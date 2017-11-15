Roasted Turnips with Brown Butter

Yield: 6 servings.

3 pounds turnips

2 tablespoons olive oil

Coarse sea salt

1 stick unsalted butter

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

Fresh ground black pepper

2 tablespoons honey

Preheat the oven to 400°. Trim and peel the turnips. Small turnips can be left whole; cut larger turnips into 2-inch chunks.

Place the prepared turnips on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle them with olive oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt.

Roast the turnips for 45 to 60 minutes, or until they’re tender and browned. Remove from oven.

While the turnips are roasting, cut unsalted butter into small pieces and place in a pot or pan. Heat over medium and let the butter melt, whisking constantly, until it becomes a light tan color. Remove the pan from the burner; the butter will continue cooking even after you remove it from the heat. Once it turns nutty brown in color, pour into a separate bowl to keep it from cooking further. Note: If the butter is overcooked, it will have a bitter taste.

Place the roasted turnips in a serving bowl or platter, and toss with the brown butter. Just before serving, drizzle with honey and garnish with fresh chopped parsley and black pepper.