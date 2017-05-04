Tangy Three-Bean Salad Recipe

Yield: 6 servings.

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup canola oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 can white shoepeg corn, drained

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together vinegar and sugar until sugar dissolves. Continue whisking and slowly add canola oil. Whisk in salt and pepper, and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine kidney beans, black beans, chickpeas, corn, bell pepper, parsley, and onion. Pour dressing over beans and toss. Refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours before serving. After 2 hours, toss again so that dressing coats all the ingredients.