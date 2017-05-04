Tangy Three-Bean Salad Recipe

Yield: 6 servings.
½ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup canola oil
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 can white shoepeg corn, drained
1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together vinegar and sugar until sugar dissolves. Continue whisking and slowly add canola oil. Whisk in salt and pepper, and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine kidney beans, black beans, chickpeas, corn, bell pepper, parsley, and onion. Pour dressing over beans and toss. Refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours before serving. After 2 hours, toss again so that dressing coats all the ingredients.