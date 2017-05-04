Strawberry & Kiwi Salad with Balsamic Glaze Recipe

Yield: 4 servings.

3 kiwis, peeled and sliced

1 quart fresh strawberries, topped and halved

4 large fresh basil leaves, chopped

4 fresh mint leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Pinch of salt

4 ounces goat cheese

4 tablespoons balsamic glaze

Place kiwis, strawberries, basil, and mint in a large mixing bowl. Squeeze lime juice over fruit and sprinkle with salt. Toss gently. Crumble goat cheese over the fruit and refrigerate until ready to serve. Drizzle balsamic glaze over salad just before serving.