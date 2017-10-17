This Weekend in North Carolina: October 20-22

This Weekend in North Carolina events are pulled from October’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

Ghost Train Halloween Festival • Blowing Rock • October 20-21, 27-28

Enjoy Halloween shows, trick-or-treating, and take a chilling journey into the night on Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train (if you dare). Advanced tickets are required, with the option of choosing your train ride time. It’s safe, scary fun for the whole family!

Learn more: (828) 264-9061 or tweetsie.com.

Peanuts Pumpkin Patch Express • Bryson City • October 20-22, 27-29

As the train travels to the Pumpkin Patch on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, guests will hear a narration of Charles Schulz’s “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” At the Pumpkin Patch, participate in family-friendly activities such as a photo-op with Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Snoopy, campfire marshmallows, a coloring station, hayrides, live music, and more. Don’t forget your costume!

Learn more: (828) 488-7000 or gsmr.com.

Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands • Asheville • October 20-22 (Our State will be here!)

Artists and makers will exhibit a variety of crafts from traditional to contemporary works at this 70th annual craft fair.

Learn more: (828) 298-7928 or southernhighlandguild.org.

Historic Trolley Tours • Salisbury • October 21, 28

Take a ride through historic downtown and see the original Cheerwine building, the Salisbury National Cemetery, the site of the only Civil War prison in North Carolina, and filming locations of movies and TV shows. You may even catch a ghost story or two.

Learn more: (704) 638-3100 or visitsalisburync.com.

150th N.C. State Fair – Closing Weekend • Raleigh • October 12-22

“Nothing Could Be Finer” than the N.C. State Fair, especially this year — not only is North Carolina celebrating 150 years of State Fairs, but this year is the debut of the Our State Public House, which will be serving local craft beer and wine from across the state for the first time in the fair’s history. Come enjoy your favorite rides, fair food, and attractions, and visit the Public House for a flight of beer or wine samples.

Learn more: (919) 821-7400 or ncstatefair.org.

Sense and Sensibility • Chapel Hill • October 18-22 & 24-29, November 1-5

The Playmakers Repertory Company presents an engaging theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel. This gossip-driven comedy follows the Dashwood sisters as they navigate late 18th-century England after their father’s sudden death.

Learn more: (919) 962-7529 or playmakersrep.org.

Deweyfest Fall Bluegrass Festival • Burlington • October 19-21

This fourth annual bluegrass celebration will include more than 20 performances, as well as camping, instrument and vocal workshops, and a beans and cornbread supper.

Learn more: (336) 524-6822 or deweyfest.com.

Ole Mill Days Festival • Hope Mills • October 20-21

Celebrate mill community heritage with a tractor pull, a movie night, a kids’ corner, street dancing, foods, craft vendors, a mill workers’ reunion, and more.

Learn more: (910) 426-4109 or townofhopemills.com.

Look on the Bright Side Quilt Show • Sanford • October 20-21

More than 100 handcrafted quilts will be presented at this event sponsored by the Hearts and Hands Quilters’ Guild, whose mission is to foster the art of quilting, encourage high standards, and stimulate an interest in quilting within the community.

Learn more: (919) 499-0766 or heartsandhandsnc.org.

Dogwood Fall Festival • Fayetteville • October 20-21

A haunted house, hayrides, bands, and brews are just a few of the spooky activities happening during this two-day event. Saturday’s festivities will also include a food truck rodeo.

Learn more: (910) 323-1934 or faydogwoodfestival.com.

Sanford Brush & Palette Club Art Show – Opening Weekend • Sanford • October 21-28

Hundreds of new, original pieces of artwork created by SBPC members will be on display during this annual free event. Talk with local artists, participate in free demonstrations, buy original art, or start holiday shopping early.

Learn more: (919) 499-3645 or sanfordbpc.org.

ComicCon • Fayetteville • October 21-22

Enjoy a weekend of fun celebrating all forms and fans of pop culture. Dress in costume for a cosplay contest, compete in trivia and gaming tournaments, and attend panels featuring special guests from the world of comics.

Learn more: (910) 316-7251 or fayettevillecomiccon.com.

Fish-or-Treat Fright Nights Haunted Hayride • Hubert • October 20-21, 27-28, 31, November 3-4

The Fishstrong Foundation presents weekends of family fun featuring haunted hayrides, a spooky walking trail, a pumpkin patch, games, and concessions.

Learn more: (910) 326-1075 or fishstrong.org.

LobsterFest • Kinston • October 20-21

The Kinston Evening Rotary Club will sell live Maine lobsters at this 27th annual event. Buy it fresh or cooked, or skip the prep and make reservations to eat a lobster meal prepared by Olivia’s Catering.

Learn more: (252) 521-4901 or lenoir.ces.ncsu.edu.

Brew ’n’ Que Fest • Kinston • October 21

Get a taste of eastern North Carolina beers, wines, and culinary delights, all while enjoying live music and exhibits.

Learn more: (252) 527-1131 or kinstonchamber.com.

Port Brunswick Days • Winnabow • October 21-22

Historians dressed in 18th-century attire demonstrate what life was once like in the first port town on the Cape Fear River. Travel back in time as a colonial town comes alive once more.

Learn more: (910) 371-6613 or nccultureevents.com.

Civil War Tour • Wilmington • October 22

Stroll through Oakdale Cemetery with local historian Kenneth Newland to learn more about North Carolina’s oldest rural cemetery and hear tales of the people buried there.

Learn more: (910) 762-5682 or oakdalecemetery.org.