Caramel Apples with Salted Peanuts

This classic fall treat is typically found at your local county fair or carnival, but why not bring the fun of the fair home with you? These sweet and salty candied apples are fun to make with friends and family, not to mention both festive and delicious.

Yield: 10 apples.

10 medium tart apples, washed and dried
10 Popsicle or craft sticks (found at craft stores)
1 stick unsalted butter, cubed
2 cups packed light brown sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
¼ teaspoon salt
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup salted peanuts, chopped
1 teaspoon coarse salt (optional)
Special tools: Candy thermometer

Remove stems from apples. Insert sticks into apples. Place apples in freezer while the caramel is being made.

In a large, heavy saucepan, melt butter; add the brown sugar, corn syrup, and salt. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil, about 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in milk. Cook and stir until a candy thermometer reads 248°. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla.

Dip each apple into hot caramel mixture; turn to coat. Dip bottom of apples into peanuts. Sprinkle apples with coarse salt (optional). Place on parchment paper until set. Keep caramel apples in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Lynn Wells is a personal chef with more than 20 years of experience in the food and hospitality industry and a degree in Nutrition Management from UNCG.

