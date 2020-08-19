Steer wrestling, a practice credited to legendary cowboy and rodeo star Bill Pickett, usually involves leaping onto a steer from the back of a specially trained horse. At the Madison

Essential Travel Tunes for a North Carolina Road Trip

The next time you take a road trip, roll down your windows and turn up the volume on Our State’s curated Spotify playlist featuring 45 songs by North Carolina artists.

by Mark Kemp
For a downloadable PDF of this playlist that you can print or save, click or tap here.

Artists (in order of appearance):

  • Charlie Poole (Randolph County), “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down Blues”
  • Blind Boy Fuller (Wadesboro), “Truckin’ My Blues Away”
  • Doc Watson (Deep Gap), “Shady Grove”
  • Carolina Chocolate Drops (Durham), “Cornbread and Butterbeans”
  • Andy Griffith (Mount Airy), “Sourwood Mountain”
  • Earl Scruggs of Flatt & Scruggs (Shelby), “Earl’s Breakdown”
  • Joe Thompson (Orange County), “I Shall Not Be Moved”
  • The Avett Brothers (Concord), “Ain’t No Man”
  • Shirley Caesar (Durham), “Tear Your Kingdom Down”
  • John D. Loudermilk (Durham), “Tobacco Road”
  • Nina Simone (Tryon), “Feeling Good”
  • Fantasia (High Point), “Sleeping with the One I Love”
  • Thelonious Monk (Rocky Mount), “Monk’s Dream – Take 8”
  • John Coltrane (Hamlet), “Giant Steps”
  • Max Roach (Pasquotank County), “Dr. Free-Zee”
  • Roberta Flack (Black Mountain), “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”
  • Bland Simpson (Chapel Hill/Beaufort), “Home on the River”
  • Rhiannon Giddens (Greensboro), “We Could Fly”
  • James Taylor (Chapel Hill), “Carolina in My Mind”
  • Emmylou Harris (Cherry Point), “Boulder to Birmingham”
  • The Charlie Daniels Band (Wilmington), “Carolina (I Remember You)”
  • Ronnie Milsap (Robbinsville), “Smoky Mountain Rain”
  • Randy Travis (Marshville), “On the Other Hand”
  • Eric Church (Granite Falls), “Carolina”
  • Anthony Hamilton (Charlotte), “What I’m Feelin’”
  • The “5” Royales (Winston-Salem), “Think”
  • Little Eva (Belhaven), “The Loco-Motion”
  • Inez & Charlie Foxx (Greensboro), “Mockingbird”
  • Ben E. King (Henderson), “Stand by Me”
  • Ruby Johnson (Elizabeth City), “Come to Me My Darling”
  • Don Gibson (Shelby), “Sea of Heartbreak”
  • Link Wray & His Wray Men (Dunn), “Rumble”
  • Southern Culture on the Skids (Chapel Hill), “Camel Walk”
  • Betty Davis (Durham), “They Say I’m Different”
  • George Clinton (Kannapolis), “Atomic Dog”
  • Rissi Palmer (Durham), “Little Black Girl, Little Black Boy”
  • Rapsody (Snow Hill), “Laila’s Wisdom”
  • Tori Amos (Newton), “Cornflake Girl”
  • Ben Folds Five (Winston-Salem), “Brick”
  • Kamara Thomas & The Ghost Gamblers (Durham), “That’s No Way to Treat Your Sweet Guitar”
  • Tift Merritt (Raleigh), “Traveling Alone”
  • Laurelyn Dossett (Greensboro), “Leaving Eden”
  • Algia Mae Hinton (Johnston County), “Going Down This Road”
  • Elizabeth Cotten (Carrboro), “I’m Going Away”
  • Etta Baker (Morganton), “Carolina Breakdown”