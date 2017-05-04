×

Strawberry & Kiwi Salad with Balsamic Glaze Recipe

Juicy strawberries and bright kiwis meet creamy goat cheese and rich balsamic glaze for a sweet-and-savory treat.

photograph by Matt Hulsman

Yield: 4 servings.

3 kiwis, peeled and sliced
1 quart fresh strawberries, topped and halved
4 large fresh basil leaves, chopped
4 fresh mint leaves, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Pinch of salt
4 ounces goat cheese
4 tablespoons balsamic glaze

Place kiwis, strawberries, basil, and mint in a large mixing bowl. Squeeze lime juice over fruit and sprinkle with salt. Toss gently. Crumble goat cheese over the fruit and refrigerate until ready to serve. Drizzle balsamic glaze over salad just before serving.

Lynn Wells is a personal chef with more than 20 years of experience in the food and hospitality industry and a degree in Nutrition Management from UNCG.

