5

In honor of Mother’s Day, enjoy a night of stories about motherhood. Fifteen writers will read selections of their own work, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Women’s Center of Wake County.

Learn more: (919) 368-7387 or listentoyourmothershow.com.

Jiggy with the Piggy BBQ Competition and Festival • Kannapolis • May 5-6

More than 70 teams from around the country will compete in the Kansas City Barbeque Society competition at this two-day festival, which also features more than 100 artisan vendors, a 5K, concerts, and “people’s choice” tasting contests.

Learn more: (704) 920-4300 or kannapolisnc.gov.

Sleepover Meteor Party • Mount Gilead • May 6-7

Camp under the stars at one of the best dark-sky sites in the Piedmont. Telescopes will be available to observe Mars, Jupiter, and the moon. Stay up late to count shooting stars in the Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower.

Learn more: (910) 439-6802 or towncreekindianmound.com.

Music, Dance ’n Que Fest • Pineville • May 6

Bring a chair or snag a hay bale to lounge on while performers dance, sing, and play folk songs and bluegrass music. Barbecue meals and beer will also be available for purchase.

Learn more: (704) 889-7145 or jameskpolk.net.

Ham and Yam Festival • Smithfield • May 6

This 33rd annual event stays true to its name — it will be packed with ham biscuits, barbecue, sweet potatoes, and more, as well as kids’ activities, live music, a cook-off, and piglet racing.

Learn more: (919) 643-0887 or hamandyam.com.

Spring Daze • Thomasville • May 6

This annual festival combines food and live music with vendors selling garden decor, plants, crafts, outdoor furniture, antiques, and more.

Learn more: (336) 472-4422 or tvillenc.com.

Meet in the Street Festival • Wake Forest • May 6

This 36th annual event in historic downtown will feature vendors selling handcrafted arts and crafts, as well as food, live entertainment, kids’ activities, and a beer garden.

Learn more: (919) 229-4907 or wakeforestnc.gov.

Susan G. Komen Triangle Race for the Cure • Research Triangle Park • May 6

Take part in a 5K race, a one-mile fun run, and a survivor celebration to benefit the Susan G. Komen North Carolina Triangle to the Coast Foundation for breast cancer.

Learn more: (919) 493-2873 or komennctc.org.

Winston-Salem Dulcimer Festival • Winston-Salem • May 6

This mountain dulcimer festival will feature workshop classes with talented instructors Jeff Furman, Jim Miller, Anne Lough, Carol Crocker, and Judy House, followed by a concert.

Learn more: (336) 775-7826 or winstonsalemdulcimerfestival.com.

Open Garden Day at Well House Gardens • Raleigh • May 7

Wander the Alvarino Norwood family’s three acres of flower and vegetable gardens, or take part in a guided tour to learn more about the plants.

Learn more: wellhousegardens.com.

BBQ Festival on the Neuse • May 5-6

Enjoy delicious barbecue, shopping, a wine garden, and more at this 36th annual festival. A “Southern sides” competition will be judged by Vivian Howard, head chef of acclaimed Kinston restaurant Chef & the Farmer.

Learn more: (252) 560-2693 or kinstonbbq.com.

Paddle for the Border • South Mills • May 6

Paddle nearly eight miles in a canoe or kayak along the historic Dismal Swamp Canal, from the canal bridge in South Mills to the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Learn more: (252) 771-8333 or dismalswampwelcomecenter.com.