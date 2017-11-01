This Weekend in North Carolina: November 3-5

This Weekend in North Carolina events are pulled from November’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

WNC Pottery Festival • Dillsboro • November 3-4

This 18th annual festival opens with the Clay Olympics, in which potters compete in various events. More than 40 master potters from 16 states will display their work at this juried show.

Learn more: (828) 631-5100 or wncpotteryfestival.com.

Celebrating 60 Years of Don Balke Artwork • Nebo • November 3-5, 10-12, 17-19

Meet the artist and celebrate his 60-year career spent creating wildlife and landscape artwork. More than 500 framed prints and originals will be on display at the Don Balke Gallery, and light refreshments will be served.

Learn more: (828) 652-2703 or balkegallery.com.

Pumpkin Fest • Statesville • November 4

Pumpkin smashing, pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling, and pumpkin pie eating — plus food, music, arts and crafts, classic cars, and a beer garden — will ensure you get your pumpkin fix this fall.

Learn more: (704) 878-3436 or statesvillepumpkinfest.com.

Sense and Sensibility • Chapel Hill • October November 1-5

The Playmakers Repertory Company presents an engaging theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel. This gossip-driven comedy follows the Dashwood sisters as they navigate late 18th-century England after their father’s sudden death.

Learn more: (919) 962-7529 or playmakersrep.org.

Holly Day Fair • Fayetteville • November 2-5

This huge 51st annual gift and craft show is the perfect way to knock out all your holiday shopping at once.

Learn more: (910) 323-5509 or hollydayfair.com.

Disney’s The Lion King, Jr. • Davidson • November 3-5, 10-12

Join Simba and friends on an adventure in the African savannah at the Armour Street Theatre — singing along is encouraged.

Learn more: (704) 892-7953 or davidsoncommunityplayers.org.

Donald Sinta Quartet • Cary • November 3

This quartet is internationally renowned for its concerto performances. Their repertoire includes string pieces by Dvořák, Schubert, and Shostakovich, as well as many saxophone standards.

Learn more: (919) 462-2055 or townofcary.org.

Persimmon Festival • Colfax • November 4

This 10th annual festival at the Historic Stafford Farm celebrates persimmons and traditional farming with live music, arts and crafts, historic vehicles, and food.

Learn more: (336) 682-5328 or colfaxpersimmonfest.com.

Diggery Diggers’ Dino Show • Cary • November 4

The audience gets to interact with animated dinosaurs, solve puzzles, and dance at this show, which is part of the Marvelous Music Family Series at the Cary Arts Center.

Learn more: (919) 462-2055 or townofcary.org.

North Carolina Gourd Art and Crafts Festival • Raleigh • November 4-5

Find out how a gourd can be transformed into an amazing piece of art at this 76th annual festival, which will have gourd art competitions, vendors, free seeds, and workshops.

Learn more: (919) 996-9192 or ncgourdsociety.org.

A Tasteful Affair • Chapel Hill • November 5

The 27th Annual A Tasteful Affair, hosted by Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill, takes place this Sunday at The Blue Zone at Kenan Stadium. 500 guests from across the Triangle will enjoy delicious samples from more than two-dozen of the area’s best restaurants, catering companies, beverage purveyors, and food trucks.

Learn more: rmh-chapelhill.org.

Fish-or-Treat Fright Nights Haunted Hayride • Hubert • October November 3-4

The Fishstrong Foundation presents weekends of family fun featuring haunted hayrides, a spooky walking trail, a pumpkin patch, games, and concessions.

Learn more: (910) 326-1075 or fishstrong.org.

Down East Holiday Show • Greenville • November 2-5 (Our State will be here!)

Start the season off with one-of-a-kind gifts and food at this annual holiday event, which raises money for student scholarships and educational activities at Pitt Community College.

Learn more: (252) 493-7287 or downeastholidayshow.com.

Dinner Show: We Can Be Heroes • Wilmington • November 3, 4, 9, 10, 11

As part of the Cucalorus Film Festival, join misfit superheroes for a hilarious performance during a breakfast-for-dinner meal.

Learn more: (910) 399-3669 or theatrewilmington.com.

5K Pirate Run/Walk • Bath • November 4

Go for a run (or walk) through historic downtown during this 5K hosted by the Bath High School Preservation. Oh, and don’t forget to dress like a pirate — parrot optional.

Learn more: (919) 818-9607 or bhsp5k.com.

Jack Williams in Concert • Bolivia • November 4

This dynamic folk artist’s music has been shaped by a 54-year career spent playing folk, rock, jazz, R&B, and classic pop music from the 1930s, ’40s, and ’50s.

Learn more: (860) 485-3354 or listenupbrunswickcounty.com.

Holly Days • Southport • November 4

This 26th annual arts and crafts show will feature everything from leather purses to handmade baskets to floral arrangements, and will be held at the Southport Baptist Church.

Learn more: (910) 457-4365 or southport-oakisland.com.

North Carolina Whirligig Festival • Wilson • November 4-5

Celebrate the official opening of Whirligig Park at this downtown festival, which will feature three stages of entertainment, more than 200 vendors, food trucks, and kids’ activities.

Learn more: (252) 237-2889 or whirligigfestivalnc.org.

Schumann Quartett • Wilmington • November 5

This energetic string quartet is known for the strong connection between its members, who can communicate how they want to perform a music sequence with a single look.

Learn more: (910) 962-3500 or chambermusicwilmington.org.