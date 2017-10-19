Yield: 12 cakes.

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

3½ cups all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

¼ cup white granulated sugar

2 cups whole milk

1 quart vegetable oil, for frying

3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Special tools: Funnel, candy thermometer

In a bowl, combine salt, baking powder, and flour. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer, cream together eggs, sugar, and milk in a large bowl. Gradually add flour mixture and beat on low speed until smooth. Batter should be thin enough to flow through a funnel.

Heat the oil to 375° in a cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven.

Put your finger over the bottom opening of the funnel and use a ladle or measuring cup to fill the funnel with ½ cup of batter. Hold the funnel close to the surface of the oil, and release the batter into the oil while making a circular motion. Fry until golden brown. Use tongs to carefully turn the cake. Fry the second side for approximately 1 minute. Drain on paper towels. Repeat until all cakes have been fried.

Mix together confectioners’ sugar and cinnamon. Using a fine mesh strainer or sifter, sprinkle cakes with cinnamon sugar.