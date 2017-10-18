Caramel Apples with Salted Peanuts

Yield: 10 apples.
10 medium tart apples, washed and dried
10 Popsicle or craft sticks (found at craft stores)
1 stick unsalted butter, cubed
2 cups packed light brown sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
¼ teaspoon salt
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup salted peanuts, chopped
1 teaspoon coarse salt (optional)
Special tools: Candy thermometer
Remove stems from apples. Insert sticks into apples. Place apples in freezer while the caramel is being made.
In a large, heavy saucepan, melt butter; add the brown sugar, corn syrup, and salt. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil, about 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in milk. Cook and stir until a candy thermometer reads 248°. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla.
Dip each apple into hot caramel mixture; turn to coat. Dip bottom of apples into peanuts. Sprinkle apples with coarse salt (optional). Place on parchment paper until set. Keep caramel apples in refrigerator until ready to serve.