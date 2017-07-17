Chicken & Peach Skillet Dinner

Yield: 4 servings.
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
8 chicken thighs
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup sweet onion, sliced
1 medium green bell pepper, sliced into strips
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon brown sugar
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
3 cups firm, ripe peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced
Juice from 1 lemon (about ¼ cup)
¼ cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Pat chicken with a paper towel, then sprinkle with salt. Place chicken in hot skillet, skin side down. Cook for 5 minutes or until meat is browned, turning once. Remove chicken from skillet; set aside.
Reduce heat to medium; add onion and bell pepper. Cook for 5 minutes or until onion becomes translucent. Stir in balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes. Cook for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in peaches and lemon juice. Return chicken to skillet. Cover, reduce heat, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with basil just before serving.