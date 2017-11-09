This Weekend in North Carolina: November 10-12

This Weekend in North Carolina events are pulled from November’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

• Submit an event

• Submit a featured listing

• Sign up for our newsletters

Highlands Food and Wine Festival • Highlands • November 9-12

Sip and savor your way through delicious cuisine at this annual weekend-long festival. Start off at the Grand Tasting; attend a food truck event; enjoy wine dinners; stroll through downtown during the Sip and Shop event; and top things off at the Gospel Brunch.

Learn more: (828) 526-2112 or highlandsfoodandwine.com.

Patchwork Craft Show • Brevard • November 10-11

This juried show and sale will feature centerpieces and seasonal decorations, greeting cards, journals, scarves, pottery, and more, all created by area artisans.

Learn more: (828) 885-8245.

Celebrating 60 Years of Don Balke Artwork • Nebo • November 10-12, 17-19

Meet the artist and celebrate his 60-year career spent creating wildlife and landscape artwork. More than 500 framed prints and originals will be on display at the Don Balke Gallery, and light refreshments will be served.

Learn more: (828) 652-2703 or balkegallery.com.

Disney’s The Lion King, Jr. • Davidson • November 10-12

Join Simba and friends on an adventure in the African savannah at the Armour Street Theatre — singing along is encouraged.

Learn more: (704) 892-7953 or davidsoncommunityplayers.org.

Vintage Fan Fair • Raleigh • November 10-11

Embrace nostalgia at the state fairgrounds. This festival will pay homage to all things vintage: products, services, campers, music and entertainment, and even a special retro variety-style show tribute.

Learn more: (984) 500-7733 or vintagefanfair.com.

Symmetry Quilt Show • Asheboro • November 10-11

More than 100 quilts will be featured at this show; shop for gifts at the boutique and from vendors, and enjoy door prizes and a raffle drawing for a handmade quilt.

Learn more: (336) 963-8258 or facebook.com/randolphquiltersguild.

A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol • Smithfield • November 10-12, 17-18

Set in 1943, this musical presents the hilarious story of radio broadcasters attempting a contemporary take on Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

Learn more: (919) 834-1873 or neuselittletheatre.org.

Veteran’s Day Observance • Cary • November 11

Honor those who have served at a ceremony at Veteran’s Freedom Park, where there will be speakers from local armed forces community support groups.

Learn more: (919) 319-4560 or townofcary.org.

RDC Marathon • Durham • November 12

During the holidays, exercise can feel extra difficult, so get your fitness in before the turkey at this inaugural marathon. Run all 26.2 miles, or the half marathon, to benefit ALS research.

Learn more: (919) 376-9441 or runrdc.com.

Made 4 the Holidays • Greensboro • November 12

This arts, crafts, and pottery show will transform the Greensboro Farmers Market into a wonderland of locally made art, jewelry, and food.

Learn more: (336) 373-2402.

Dinner Show: We Can Be Heroes • Wilmington • November 10, 11

As part of the Cucalorus Film Festival, join misfit superheroes for a hilarious performance during a breakfast-for-dinner meal.

Learn more: (910) 399-3669 or theatrewilmington.com.

Southeast North Carolina Veterans’ Day Parade • Wilmington • November 11

This inaugural downtown parade will include veterans, support groups, high school marching bands, ROTC units, and first responders, and will be followed by a commemorative service at Wilmington’s National Cemetery.

Learn more: (910) 777-8514 or sencveteransparade.com.