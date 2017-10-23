This Weekend in North Carolina: October 27-29

This Weekend in North Carolina events are pulled from October’s Dates & Events section in Our State magazine.

• Submit an event

• Submit a featured listing

• Sign up for our newsletters

Ghost Train Halloween Festival • Blowing Rock • October 27-28

Enjoy Halloween shows, trick-or-treating, and take a chilling journey into the night on Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train (if you dare). Advanced tickets are required, with the option of choosing your train ride time. It’s safe, scary fun for the whole family!

Learn more: (828) 264-9061 or tweetsie.com.

Halloween Festival • Blowing Rock • October 28

Enjoy downtown trick-or-treating, a monster march, crafts, games, inflatables, hayrides, a costume contest, and a moonlight scavenger hunt at this pre-Halloween bash.

Learn more: (828) 295-5222 or blowingrock.com.

Beary Scary Halloween • Linville • October 28

Grandfather Mountain gets spooky: Enjoy a day full of nature programs focused on creepy and crawly animals. Children who wear a costume are admitted to the park for half price.

Learn more: (800) 468-7325 or grandfather.com.

Peanuts Pumpkin Patch Express • Bryson City • October 27-29

As the train travels to the Pumpkin Patch on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, guests will hear a narration of Charles Schulz’s “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” At the Pumpkin Patch, participate in family-friendly activities such as a photo-op with Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Snoopy, campfire marshmallows, a coloring station, hayrides, live music, and more. Don’t forget your costume!

Learn more: (828) 488-7000 or gsmr.com.

Treat Trail • Wendell • October 27

Young ghouls and goblins can have a howling good time collecting treats from churches, businesses, and local personalities along this non-scary trail for kids ages 12 and younger.

Learn more: (919) 366-2266 or townofwendell.com.

Art Walk • Hillsborough • October 27

Make your way through historic downtown, touring art galleries, studios, and boutique shops, all open especially for this monthly event sponsored by the Hillsborough Arts Council.

Learn more: (919) 643-2500 or lastfridaysartwalk.org.

Great Pumpkin Carve • Cary • October 28

Pick a pumpkin from the patch or bring your own to the carving stations in Downtown Park. After the carving festivities, pumpkins will be lit for display and judged in a variety of categories. Stay after the judging for family-friendly Halloween TV specials, shown outdoors.

Learn more: (919) 319-4560 or townofcary.org.

Pumpkin Fest & Promenade • Mount Gilead • October 28

Carve ’em up, sample plenty of pumpkin-inspired foods, and enjoy guided tours of the village. Jack-o’-lanterns carved throughout the day will be lit and presented at an evening Pumpkin Promenade.

Learn more: (910) 439-6802 or towncreekindianmound.com.

Historic Trolley Tours • Salisbury • October 28

Take a ride through historic downtown and see the original Cheerwine building, the Salisbury National Cemetery, the site of the only Civil War prison in North Carolina, and filming locations of movies and TV shows. You may even catch a ghost story or two.

Learn more: (704) 638-3100 or visitsalisburync.com.

Sense and Sensibility • Chapel Hill • October 24-29, November 1-5

The Playmakers Repertory Company presents an engaging theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel. This gossip-driven comedy follows the Dashwood sisters as they navigate late 18th-century England after their father’s sudden death.

Learn more: (919) 962-7529 or playmakersrep.org.

Sanford Brush & Palette Club Art Show – Closing Weekend • Sanford • October 21-28

Hundreds of new, original pieces of artwork created by SBPC members will be on display during this annual free event. Talk with local artists, participate in free demonstrations, buy original art, or start holiday shopping early.

Learn more: (919) 499-3645 or sanfordbpc.org.

Fish-or-Treat Fright Nights Haunted Hayride • Hubert • October 27-28, 31, November 3-4

The Fishstrong Foundation presents weekends of family fun featuring haunted hayrides, a spooky walking trail, a pumpkin patch, games, and concessions.

Learn more: (910) 326-1075 or fishstrong.org.

Ghostwalk • New Bern • October 26-28

Step into the past during this self-guided tour: Guests will meet historic spirits from New Bern’s past at 15 different historic ghost haunts, including homes, churches, and theaters, while ghostly actors will share their spirited stories in the very locations their characters once visited and lived.

Learn more: (252) 638-8558 or newbernhistorical.org.

Beast Festival • Bladeboro • October 27-28

Inspired by a mythical creature spotted in the 1950s, this festival is just the right mix of creepy, festive, and fun. It will feature more than 100 craft and food vendors, carnival rides, a Halloween costume contest, and live entertainment all day.

Learn more: (910) 876-0297 or boosttheboro.org.

Taste of Edenton • Edenton • October 27

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy regional culinary tastings and music on the Penelope Barker House lawn.

Learn more: (252) 482-7800 or ehcnc.org.

Historic Haunt and Ghost Tour • Murfreesboro • October 27-28

Ghoulish guides will tell spooky tales during the ghost tour; a Historic Haunt will feature more than 40 live monsters, ghouls, and zombies in 17 different locations. Hang out afterward in the activities area for Halloween games, activities, and music.

Learn more: (252) 398-5922 or murfreesboronc.org.

Chicken Mull Festival • Bear Grass • October 28

Celebrate Martin County’s unique lunch specialty: chicken mull. The festival features a cook-off, live entertainment, a 5K run, food vendors, kids’ activities, handcrafted items, gifts, jewelry, and, of course, many opportunities to try the dish.

Learn more: (252) 717-6743 or chickenmullfestival.com.