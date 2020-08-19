Essential Travel Tunes for a North Carolina Road Trip

For a downloadable PDF of this playlist that you can print or save, click or tap here.
Artists (in order of appearance):
- Charlie Poole (Randolph County), “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down Blues”
- Blind Boy Fuller (Wadesboro), “Truckin’ My Blues Away”
- Doc Watson (Deep Gap), “Shady Grove”
- Carolina Chocolate Drops (Durham), “Cornbread and Butterbeans”
- Andy Griffith (Mount Airy), “Sourwood Mountain”
- Earl Scruggs of Flatt & Scruggs (Shelby), “Earl’s Breakdown”
- Joe Thompson (Orange County), “I Shall Not Be Moved”
- The Avett Brothers (Concord), “Ain’t No Man”
- Shirley Caesar (Durham), “Tear Your Kingdom Down”
- John D. Loudermilk (Durham), “Tobacco Road”
- Nina Simone (Tryon), “Feeling Good”
- Fantasia (High Point), “Sleeping with the One I Love”
- Thelonious Monk (Rocky Mount), “Monk’s Dream – Take 8”
- John Coltrane (Hamlet), “Giant Steps”
- Max Roach (Pasquotank County), “Dr. Free-Zee”
- Roberta Flack (Black Mountain), “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”
- Bland Simpson (Chapel Hill/Beaufort), “Home on the River”
- Rhiannon Giddens (Greensboro), “We Could Fly”
- James Taylor (Chapel Hill), “Carolina in My Mind”
- Emmylou Harris (Cherry Point), “Boulder to Birmingham”
- The Charlie Daniels Band (Wilmington), “Carolina (I Remember You)”
- Ronnie Milsap (Robbinsville), “Smoky Mountain Rain”
- Randy Travis (Marshville), “On the Other Hand”
- Eric Church (Granite Falls), “Carolina”
- Anthony Hamilton (Charlotte), “What I’m Feelin’”
- The “5” Royales (Winston-Salem), “Think”
- Little Eva (Belhaven), “The Loco-Motion”
- Inez & Charlie Foxx (Greensboro), “Mockingbird”
- Ben E. King (Henderson), “Stand by Me”
- Ruby Johnson (Elizabeth City), “Come to Me My Darling”
- Don Gibson (Shelby), “Sea of Heartbreak”
- Link Wray & His Wray Men (Dunn), “Rumble”
- Southern Culture on the Skids (Chapel Hill), “Camel Walk”
- Betty Davis (Durham), “They Say I’m Different”
- George Clinton (Kannapolis), “Atomic Dog”
- Rissi Palmer (Durham), “Little Black Girl, Little Black Boy”
- Rapsody (Snow Hill), “Laila’s Wisdom”
- Tori Amos (Newton), “Cornflake Girl”
- Ben Folds Five (Winston-Salem), “Brick”
- Kamara Thomas & The Ghost Gamblers (Durham), “That’s No Way to Treat Your Sweet Guitar”
- Tift Merritt (Raleigh), “Traveling Alone”
- Laurelyn Dossett (Greensboro), “Leaving Eden”
- Algia Mae Hinton (Johnston County), “Going Down This Road”
- Elizabeth Cotten (Carrboro), “I’m Going Away”
- Etta Baker (Morganton), “Carolina Breakdown”