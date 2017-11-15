This Weekend in North Carolina: November 17-19

This Weekend in North Carolina events are pulled from November’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

Celebrating 60 Years of Don Balke Artwork • Nebo • November 17-19

Meet the artist and celebrate his 60-year career spent creating wildlife and landscape artwork. More than 500 framed prints and originals will be on display at the Don Balke Gallery, and light refreshments will be served.

Learn more: (828) 652-2703 or balkegallery.com.

Christmas in the Mountains • Alleghany County • November 18-December 24

Participating choose-and-cut tree farms will offer hayrides, hot chocolate, and farm animal encounters while you shop for the perfect Christmas tree.

Learn more: (336) 372-5473 or sparta-nc.com.

Fall Ridge Guided Hike • Chimney Rock • November 18

One of the most popular (and more strenuous) hikes of the year explores an area at Chimney Rock State Park that’s off the beaten path, and usually unseen by guests.

Learn more: (828) 625-9611 or chimneyrockpark.com.

Toys, Games, and Trains • Kings Mountain • November 18-January 6

Take your holiday photos at this annual exhibit at the Kings Mountain Museum, which features enchanting model train displays with Christmas scenes, railroad memorabilia, and antique toys and games.

Learn more: (704) 739-1019 or kingsmountainmuseum.org.

Downtown Christmas Festival • Lenoir • November 18

Enjoy craft vendors, entertainment, Christmas decorations, kids’ activities, visits from Santa, and a musical light show at this annual event. Proceeds benefit Caldwell County Rotary Club’s scholarship fund.

Learn more: (828) 381-9742 or caldwellrotaryclub.org.

Craft in Toyland • Asheville • November 18-December 31

Santa’s workshop has come a long way. At this exhibit, the Grovewood Gallery will showcase handcrafted toys and games, and a collection of antique wooden toys from the Tryon Toy Makers.

Learn more: (828) 253-7651 or grovewood.com.

A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol • Smithfield • November 17-18

Set in 1943, this musical presents the hilarious story of radio broadcasters attempting a contemporary take on Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

Learn more: (919) 834-1873 or neuselittletheatre.org.

Polar Express Train Ride • Spencer • November 17-18, 24-26, December 1-3, 8-10, 14-22

All aboard! Ride The Polar Express, inspired by the movie of the same name, at the North Carolina Transportation Museum. On the ride to the North Pole, guests, who are encouraged to wear their pajamas, will enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, singing, and dancing.

Learn more: (704) 636-2889 or nctrans.org.

Boutique • Winston-Salem • November 17-18 (Our State will be here!)

Hosted by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, this eighth annual shopping extravaganza will feature more than 60 vendors, including the Our State Store, at the Benton Convention Center.

Learn more: jlws.org.

Holiday Open House • Creedmoor • November 18-19

Listen to live music, take photos with Santa, and browse more than 500 handmade ornaments at the Cedar Creek Gallery’s holiday event.

Learn more: (919) 528-1041 or cedarcreekgallery.com.

American Indian Heritage Celebration • Raleigh • November 18

Musicians, dancers, artists, storytellers, and authors from North Carolina’s eight state-recognized tribes will gather for this 22nd annual celebration at the NC Museum of History, which will feature craft demonstrations, games, and food.

Learn more: (919) 807-7900 or ncmuseumofhistory.org.

Carolina Christmas Bazaar • High Point • November 18

Shop for gifts from 75 vendors, a bake sale, and a general store; take part in a silent auction; and enjoy homemade breakfast and lunch at this 34th annual event at the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

Learn more: (336) 472-4710 or wesleymemorial.org.

Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair • Winston-Salem • November 18-19

More than 100 artisans will show their work at this 54th annual juried guild show, which has been called one of the best in the country.

Learn more: (336) 725-1516 or piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Red Party • Greenville • November 17

In 1987, the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina opened its doors to families with ill or injured children who were receiving treatment at area medical facilities. Now, they’re celebrating their 30th anniversary and years of support with live music, a silent auction, and hors d’oeuvres.

Learn more: (252) 847-5435 or rmhenc.org.

Meadow Lights • Benson • November 17-December 31

At the largest and oldest Christmas light show in eastern North Carolina, you can drive or take one of four trains through the twinkling 10-acre property, say hi to Santa, ride a carousel, or visit a huge candy store.

Learn more: (919) 669-5969 or meadowlights.com.