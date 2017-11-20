This Weekend in North Carolina events are pulled from November’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

• Submit an event

• Submit a featured listing

• Sign up for our newsletters

Thanksgiving at Half-Mile Farm • Highlands • November 23

Enjoy a chef-made traditional Thanksgiving dinner, with panoramic farm views and a cozy fireplace during this special holiday meal at Half-Mile Farm.

Learn more: (855) 271-7246 or halfmilefarm.com.

Mountain Artisans Hard Candy Christmas • Cullowhee • November 24-25

More than 100 regional artisans will sell handmade treasures at this 30th annual folk and heritage craft show at Western Carolina University’s Ramsey Center. Browse quilts, soap, jewelry, leather goods, and more.

Learn more: (828) 524-3405 or mountainartisans.net.

100 Years of Christmas • Huntersville • November 24-25

Head to the historic Latta Plantation to see how Christmas festivities have changed since the Colonial and Antebellum periods. Buildings will be decorated in 1800s holiday finery, and costumed reenactors will demonstrate old-fashioned holiday preparations.

Learn more: (704) 875-2312 or lattaplantation.org.

Annual Hometown Christmas • West Jefferson • November 24

Kick off the Christmas season with Santa, an old-time fire engine, carolers, and hot chocolate at this community tree lighting.

Learn more: (336) 846-9550 or visitwestjefferson.org.

Thanksgiving Kiln Opening • Blowing Rock • November 25

Shop for traditional wood-fired pottery items, Santa face jugs, swirl vases, pitchers, candlesticks, and more at this annual kiln opening at Traditions Pottery. Lunch will be served.

Learn more: (828) 295-5099 or traditionspottery.com.

Christmas Parade • Sparta • November 25

See homemade floats, a marching band, classic cars, fire trucks, horseback riders, Santa, and more parade down Main Street.

Learn more: (336) 372-6135.

The National Gingerbread House Competition and Display • Asheville • November 26-January 4

At this 25th annual display at the Omni Grove Park Inn, elaborate gingerbread houses built by participants of all ages will amaze visitors. Open all day Monday-Thursday, and Sunday after 3 p.m., based on parking availability.

Learn more: (800) 413-5778 or omnihotels.com/grovepark.

Dot • Chapel Hill • November 22, 24-26, 28-30, December 1-3, 5-10

Written by Colman Domingo, this touching play about a dysfunctional family reunion during the holidays might make you laugh and cry.

Learn more: (919) 962-7529 or playmakersrep.org.

A Dickens Holiday • Fayetteville • November 24

Trade Black Friday for holiday cheer in historic downtown: Horse-drawn carriages will carry shoppers down Hay Street; storefronts will feature Victorian holiday decorations; local singers will perform; and vendors and artisans will sell food and gifts.

Learn more: (910) 323-1776 or theartscouncil.com.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker • Durham • November 24

This exciting mash-up performance, featuring special guest MC Kurtis Blow, reimagines the timeless Christmas ballet, and Tchaikovsky’s score, with modern clothes, dancing, and music.

Learn more: dpacnc.com.

It’s a Wonderful Life • Fayetteville • November 24-December 17

Get your tissues ready: The classic Christmas tale comes to life on the stage at the Gilbert Theater.

Learn more: (910) 678-7186 or gilbertheater.com.

Cape Fear Festival of Trees – Opening Weekend • Kure Beach • November 20-December 31

Through the end of the year, this annual festival will be ongoing at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. Decorated Christmas trees are sure to bring the spirit of the holidays under the sea.

Learn more: (910) 772-0500 or lcfhfoundation.org.

Battleship Ho Ho Ho • Wilmington • November 24

Santa will welcome visitors on board the USS Battleship North Carolina. Explore the ship, and type your Christmas wish list on a vintage typewriter using authentic WWII USS North Carolina radio message paper.

Learn more: (910) 399-9100 or battleshipnc.com.

Lighting at the Lake Celebration • Pleasure Island • November 24

This celebration kicks off the monthlong Island of Lights Festival in Kure Beach and Carolina Beach. The lighting of the tree and displays will take place at 7 p.m.

Learn more: (910) 612-2487 or pleasureislandoflights.com.

North Carolina Holiday Flotilla • Wrightsville Beach • November 24-25

A weekend full of fun events will include a launch party with live music, a tree lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa, and a festival in the park. Watching the flotilla on the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday night will be the cherry on top.

Learn more: (910) 256-2120 or ncholidayflotilla.org.